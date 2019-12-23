30+ Spanish Last Names That’ll Take You To Your Nearest Tapas Bar

 30+ Spanish Last Names/Surnames And Their Meanings

Like the culture they come from, Spanish last names have a strong presence around the world. As with British surnames, a mix of colonization and immigration has spread Spanish last names far and wide: from Europe to Asia to South America. Each surname connects those who bear it to their Hispanic roots, whether the name is occupational, ancestral, or characteristic.

Say hola to our list of Spanish last names and check out their meanings. You’ll likely recognize some or see likenesses to Italian and French surnames, since each of these languages developed from Latin.

  1. Gomez
    Meaning: Son of Gomesano (meaning ‘man of the path’).
  2. Moreno
    Meaning: Of dark hair or complexion.
  3. Rodriguez
    Meaning: Son of Rodrigo (meaning ‘powerful ruler’).
  4. Cano
    Meaning: A person of white hair or pale complexion.
  5. Fernández
    Meaning: Son of Fernando (meaning ‘journey’).
  6. García
    Meaning: Son of Gerald (meaning ‘bear’).
  7. Suarez
    Meaning: Son of Suero (occupational name for a swine herder).
  8. Marín
    Meaning: Sailor.
  9. Ruiz
    Meaning: Son of Ruy (meaning ‘powerful ruler’).
  10. Alonso
    Meaning: Noble.
  11. Iglesias
    Meaning: Churches, for someone who lived near a church.
  12. Vidal
    Meaning: Life or vital.
  13. Sánchez
    Meaning: Son of Sancho (meaning saintly).
  14. Lopez
    Meaning: Son of Lope (meaning wolf).

  15. Ramírez
    Meaning: Son of Ramiro (meaning famous and wise or famous counsel).
  16. Álvarez
    Meaning: Son of Alvaro (meaning cautious).
  17. Pérez
    Meaning: Son of Pedro (meaning stone or rock).
  18. Santos
    Meaning: Saint or holy.
  19. Gonzalez
    Meaning: Son of Gonzalo (meaning war or battle).
  20. Ortiz
    Meaning: Son of Orti (meaning either brave or fortunate).
  21. Molina
    Meaning: Mill or miller.
  22. Rubio
    Meaning: Red-haired.
  23. Castro
    Meaning: Castle or fortress, for someone who lived near a castle.
  24. Serrano
    Meaning: Dweller near the mountain/hill.
  25. Díaz
    Meaning: Son of Diego (meaning supplanter).
  26. Gil
    Meaning: Shield bearer.
  27. Torres
    Meaning: Tower, for someone who lived near a tower.

  28. Delgado
    Meaning: A thin person.
  29. Hernández
    Meaning: Son of Hernando (variation of Fernando).
  30. Romero
    Meaning: A pilgrim from Rome.
  31. Martinez
    Meaning: Son of Martin (meaning Mars, the Roman god of war).

