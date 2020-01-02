20+ Norwegian Last Names That’ll Have You Booking A Trip To Oslo

Last names are a simple way for us to learn about the family tree we stem from. Like Swedish and Finnish surnames, Norwegian last names fall under the umbrella of Scandinavian last names. Deriving from a previous naming system consisting of a person’s first name, patronymic name and address, Norway’s modern names still give an idea of where an ancestor came from or lived by.
We’ve composed a list of some popular Norwegian last names as beautiful as the country itself. We’ve also provided their nature-based and occupational meanings. If you’ve heard you have Scandinavian roots, keep your eye out to see if you can spot your last name on this list!
- Skagen
Meaning: Headland.
- Aaberg
Meaning: The hill by the river.
- Rike
Meaning: Rule or power.
- Calland
Meaning: Calf.
- Hove
Meaning: Temple or place or worship.
- Tanberg
Meaning: Thornbush mountain.
- Fiske
Meaning: Fisherman.
- Watland
Meaning: water land.
- Gill
Meaning: Ravine.
- Ihle
Meaning: Well or spring.
- Ottum
Meaning: Frighten, referring to a dangerous river.
- Dale
Meaning: Valley.
- Kjos
Meaning: Inlet or narrow bay.
- Bang
Meaning: Terrace or flat hill-top.
- Jahr
Meaning: Rim or edge.
- Velten
Meaning: Log pile.
- Kampen
Meaning: Boulder or round hill-top.
- Aakre
Meaning: Plowed field.
- Falla
Meaning: Fall, likely referring to a tree feller.
- Morken
Meaning: Wood.
- Ege
Meaning: Oak tree or grove.
