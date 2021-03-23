Kylie Jenner Offers Explanation For Makeup Artist GoFundMe Drama

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner tries to explain why she didn’t just pay off makeup artist’s medical bills

Kylie Jenner, whose estimated net worth is just shy of a billion dollars, sparked controversy this week when she donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Sam Rauda’s medical expense fund then encouraged her fans to do the same. Everyone freaked out (because of the billionaire thing) and then Jenner took to social on March 23, 2021 to explain why she did what she did.

Samuel Rauda was injured in an accident on March 14, and has since undergone major surgery. His family set up a GoFundMe page looking for help paying about $60,000 in medical bills (the amount was later updated to $120,000). Jenner contributed a $5,000 donation and then asked fans to contribute what they can.

Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M. So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth. If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 21, 2021

Her makeup artist apparently needs $60k. Kylie Jenner paying that would be like someone with $100k net worth sparing $6.72 to pay off a friend's medical bills. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 21, 2021

Jenner broke her silence on the issue, essentially telling fans that Rauda isn’t her usual makeup artist, but rather, a makeup artist she has worked with in the past.

“Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram stories. “After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled the share or donate.”

Jenner added that she doesn’t know “how all of this got so twisted” and said that “anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be.”

The fan outrage is largely centered around Kylie’s proclivity to drop $300,000 on stuff like handbags, which signals to fans that money is no object.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMJbbgHnHzl/

Fans are also outraged that the same weekend she donated $5,000 to Rauda’s GoFundMe, she flew her sister Kendall Jenner out to New York via her private jet for a single night, which a source told Page Six cost Jenner $50,000.

“Kendall arrived on Kylie’s private jet on Saturday, then the plane went back to LA on Sunday evening. Kendall stayed on in New York,” the source told Page Six. “Maybe she could have stayed home and instead donated that money to Kylie’s makeup artist.”

Kylie Jenner’s list of priorities: $3 million Bugatti

$1.25 million yacht rental

$300k crocodile birkin ……………. $⁶⁰,⁰⁰⁰ ᵗᵒ ˢᵃᵛᵉ ᵃ ᶠʳᶦᵉⁿᵈ’ˢ ˡᶦᶠᵉ pic.twitter.com/nVsc9hwJYN — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) March 21, 2021

It’s not even about the fact that she won’t pay for the surgery herself. Every single last one of Kylie Jenner’s sisters is a millionaire. Her parents are millionaires. Her friends are millionaires. But she asked the MIDDLE CLASS for money. This family…… pic.twitter.com/zFqeeBvuY3 — Mia Dowd (@Princess_Mia_95) March 21, 2021

The general consensus seems to be that when you’re a billionaire you should probably not post a GoFundMe link. Like, ever.