John Mulaney Shares Photos of Baby Malcolm On His Two-Month Birthday

Along with the pics, the comedian had some quippy things to say about parenthood, too

Comedian John Mulaney shared some rare photos of his infant son with the world yesterday, celebrating his first kids’ two-month birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months,” he writes. “Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

The first picture shows Mulaney masked and rocking a baby carrier in a museum, as Malcolm sleeps soundly with a pacifier in his mouth. The comedian is giving parenthood a double thumbs-up of approval, dad style, like he’s a natural.

In the second pic, Malcolm is once again snuggled up to his dad’s chest in the carrier, this time sporting an adult-sized Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat.

Mulaney is already using his writing chops to share some of the universal feelings of parenthood. His line about “whoever you are…” so succinctly captures the feelings of caring for a little baby that isn’t very able to share their personality quite yet — and the anticipation of meeting this entirely new person that you’ve brought into the world.

Malcolm was born on November 24, 2021, to Mulaney and actor Olivia Dunn. Mulaney’s only other post about their first child went up on Malcolm’s one-month birthday, on Christmas Eve.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” the caption reads. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Mulaney’s new dad status comes after a few turbulent years. The comedian announced his separation from artist Annmarie Tendler in May 2021, the same month that reports about a relationship with Munn began. Mulaney, who has a history of addiction, has also struggled with a couple of relapses and rehab stints during the pandemic. Here’s to wishing him some stability and happiness in the future.

“I went to rehab in September. I got out in October. I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. I relapsed on drugs. Then I continued using drugs,” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. “I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February. Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he said on the show.

Munn has posted baby Malcolm a bit more, including a shot or two of Mulaney enjoying his new dad status.

“The smooshiest smoosh,” she writes. “And yep, our Christmas tree is still up.”

Don’t worry, Olivia. Ours is too. And we don’t even have a newborn.