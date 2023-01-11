Will Willow Season 2 Happen? The Creators Give Fans Some Hope

If you're a fan of magic, whimsy, and epic quests, odds are you're currently in the midst of watching the newest Disney+ fantasy series, Willow, which serves as a sequel to the beloved 1988 film of the same name. Like its predecessor, Willow follows a band of courageous heroes as they embark on a dangerous mission — this time to rescue Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who has been kidnapped by evil forces. Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood, a Nelwyn sorcerer charged with leading the company to victory, but will his venture succeed? That's what fans hope to find out come the Season 1 finale. But what happens after this storyline gets resolved? Will the series leave open the possibility for a Willow Season 2?

You see, that's the thing about any given show — fans will typically always want more, especially when dealing with a fantasy series like Willow. There are so many characters to explore further and a vast array of magical hijinks to delve into. (After all, the sky's the limit when it comes to fantasy storylines.) But for anything to move forward, you first need a willing and eager cast and crew to continue churning out more content. Luckily, Willow creators are more than willing to give the people what they want.

OK, but has Willow been renewed for a Season 2 or what?

At this point, the answer is no. There has yet to be any word from Disney+ about the fate surrounding the series. But just because no official pick-up has occurred yet, that doesn't mean it's entirely out of the question. In fact, the show's producer Roopesh Parekh has indicated that the season finale leaves the story open for a possible second season. "I think that we complete this story, but we absolutely leave a lot of angles open for the future," Parekh told Comicbook.com back in November.

Additionally, Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan shared a similar sentiment at a press conference, as per Screenrant.com, hinting that he would love to expand the series beyond just one season. "We'd love to continue the story on. Where it seems to be that the street leads from movies to TV, I hope that we're headed toward a moment where the reverse direction can be done too," Kasdan stated. "The first thing we'd like to do is another season because we've got a lot more that we'd like to tell here."

So the good news is that the willingness and intention are there — it's just a matter of if Disney+ shared their eagerness for Willow's journey to continue.

What would Season 2 be about?

Spoiler alert! Plot points pertinent to Season 1 ahead.

Well, that's the thing — without having an official renewal, the writers most likely haven't started hammering out many (or any) details for Season 2. Sure, they probably have a few ideas of where things could go, but nothing that they've shared with the public… at least not yet.

However, there’s plenty to unpack following the first season. The Wyrm, the evil force in Season 1, is still out there. Is Airk free of the Crone’s influence, or will that come back to haunt Willow and company? Um, is Graydon gone for good? Will we finally get to see Madmartigan? Will Elora Danan’s powers continue to grow? See — lots to explore if the series scores more episodes.

Which cast members would return for Season 2?

Hopefully as many cast members as possible would be ready and willing to come back for another season. But again, until a second season actually gets approved, no deals, negotiations, or contracts with the actors can be made. So, it's too early to know for sure. But given how great everyone was together, there's a decent shot many — if not all — would be happy to return.

In the meantime, you can watch the Willow Season 1 finale, which airs on Wednesday, Jan. 11, on Disney+.