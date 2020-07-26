Steven Weintraub/Collider/Twitter

Reeves revisited two beloved films: Constantine and Bill & Ted

Beloved actor Keanu Reeves delighted fans at the [email protected] event over the weekend, talking on not one but two panels and spreading love and joy in a way only he can.

Reeves joined longtime friend and co-star Alex Winter to talk all things Bill & Ted Face the Music, a third installment of the Bill and Ted series whose last release was in 1991. But that’s not enough Reeves to go around; so, he also reunited with his chain-smoking detective in a Constantine 15th-anniversary presentation.

Keanu Reeves displays his unshakable modesty during this Constantine panel organized by @Collider. pic.twitter.com/Y65ClxFKx1 — IGN (@IGN) July 26, 2020

During the Constantine panel brought to fans by Collider, Reeves virtually joined director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman and said how thankful he was to be given the role. “I was not hesitant, but I’m not English and I’m not blond,” Reeves said of the comic book version. (He was not dying his hair, he confirmed.) “It’s such a beautiful character, this humanitarian cynic, tired, world-weary [and] tired of all the rules and morals and ethics and angels and demons but still a part of it.”

Keanu is Good, Actually. He can't stop giving shout-outs to the cast and crew of #Constantine! Watch the full panel for all the excitement: https://t.co/KvWXB7rBLC pic.twitter.com/ebwWj9NaHR — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) July 25, 2020

Reeves then joined director Kevin Smith, Samara Weaving, and Winter (Bill) for a panel on the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, where he got emotional talking about working with Winter. The pair remained friends since meeting during the 1989 auditions of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. “I can’t feel or laugh or do anything like the way that working on Bill & Ted does and working with Alex. That doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world for me,” Reeves said.

Reeves also said he knew when the popularity of the film grew to a cult-like following. “As soon as people started yelling in the street, people would like, ‘Be Excellent!’ and ‘Party on!’ And I was like, ‘Cool,'” Reeves said. Smith added of the film, “It makes one feel warm in these hopeless times…it’s adorable…it’s meant to be adored.”

Reeves is also stepping into the comic book world in a new, exciting way: as a first-time writer. He’s working on a 12-issue limited series “BRZRKR” with Boom! Studios, which will be coming out monthly beginning Oct. 7. “I guess I’m in the writing room,” Reeves told USA TODAY. “This character who was born 80,000 years ago, half-man, his father’s a war god,” he said of the character. “It’s a little fantasy in reality…We’re excited about what’s happening. The story’s taking some really interesting twists and turns.”

when you touch keanu reeves pic.twitter.com/feA1e9EcYY — déia (@partygirlu2) July 20, 2020

Kudos to Reeves for continuing to create in new and exciting ways, but I think I speak for everyone when I say we’d all appreciate if you stayed in front of the camera forever.