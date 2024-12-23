Which Holiday Rom-Com You Should Watch, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Let’s face it; the holidays aren’t complete without overloading on rom-coms that are as predictable as they are comforting. Whether it’s two women swapping homes and swapping accents in The Holiday or a man holding up cue cards in Love Actually like that’s a normal way to confess your love to your best friend’s wife, there’s something magical (and wildly absurd) about these seasonal cinematic treats.

I don’t know about you, but every December, I set out with the noble intention of watching every holiday rom-com ever made. Fast forward to me panic-scrolling through streaming platforms with my third hot chocolate in hand, wondering if it’s too soon for yet another rewatch of The Holiday.

But here’s the thing: Choosing the right holiday rom-com is like picking the right sweater at an ugly sweater party — you need something that fits your vibe. Enter your zodiac sign, the cosmic GPS to your most binge-worthy holiday happiness. Are you an Aries, charging headfirst into love and adventure on a whim, or a Cancer, sobbing into your hot cocoa because you’re way too invested in whether the characters can settle their differences and kiss under the mistletoe?

Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Grab your peppermint mocha, cozy up in your fuzziest socks, and let the stars guide you to the holiday rom-com you were literally born to watch.

Aries: The Holiday (2006)

If you’re an Aries, you’ll vibe with the daring moves of Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) as they swap homes on opposite sides of the globe. Aries loves a good leap into the unknown, and nothing screams bold like uprooting your life for love and a charming English cottage — or a Los Angeles mansion. Spontaneity and risk with a side of passionate romance from the likes of Jude Law and Jack Black? Aries, this is your love language.

Taurus: Last Holiday (2006)

Taurus, you’re all about indulgence and heart, so you’ll swoon over Georgia Byrd’s (Queen Latifah) lavish adventure. Diagnosed (mistakenly) with a terminal illness, Georgia lives her best life — five-star meals, luxury suites, and enough self-love (with a dash of romance with LL Cool J) to make your Venus-ruled heart flutter. It’s a feast for the senses and the soul, just like you.

Gemini: Love Actually (2003)

With a dozen interwoven stories, snappy dialogue, and pure chaos, not to mention some questionable decisions (re: the entire script), this movie mirrors Gemini energy. You’re versatile, quick-witted, and thrive in the middle of life’s beautiful mess, especially when you’re making impulsive decisions in love like many of its main characters.

Cancer: The Family Stone (2005)

Oh, Cancer. This one will have you clutching your chest in tears of joy and sorrow. The family bonds, the holiday drama, and the heartwarming acceptance make this film a perfect fit. Just have a box of tissues ready because your sentimental soul will feel everything — and while I know you’ll love acerbic Rachel McAdams, don’t be surprised if you find yourself rooting for neurotic Sarah Jessica Parker in the end.

Leo: Serendipity (2001)

Fate, romance, and grand gestures — this movie was practically made for you, Leo. You’ll adore Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara’s (Kate Beckinsale) dramatic quest to reconnect, filled with romantic tension and larger-than-life moments. The universe practically conspires for them, and admit it: You’re a sucker for that kind of theatrical love story.

Virgo: Holidate (2020)

Practical arrangements with a romantic twist? Virgo, this is your jam. Two strangers (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) make a deal to avoid holiday awkwardness by being each other’s plus-one, a plan so clever it practically has your name on it. Bonus points for witty banter and a surprisingly grounded romance — the kind of stuff that makes you giddy (on the inside, of course).

Libra: Last Christmas (2019)

This heartfelt holiday rom-com ticks all the boxes for a Libra’s romantic and aesthetic sensibilities. Festive London? Check. A budding romance between quirky Kate (Emilia Clarke) and kind-hearted Tom (Henry Golding) that explores themes of self-discovery and balance — something every Libra seeks — while being utterly charming? Double check.

Scorpio: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Leave it to Scorpio to embrace the darker side of holiday romance. Jack Skellington’s journey to bring Christmas to Halloween Town is moody, unconventional, and beautifully intense — just like you. Add a dash of mystery, and it’s a match made in goth-rom-com heaven.

Sagittarius: Happiest Season (2020)

This rom-com about a couple — Abby and Harper, played by Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis — visiting Harper’s family for the holidays is the perfect chaotic adventure for Sagittarius. You’ll love the humor, the unpredictability, and the underlying message of finding joy amidst the madness.

Capricorn: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

The grandfather of romantic Christmas movies has to be a Capricorn fave. No one appreciates the value of hard work and family quite like you do. George Bailey’s (James Stewart) timeless tale of perseverance, love, and rediscovering life’s purpose is practically your biography. Plus, his dedication and passion for Mary (Donna Reed) will warm your heart. It’s a feel-good classic that resonates with your pragmatic and deeply loyal spirit.

Aquarius: The Family Man (2000)

Aquarius, you’re all about exploring alternate realities and embracing unique perspectives. In this movie, Nicolas Cage’s Jack Campbell gets a glimpse of what life could’ve been when he suddenly goes from a single businessman to a happily married husband to his long-time love Kate Reynolds (Tea Leoni) and father of their two children. The themes of self-discovery and change are right up your alley. It’s eccentric, innovative, and surprisingly heartwarming — just like you.

Pisces: While You Were Sleeping (1995)

This one has your dreamy, romantic heart written all over it. After saving a man’s life, Lucy (Sandra Bullock) pretends to be the fiancee of a comatose man (Peter Gallagher) but then falls in love with his brother (Bill Pullman) and his quirky family. It’s the type of fantastical and romantic movie that's basically the pages of your manifesting diary brought to life.