30+ Spanish Last Names That’ll Take You To Your Nearest Tapas Bar

Like the culture they come from, Spanish last names have a strong presence around the world. As with British surnames, a mix of colonization and immigration has spread Spanish last names far and wide: from Europe to Asia to South America. Each surname connects those who bear it to their Hispanic roots, whether the name is occupational, ancestral, or characteristic.

Say hola to our list of Spanish last names and check out their meanings. You’ll likely recognize some or see likenesses to Italian and French surnames, since each of these languages developed from Latin.

Gomez

Meaning: Son of Gomesano (meaning ‘man of the path’). Moreno

Meaning: Of dark hair or complexion. Rodriguez

Meaning: Son of Rodrigo (meaning ‘powerful ruler’). Cano

Meaning: A person of white hair or pale complexion. Fernández

Meaning: Son of Fernando (meaning ‘journey’). García

Meaning: Son of Gerald (meaning ‘bear’). Suarez

Meaning: Son of Suero (occupational name for a swine herder). Marín

Meaning: Sailor. Ruiz

Meaning: Son of Ruy (meaning ‘powerful ruler’). Alonso

Meaning: Noble. Iglesias

Meaning: Churches, for someone who lived near a church. Vidal

Meaning: Life or vital. Sánchez

Meaning: Son of Sancho (meaning saintly). Lopez

Meaning: Son of Lope (meaning wolf). Ramírez

Meaning: Son of Ramiro (meaning famous and wise or famous counsel). Álvarez

Meaning: Son of Alvaro (meaning cautious). Pérez

Meaning: Son of Pedro (meaning stone or rock). Santos

Meaning: Saint or holy. Gonzalez

Meaning: Son of Gonzalo (meaning war or battle). Ortiz

Meaning: Son of Orti (meaning either brave or fortunate). Molina

Meaning: Mill or miller. Rubio

Meaning: Red-haired. Castro

Meaning: Castle or fortress, for someone who lived near a castle. Serrano

Meaning: Dweller near the mountain/hill. Díaz

Meaning: Son of Diego (meaning supplanter).

Gil

Meaning: Shield bearer. Torres

Meaning: Tower, for someone who lived near a tower. Delgado

Meaning: A thin person. Hernández

Meaning: Son of Hernando (variation of Fernando). Romero

Meaning: A pilgrim from Rome. Martinez

Meaning: Son of Martin (meaning Mars, the Roman god of war).

