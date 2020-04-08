38 Quotes About Mothers To Remind You Every Day Is Mother’s Day

Thomas Barwick/ Getty

Want to know a secret? Every single day is Mother’s Day. That’s right. A mother’s love and devotion is a constant and her stability the light at the end of every dark tunnel. But that doesn’t mean you should take her for granted. Motherhood is hard, ya’ll, you should get in the habit of telling mom just how much she means to you. Maybe even drop a sweet mom jokes here and there.

Obviously, not everyone is a wordsmith or a poet, so we’ve rounded up the most touching quotes and sayings about mothers, a mom’s love, and her unwavering strength from some of the most famous literary giants. So whether you’re looking for a quote to write in a Mother’s Day card or just a few kind words to make her day the rest of the year, these unforgettable lines should do the trick.

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” — Honore de Balzac “A child’s first teacher is its mother.” — Peng Liyuan “A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” — Victor Hugo “When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom “The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” — Jodi Picoult “We are born of love; love is our mother.” — Rumi “He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” — J.K. Rowling

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” – Unknown

“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” – Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“Moms are the people who know us the best and love us the most.” – Unknown

“A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible” – Marion C. Garretty.

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” – Erich Fromm

“For a mother is the only person on earth who can divide her love among 10 children and each child still have all her love.” – Unknown

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” – Cardinal Mermillod

“I love my mother as trees love water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.” – Terry Guillemets

“A mother and daughter’s love is never separated.” – Viola Shipman

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana

“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” – Tina Fey

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” – Sophia Loren

“Little souls find their way to you whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.” – Sheryl Crow

“My daughter introduced me to myself.” – Beyoncé Knowles

“Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” – Kate Winslet

“My favorite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes you on a daily basis.” – Drew Barrymore

“At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief.” – Michelle Obama

“If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.” – Rosie Pope

“I’ve never had more appreciation for anyone in my entire life until I became a mom.” – Chrissy Teigen

“I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Everything has changed, and yet, I’m more me than I’ve ever been.” – Iain Thomas

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” – Jill Churchill

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” – Barbara Kingsolver

“Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.” – Linda Wooten

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” – Abraham Lincoln

“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” – Ricki Lake

“A mother’s love endures through all.” – Washington Irving

“If I know what love is, it’s because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” – Jessica Lange

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it.” – Golden Girls