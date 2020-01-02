 20+ Popular Norwegian Last Names/Surnames and Meanings

20+ Norwegian Last Names That’ll Have You Booking A Trip To Oslo

by

norwegian last names
Tiina & Geir/Getty

Last names are a simple way for us to learn about the family tree we stem from. Like Swedish and Finnish surnames, Norwegian last names fall under the umbrella of Scandinavian last names. Deriving from a previous naming system consisting of a person’s first name, patronymic name and address, Norway’s modern names still give an idea of where an ancestor came from or lived by.

We’ve composed a list of some popular Norwegian last names as beautiful as the country itself. We’ve also provided their nature-based and occupational meanings. If you’ve heard you have Scandinavian roots, keep your eye out to see if you can spot your last name on this list!

norwegian last names
Giphy
  1. Skagen
    Meaning: Headland.
  2. Aaberg
    Meaning: The hill by the river.
  3. Rike
    Meaning: Rule or power.
  4. Calland
    Meaning: Calf.
  5. Hove
    Meaning: Temple or place or worship.
  6. Tanberg
    Meaning: Thornbush mountain.
  7. Fiske
    Meaning: Fisherman.
  8. Watland
    Meaning: water land.
  9. Gill
    Meaning: Ravine.
  10. Ihle
    Meaning: Well or spring.

    norwegian last names
    Walt Disney Pictures
  11. Ottum
    Meaning: Frighten, referring to a dangerous river.
  12. Dale
    Meaning: Valley.
  13. Kjos
    Meaning: Inlet or narrow bay.
  14. Bang
    Meaning: Terrace or flat hill-top.
  15. Jahr
    Meaning: Rim or edge.
  16. Velten
    Meaning: Log pile.
  17. Kampen
    Meaning: Boulder or round hill-top.
  18. Aakre
    Meaning: Plowed field.
  19. Falla
    Meaning: Fall, likely referring to a tree feller.
  20. Morken
    Meaning: Wood.
  21. Ege
    Meaning: Oak tree or grove.

Read more: 25+ Korean Last Names That Are Full Of Seoul