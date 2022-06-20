Workin’ Moms Season 6 dropped on Netflix in May, meaning we’ve all blown through it by now and need *all the details* about Workin’ Moms Season 7. Has production started? When will those of us who can’t watch the original run on CBC (lucky Canadians) be able to stream it? Well, there’s good news and bad news to report, fans. While the mom-edy will be returning for a seventh season, that season will be its last.

The show, created by Catherine Reitman (who also stars), has resonated with viewers for its honest, raw, hilarious, refreshing, take on motherhood — and the way it doesn’t shy away from difficult conversations involving women in the workplace. And it goes without saying that fans are jonesing for more of that, especially considering the season finale’s massive cliffhanger.

Although details are still sparse, there is some information available. Here’s what we know so far.

Has Workin’ Moms been renewed for Season 7?

Yes! In addition to the renewal announcement, Reitman released a video on Twitter to reveal the show will be ending with Season 7.

“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month-old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it,” she wrote.

Reitman continued, “But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show — I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas…”

When is the Workin’ Moms Season 7 release date?

With the Season 7 renewal news still so fresh, it’s not surprising that a release date for Netflix hasn’t yet been announced. However, according to a press release, the new season has started filming and will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2023. A release on Netflix and elsewhere globally will follow shortly after the original network run ends. So, yeah, it’ll be a minute.

Who’s returning for Season 7?

Although official casting hasn’t been announced, the main cast members are expected to return. That includes Reitman (as Kate Foster), Dani Kind (as Anne Carlson), Enuka Okuma (as Sloane Mitchell), Jessalyn Wanlim (as Jenny Matthews), Philip Sternberg (as Nathan Foster), Ryan Belleville (as Lionel Carlson), Juno Rinaldi (as Frankie Coyne), Sarah McVie (as Val Szalinsky), Sadie Munroe (as Alice Carlson), Kyle Breitkopf (as Nathan Carlson Jr.), and Martha Girvin (as Heather).

Are there any spoilers yet?

Very little is known so far. We do know that Reitman calls the final season “hilarious” and “deeply moving,” and refers to it as a “love letter” to both fans and her father, who passed away earlier this year.

Of course, what we really need to be answered immediately is whether Anne is OK following that last Season 6 episode. For now, fans will have to make do with rewatching Seasons 1 - 6 on Netflix.