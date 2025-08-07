What’s In Theaters Right Now? 8 Big-Screen Family Picks For August

I’ll be the first to admit that it’s taken me a while to get back into going to the actual theater to see movies. That came to a screeching halt during the pandemic, and the fact that everything feels so much more expensive these days means we’re always weighing whether it makes sense to drop $80 on movie tickets (not to mention concession-stand snacks). But lately, as the mom of a tween and a teen, I’ve really been struck by how few safe, accessible “third places” there are for kids — and it’s brought us right back to the movie theater.

We can go watch a movie all together, sure, but our kids are also old enough that we can go see one movie while they go see another. Or they can invite friends along. And this can prove a particularly practical option if you want (read: need) to get the whole fam out of the house but have mixed age ranges. Parents can take the little ones to an animated movie, while big siblings get to practice their independence by choosing what they want to see. Everyone wins. Plus, popcorn and candy!

So, if you’re looking for a good way to spend a few hours out and about this month but aren’t keen on melting in the August heat, consider loading everyone up to see one of these movies while they’re still in theaters.

Family Movies to See in Theaters This Month

1. Sketch

Rated PG | Now Playing

This movie is such a magical and emotional summer standout about grief, healing, and imagination. When a young girl named Amber’s fantastical drawings come to life, she and her brother must try to track down the monsters before their havoc destroys the town. Meanwhile, their widower dad must navigate a community — and kids — in crisis. It’ll give you the nostalgic vibes of movies we watched as kids, like E.T., but with even more emotional resonance.

2. Freakier Friday

Rated PG | Now Playing

The millennial in me will never turn down a chance to revisit characters and stories I loved when I was younger, and this sequel is such a great example of how reboots can be done right. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back, of course, for more body-swapping chaos — alongside a new generation. It’s hilarious and heartwarming in equal measure.

3. The Bad Guys 2

Rated PG | Released July 19 — Still in Theaters

Everyone’s favorite animal outlaws are back and trying to do good…ish again. This time, the crew is dealing with a mysterious villain from Mr. Wolf’s past and a global heist that could turn the tables on their reputations.

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Rated PG-13 | Released July 25 — Still in Theaters

If you’ve got Marvel kids in your house, you can’t go wrong with the return of this iconic superhero family. An origin story with retro flair, it stars fan-favorite Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in a reboot that’s more family-friendly than past Marvel fare. A great option for tweens and teens you might want to introduce to the universe.

5. Superman

Rated PG-13 | Released July 11 — Still in Theaters

Now to the other side of the comics aisle… DC! James Gunn’s heartfelt reboot of the Man of Steel is so very hopeful, something desperately needed in this day and age. Reviews have been raving about the film’s warmth, sense of humor, and classic superhero storytelling.

6. Smurfs

Rated PG-13 | Released July 18 — Still in Theaters

Rihanna plays Smurfette in this vibrant reboot that reimagines the nostalgic blue crew of forest-dwelling creatures. We saw it with a group of kids ranging in age from 4 to 14, plus several millennial moms, and it was a hit all around. It’s high-energy and, honestly, kind of a fever dream.

7. Grand Prix of Europe

Rated PG | Releases August 29 in Select Theaters

If you’re lucky enough to live in a city where this limited-release animated film hits theaters, grab the littles and go. The animated family adventure features the beloved mascots of Europa-Park, Ed and Edda, on the big screen for the first time in celebration of the park’s 50th anniversary. It’s giving Zootopia-meets-Turbo vibes!