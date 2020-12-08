After Backlash, Kardashians Cancel Their Annual Christmas Party

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Will it even be Christmas without the annual Kardashian Kristmas Kard? We’re about to find out, according to Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian family has come under a lot of fire recently for their pandemic behavior. First it was Kim’s incredibly tone-deaf tweets about the birthday party she held on a private island. Then it was Kendall’s birthday/Halloween party, where pictures and videos showed crowds of people not seeming to care about social distancing at all. But after all that, the reality TV family wants us all to know that they’re “taking this pandemic seriously,” as they’ve said in their tweets. So seriously, in fact, that they’re canceling some time-honored holiday traditions, according to Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe was responding to fan questions on Twitter when she got one about whether the family still planned on having its annual Christmas Eve party. For the uninitiated, the Kardashian Christmas Eve party is typically a luxurious and star-studded event that, according to Khloe, has taken place every year since 1978. But not this year.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978,” she wrote. “Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Khloe’s response comes after a previous tweet in early November where she mentioned still having a party, but making it smaller.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

People weren’t exactly feeling it.

I have a couple of hundred thousand reasons as to why this is a little out of touch... there something morbid about talking Xmas parties when hundreds of thousands will be missing from the dinner table — Monica Ortiz (@mortiz1641) December 8, 2020

The kardashians are the most selfish celebs, my god — 𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒏 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@meanaww) November 14, 2020

Haha I love you, but you're so out of touch. Thinking of what is safest is maybe sticking to JUST family or maybe not have it at all? (Or do have it and don't post about it and then be upset at all the bad reactions you get, but we know that's not an option.) — Jeff Larson (@AllThingsChange) November 11, 2020

Just be safe Ladies, their will be plenty of more Christmas Parties to throw next Christmas the Vaccine will Definitely be out and you will be able to do the Christmas Party more comfortable knowing it’s a vaccine out on the Market. — Louis Swan II (@LouisSwanII1) November 12, 2020

@khloekardashian is selfish waste. If she had any empathy for other people during the pandemic she’d donate her rapid testing money to people who are actually suffering pic.twitter.com/yT81rLsT6n — Kevin Kunze (@KunzeFilms) November 11, 2020

Additionally, it seems like the family will be skipping its other major holiday tradition: The Kardashian Khristmas Kard. This will be the second year in a row that the family won’t be shooting photos for a Christmas card, since last year, they reportedly couldn’t agree on timing for the photo shoot or a theme.

“We have not done anything,” Khloe wrote. “No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over.”

We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

Khloe did add that the family hopes things can go back to normal by next Christmas, a hope everyone shares.

“I am so over 2020! (Says everyone),” she wrote. “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas.”

I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

Thanks to all the promising COVID-19 vaccine news we’ve been getting, that doesn’t even seem completely outside of the realm of possibility. There are so many reasons to hope that next year, we can have a normal Christmas. TBH, the Kardashian family’s cards and parties didn’t really make my list, but if they mean things are back to normal in other areas of life, we’ll all take it. And for now, have a safe and socially distanced holiday season.