Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

JLo erased nearly all photographic evidence of her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, AKA ARod, off her Instagram

Breakups in the digital age are messy, famous or not. Do you delete couple photos? Unfollow your ex’s fam? And what is the right amount of time before cutting digital ties? For one of us the question is when can you start posting pictures of your rekindled romance with Ben Affleck?

According to Jennifer Lopez, that amount of time seems to about four months, as eagle-eyed fans have noticed that as of August 14 — almost four months to the day from their April 15, 2021 split announcement — the star has deleted photos of Alex Rodriguez, specially solo photos of him and cute, couple content.

Lopez also unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram.

After discovering the cleanup JLo did on her Instagram account, fans started to comb through her 1,312 followed accounts and discovered that ARod was no longer one of them. Still, even though it looks like Jenny from the Block did some social media cleanup to make room in the feed for her new-old beau Ben Affleck, she did keep a few photos and clips up on Instagram, namely those that involve ARod’s kids:

So yes, maybe she is trying to completely move on from ARod, but not at the expense of their kids’ feelings. She also kept up this video of ARod’s son, Max, riding on a hoverboard, and ARod pops up briefly.

As of today, ARod is still following JLo, and he hasn’t taken down any of their photos.

Either ARod wasn’t briefed on the whole JLo-is-going-to-be-a-little-petty-but-classy-at-the-same-time move, or he is actively choosing to keep up all the photos and videos from his time with JLo. From their beach engagement…

…To videos of the couple partying to celebrate JLo’s 50th back in July 2019:

It doesn’t seem like ARod has any plans to delete the pictures, but only time will tell. Listen, there are no hard or fast rules when it comes to social media etiquette after breaking up, which is why we feel totally fine, well, living vicariously through JLo’s delete decision.

It’s JLo going Instagram official with Ben Affleck while still being all over Arod’s main for me pic.twitter.com/anlgY8OHsb — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) July 24, 2021

“It’s JLo going Instagram official with Ben Affleck while still being all over Arod’s main for me,” tweeted one fan watching the drama unfold from afar. And honestly, same.

Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating in March 2017, although the couple had met on a few occasions before that. Over the next couple of years, rumors about ARod’s infidelity abounded. By the beginning of 2021, their relationship started to unravel and they officially called it quits.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.