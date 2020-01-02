20+ Finnish Last Names That’ll Make You Want To Visit Helsinki

Surnames are great ways for us to connect with our ancestors. Like Swedish and Norwegian last names, Finnish last names are part of the Scandinavian name family. All three of these countries have a mix of patronymic names and names that refer to a geographical location where a family lived.
We’ve compiled a list of popular Finnish last names and their meanings. Since so many refer to a location, lots of these names are related to nature. Take a look and see if your surname is below!
- Korhonen
Meaning: Uncertain but likely comes from the word ‘korho’, meaning a person of poor hearing.
- Virtanen
Meaning: Small stream.
- Ruoho
Meaning: Grass.
- Lehtonen
Meaning: Small grove or forrest.
- Halla
Meaning: Frost.
- Kanerva
Meaning: Heather.
- Mäkinen
Meaning: Small hill.
- Nieminen
Meaning: Small peninsula.
- Järvinen
Meaning: Small lake.
- Heikkinen
Meaning: Home ruler.
- Koskinen
Meaning: Small rapids.
- Seppälä
Meaning: Blacksmith.
- Hämäläinen
Meaning: A person from Tavastia, a historical province in Finland.
- Kivi
Meaning: Stone.
- Laaksonen
Meaning: Valley.
- Jokinen
Meaning: River.
- Ranta
Meaning: Shore.
- Nurmi
Meaning: Field or pasture.
- Peura
Meaning: Deer.
- Aalto
Meaning: Wave.
- Vanhanen
Meaning: Old.
