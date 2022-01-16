Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Her Husband’s Sperm To A Friend Who ‘Was Gonna Be A Single Mom’

(Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The Once Upon A Time actress talked about how she tried to help a friend become a mom by offering up her husband’s swimmers

It looks like Ginnifer Goodwin takes the whole “what’s mine, is yours” part of marriage pretty literally. The actress revealed that she hatched up a foolproof plan to help her friend get pregnant while on the radio show Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. And what plan is that, exactly? Well, it involves her husband, Josh Dallas, a turkey baster… yeah, you see where this is going.

“By the way,” said Goodwin said on the show, “I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom.” Yes, you read that correctly. We don’t know if this is true selflessness or something else, but the Once Upon A Time star seemed pretty confident with her plan to help her BFF bring a child into this world.

“And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.’”

At first Goodwin didn’t see any potential issues with her proposal, but then her BFF and husband asked about how exactly this baby would get made

“At a point I was like: ‘No, but seriously, we could arrange this and then there would be more little Joshes in the world,'” Goodwin said. And hey, good on Goodwin for being in love with her husband and the idea of more of his kids.

Dallas and her bestie, however, still didn’t seem to be as enthused about the idea as her, as she explained. ‘The best friend and the husband were like: “Well, that’s really sweet, Ginny, like what happens?” And then they explained like all the logistics.” Yeah, how would this pan out? Are we thinking a weird sort of ceremony a la Little Fires Everywhere or….?

Still, Goodwin was determined to be a damned good friend and evolved, non-jealous woman, adding, “Look, there’s turkey basters,” and arguing: “It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like, you’re in my best friend’s life.”

Goodwin and Dallas have two children of their own — Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5. Goodwin has said that being a parent was “so much better” than she ever could have imagined, so can you blame her for wanting to help her bestie feel that same magic? It doesn’t seem like the whole turkey baster plan is going to pan out for Goodwin’s BFF, but luckily, there are plenty of safe methods to become pregnant while single that don’t involve kitchenware or potential weird sister-wife vibes.