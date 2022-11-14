Zoe Kazan is now a mother of two! The Big Sick star just revealed that she and Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second child sometime in October.

Kazan appeared on Today with Carey Mulligan to promote their upcoming film She Said and confirmed the exciting news. “You just had a baby how long ago?” Today host Hoda Kotb asked. “Three weeks ago, our second child,” Kazan replied.

"Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!" Kotb said.

Kazan and Dano welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alma Bay, in 2018. The two first met when they performed in the 2007 stage play Things We Want, and they have been romantically linked for over a decade. For the most part, the couple has kept their family life to themselves, but Kazan has talked about how her latest role was especially important to her as a working parent.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Kazan talked about how the “scenes of motherhood in the movie were actually some of the most important scenes to me.”

The film chronicles the unfolding of the #MeToo movement from the eyes of the two New York Times journalists that broke the Harvey Weinstein story — including the struggles of being a working mom, particularly with younger children.

“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities. I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa,” Kazan explained of her role as journalist Jodi Kantor.

No word yet on the sex of the new baby or its name.

Congrats again to the newly minted family of four!