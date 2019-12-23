30+ Spanish Last Names That’ll Take You To Your Nearest Tapas Bar

Like the culture they come from, Spanish last names have a strong presence around the world. As with British surnames, a mix of colonization and immigration has spread Spanish last names far and wide: from Europe to Asia to South America. Each surname connects those who bear it to their Hispanic roots, whether the name is occupational, ancestral, or characteristic.
Say hola to our list of Spanish last names and check out their meanings. You’ll likely recognize some or see likenesses to Italian and French surnames, since each of these languages developed from Latin.
- Gomez
Meaning: Son of Gomesano (meaning ‘man of the path’).
- Moreno
Meaning: Of dark hair or complexion.
- Rodriguez
Meaning: Son of Rodrigo (meaning ‘powerful ruler’).
- Cano
Meaning: A person of white hair or pale complexion.
- Fernández
Meaning: Son of Fernando (meaning ‘journey’).
- García
Meaning: Son of Gerald (meaning ‘bear’).
- Suarez
Meaning: Son of Suero (occupational name for a swine herder).
- Marín
Meaning: Sailor.
- Ruiz
Meaning: Son of Ruy (meaning ‘powerful ruler’).
- Alonso
Meaning: Noble.
- Iglesias
Meaning: Churches, for someone who lived near a church.
- Vidal
Meaning: Life or vital.
- Sánchez
Meaning: Son of Sancho (meaning saintly).
- Lopez
Meaning: Son of Lope (meaning wolf).
- Ramírez
Meaning: Son of Ramiro (meaning famous and wise or famous counsel).
- Álvarez
Meaning: Son of Alvaro (meaning cautious).
- Pérez
Meaning: Son of Pedro (meaning stone or rock).
- Santos
Meaning: Saint or holy.
- Gonzalez
Meaning: Son of Gonzalo (meaning war or battle).
- Ortiz
Meaning: Son of Orti (meaning either brave or fortunate).
- Molina
Meaning: Mill or miller.
- Rubio
Meaning: Red-haired.
- Castro
Meaning: Castle or fortress, for someone who lived near a castle.
- Serrano
Meaning: Dweller near the mountain/hill.
- Díaz
Meaning: Son of Diego (meaning supplanter).
- Gil
Meaning: Shield bearer.
- Torres
Meaning: Tower, for someone who lived near a tower.
- Delgado
Meaning: A thin person.
- Hernández
Meaning: Son of Hernando (variation of Fernando).
- Romero
Meaning: A pilgrim from Rome.
- Martinez
Meaning: Son of Martin (meaning Mars, the Roman god of war).
