J.Lo Called Off Engagement Because She Reportedly Couldn’t ‘Trust’ A-Rod

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

Jennifer Lopez reportedly called off their engagement because she couldn’t fully ‘trust’ Alex Rodriguez

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez ended their engagement after four years together, many people wondered what was actually going on behind the scenes. The couple released a super amicable breakup statement but A-Rod’s rumors of infidelity coupled with that weird tribute-to-J.Lo video he shared after their breakup had the world saying, Huh? Now, friends of J.Lo are saying that the breakup boiled down to “trust” and Lopez knowing that she had to end things with the former athlete.

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. pic.twitter.com/WRGQSrJbBF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

Rumors swirled mid-March that J.Lo and A-Rod had called off their engagement, only to have that report squashed the very next day, with a claim that they were definitely still together but just that they were “working through some things.” Cool, got it. Then, on April 15, they made the breakup official, releasing a joint-statement that “we have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

Now, sources and friends close to Lopez have opened up to People with more behind-the-scenes gossip and well, it’s telling. “She insisted on [the breakup],” says a source close to J.Lo. “There are are too many issues that are unresolved.” The sources also added that Lopez just couldn’t fully “trust” Rodriguez.

“She has been pretty miserable,” says the friend, “and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

This is, of course, according to a “friend” and a “source” close to Lopez, but this is People magazine, not some trashy tabloid. When People prints it, I’m inclined to believe it.

The friend also added that spending every day together during quarantine actually put a strain on their relationship.

“They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day,” the source said.

There were also rumors of infidelity, or rather, a weird FaceTime call with Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm, who claimed she had a very brief text relationship with A-Rod, but that they never met up in person. Regardless, it was weird.

“Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” added a separate source. “[Lopez] won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

Sources also add that the biggest hurdle right now is how to move forward with their blended family as their kids (J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme and A-Rod’s daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16) have been inseparable. “They’re especially sad for the kids since they are all so close,” says the friend. “It’s not a good situation but inevitable.”

At the end of the day, Lopez is reportedly “doing well” (judging by her latest Instagram pics, she’s quite literally glowing) and the two “will try to be friends, and there is respect there…But they are definitely going their separate ways.”