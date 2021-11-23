10 Festive Hanukkah Coloring Pages Perfect For Holiday Arts & Crafts

kali9/Getty Images

As the colder weather approaches, it’s time to prepare for Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights! And we sure could use more light in the wintertime, right? Of course, another thing we parents could use more of this time of year is winter boredom busters. So, why not combine the two? Hanukkah coloring pages are a DIY activity that allows you to celebrate the holiday and keep your kiddo entertained.

While your little artist fills in the pages, you can fill them in on the holiday’s history. Hanukkah is an eight-day observance of the miracle that took place many years ago. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, which had been defiled by the Greeks in 164 BC. The story goes that the Jewish people, led by warrior Judah the Maccabee, revolted against Antiochus and reclaimed the Temple. Inside of it, the Jewish people built a new altar and made a new menorah. When they wanted to light it, they discovered they only had enough oil to light it for one day. But somehow, the lamp kept burning for eight nights and was considered a miracle. It was a glorious moment, and one that is beautifully commemorated each year with Hanukkah traditions like daily candle lightings, special blessings, and delicious foods with friends and family.

So, now you can add these free Hanukkah coloring pages to the mix of fun activities. Another great thing about Hanukkah coloring pages is that you can get creative with everything from menorahs to dreidels. That means they’ll look fantastic with whatever color scheme you dream up. Do you need to stick to the traditional white and blue Hanukkah color scheme? Not necessarily. Along with getting creative with these shapes, you’ll learn a little bit about Hannukah with some fascinating facts. Make it a holiday tradition to share with friends and family as you prepare to feast and celebrate together!

Free Printable Hanukkah Coloring Pages

Hanukkah Page No. 1

Hanukkah — or Chanukah, or Hanukah — is the Hebrew word for dedication. There are actually about 16 different ways to spell Hanukkah.

Hanukkah Page No. 2

To celebrate the history of the holiday, many traditional dishes are cooked using oil. One of the most popular Hanukkah foods is latkes, which are fried potato pancakes, often served with applesauce or sour cream. Jelly doughnuts are also a popular dessert.

Hanukkah Page No. 3

While Purim is Judaism’s gift-giving holiday, many families exchange gifts during the festival of lights due to Hanukkah’s proximity to Christmas.

Hanukkah Page No. 4

The Hanukkah candlestick holder that has been used since the time of the Temple is called a Hanukkah menorah or hanukkiyah. It has holding spots for nine candles — one for each night of Hanukkah. The extra candle is called the shamash and is used to light all of the others. Menorah is the Hebrew word for lamp and refers to the seven-candle holder used in the ancient Temple. Therefore, the hanukkiyah is a type of menorah.

Hanukkah Page No. 5

One candle is added to the menorah each night of Hanukkah, starting from the right and lighting the newest candle. Typically, Jewish families say a series of blessings as they light the candles, and then sing songs that recount the history of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah Page No. 6

Judaism was once outlawed in Ancient Greece, so in order to still study the Torah without being caught, children would secretly learn Judaism while playing the dreidel “game” by spinning the top and winning gelt (coins). Nowadays, families still play the game for coins that are either chocolate or real money. Cha-ching!

Hanukkah Page No. 7

Standing tall at 32 feet high and weighing in at 4,000 pounds, the largest menorah/hanukkiyah in the world can be found at Grand Army Plaza in New York.

Hanukkah Page No. 8

Custom dictates that people place their lit hanukkiyah in a window to remind passersby of the miracle of the Hanukkah oil. It is forbidden to use the light of the hanukkiyah for other purposes (like, say, to read by).

Hanukkah Page No. 9

Many people know the first verse of the traditional dreidel song:

“I have a little dreidel. I made it out of clay.

And when it’s dry and ready, oh dreidel I shall play.

Oh, dreidel, dreidel, dreidel, I made you out of clay.

And when you’re dry and ready, oh dreidel we shall play.”

Hanukkah Page No. 10

Dreidel comes from the Yiddish word drei, which means to turn or to spin. The spinning tops each have four sides with a Hebrew letter: Nun, Gimel, Hay, and Peh (Shin). Together the letters translate to “A great miracle happened here (there).”

Click here to print all of the Hanukkah coloring pages at once!