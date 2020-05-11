Halsey Was The Perfect Ariel In Last Night’s Disney Singalong

ABC/Youtube

Halsey beautifully transformed into Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” to sing “Part of Your World” for the latest installment of the “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”

In addition to the Netflix series Tiger King and being able to stream Trolls World Tour in the comfort of our own homes, one of the greatest things to happen in entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtably The Disney Family Singalong shows that have been airing on ABC. After the success of the first installment, Disney decided to follow up with a second “volume” of performances by our favorite stars, including Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and Katy Perry. Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aired on Sunday night, Mother’s Day, and was just as entertaining as the first volume debuting April 16.

But one of the greatest segments of the night was courtesy of pop singer Halsey, who completely transformed into Ariel from The Little Mermaid to sing the iconic tune “Part of Your World.”

Halsey was a spitting image of Disney’s trademark mermaid Ariel, right after she emerges from the water to sing the tune that pretty much every fan of the 1989 film knows by heart. Her hair was red, just like Ariel’s, she rocked the same red lipstick, and she even wore earrings that were nearly identical to those donned by Ariel during her wedding to Prince Eric.

And, in addition to completely looking the part, she sounded absolutely beautiful.

OMG so good to see pal @RebelWilson on the television brightening up our #MothersDay with @DisneyStudios #Ursula in #TheLittleMermaid song of #PoorUnfortunateSouls! Such fond memories of seeing this live at the Hollywood Bowl! Would love to see Rebel in a Disney film or TV show! pic.twitter.com/8ZTNkIoxXK — Ringo Le (@ringole) May 11, 2020

Earlier in the show Rebel Wilson totally nailed it as Ursula, the evil sea witch on a mission to steal Ariel’s angelic voice.

Another stunning performance was the duet performed by Jennifer Hudson and John Legend, “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast. Both the crooners hit all the marks of the stunning song.

Katy Perry also performed “Baby Mine” from Dumbo, joined in a matching elephant costume by her dog.

The first Disney Family Singalong was also hosted by Ryan Seacrest and drew an impressive 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million total viewers. It included appearances and performances by Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Derek Hough, Josh Groban, the High School Musical cast and more.

In addition to keeping children and adults alike entertained, the purpose of the Disney event was to raise money for Feeding America. “The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”