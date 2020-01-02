20+ Norwegian Last Names That’ll Have You Booking A Trip To Oslo

Tiina & Geir/Getty

Last names are a simple way for us to learn about the family tree we stem from. Like Swedish and Finnish surnames, Norwegian last names fall under the umbrella of Scandinavian last names. Deriving from a previous naming system consisting of a person’s first name, patronymic name and address, Norway’s modern names still give an idea of where an ancestor came from or lived by.

We’ve composed a list of some popular Norwegian last names as beautiful as the country itself. We’ve also provided their nature-based and occupational meanings. If you’ve heard you have Scandinavian roots, keep your eye out to see if you can spot your last name on this list!

Skagen

Meaning: Headland. Aaberg

Meaning: The hill by the river. Rike

Meaning: Rule or power. Calland

Meaning: Calf. Hove

Meaning: Temple or place or worship. Tanberg

Meaning: Thornbush mountain. Fiske

Meaning: Fisherman. Watland

Meaning: water land. Gill

Meaning: Ravine. Ihle

Meaning: Well or spring. Ottum

Meaning: Frighten, referring to a dangerous river. Dale

Meaning: Valley. Kjos

Meaning: Inlet or narrow bay. Bang

Meaning: Terrace or flat hill-top. Jahr

Meaning: Rim or edge. Velten

Meaning: Log pile. Kampen

Meaning: Boulder or round hill-top. Aakre

Meaning: Plowed field. Falla

Meaning: Fall, likely referring to a tree feller. Morken

Meaning: Wood. Ege

Meaning: Oak tree or grove.

