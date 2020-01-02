20+ Finnish Last Names That’ll Make You Want To Visit Helsinki

Tiina & Geir/Getty

Surnames are great ways for us to connect with our ancestors. Like Swedish and Norwegian last names, Finnish last names are part of the Scandinavian name family. All three of these countries have a mix of patronymic names and names that refer to a geographical location where a family lived.

We’ve compiled a list of popular Finnish last names and their meanings. Since so many refer to a location, lots of these names are related to nature. Take a look and see if your surname is below!

Korhonen

Meaning: Uncertain but likely comes from the word ‘korho’, meaning a person of poor hearing. Virtanen

Meaning: Small stream. Ruoho

Meaning: Grass. Lehtonen

Meaning: Small grove or forrest. Halla

Meaning: Frost. Kanerva

Meaning: Heather. Mäkinen

Meaning: Small hill. Nieminen

Meaning: Small peninsula. Järvinen

Meaning: Small lake. Heikkinen

Meaning: Home ruler. Koskinen

Meaning: Small rapids. Seppälä

Meaning: Blacksmith. Hämäläinen

Meaning: A person from Tavastia, a historical province in Finland. Kivi

Meaning: Stone. Laaksonen

Meaning: Valley. Jokinen

Meaning: River. Ranta

Meaning: Shore. Nurmi

Meaning: Field or pasture. Peura

Meaning: Deer. Aalto

Meaning: Wave. Vanhanen

Meaning: Old.



