‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Welcomes His Second Child

Chris Sullivan is officially a father of two. The comedic actor announced the happy news on his Instagram yesterday with a mushy caption and an even gushier reel that is extremely heart-melting. They family welcomed a baby girl, Aoife Beatrix Sullivan, with his wife, Rachel Sullivan, with son Bear, 2, right by their side.

“She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy, and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief),” he wrote. “Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone “baby coming!” the day she was born. She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love.”

The video featured sweet shots of baby Aoife cuddled up in a blanket and floral hat, dad playing with those fresh newborn toes, Bear holding her for the first time, and meeting her dog brother, Harry.

The reel also had captions, saying, “Hi...I’m Aoife. I’m new here. This is my family,” and “They love me SO much. Nice to meet you...and that’s Harry.”

Chris’s This Is Us cast commented on the baby announcement post, with Chrissy Metz writing, “I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Mandy Moore sharing, “Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats, sweet Sullivan fam!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

And in case you are not Irish and wondering, her first name is pronounced “EE-Fa.” Yes, even her parents knew most people would have no idea how to pronounce it, so after their announcement, they shared another post explaining how to say her name properly — phew.

The name is a traditional Irish name, which means some vowels are silent, and the ‘AOI’ combination of letters makes a long “EE” sound.

“Yesterday, you met @therealrachelsullivan and my beautiful baby girl, Aoife Beatrix Sullivan,” Chris wrote. “Today, we’d like to introduce you to our friend and international best-selling author of “Fluent in 3 months”, @irishpolygot (Benny the Irish polyglot), who helps people learn languages and so graciously put together this video to speak a bit more about how to PRONOUNCE her Irish name. Bonus points if you guessed correctly (we saw some of you already have 👏🏼)!

A big congratulations to the new family of four!