8 Easy Cucumber Salad Recipes, Because That One Tik Tok Guy Got You Hooked

When it comes to food trends of 2024, the dense bean salad took off because it was truly functional. They’re all about no- or minimal-cooking-required recipes you can prep in one big batch, and that actually get better as their flavors marry throughout the week. Just as dense bean salads had their moment on Tik Tok this year, so too did cucumber salad recipes, all thanks to charismatic Tik Tok creator Logan Moffitt, a.k.a. that cucumber guy.

Moffitt first went viral for his assertion that “sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber,” and then showing us how to make them extra delicious. Since then he has given us no shortage of cucumber salad recipes, from yogurt-y ones with dill to salmon avocado cucumber salad, and even poking fun at himself along the way. His recipes are great if you’re looking to get more vegetables or hydration into your diet in an easy way that’s low on dirty dishes when you’re done (love).

Of course, Moffitt isn’t the only person who appreciates the humble cucumber or knows how to make it more flavorful. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some cucumber salad recipes from around the web to add to your work lunches, eat for a savory snack, or whip up at midnight when you simply can’t go back to sleep without eating something covered in chili crunch.

01 Korean Cucumber Salad I love Tik Tok creator Cassie Yeung’s tutorials on making delicious dishes from numerous different Asian cultures, and her Korean cucumber salad is something I remake for myself again and again. The accordion cut cucumbers hold on to all that sauce and spice but maintain their crunch even after a few days sitting in their sauce in the fridge.

02 Sushi Cucumber Salad Tik Toker Mayra Wendolyne touts her recipe as part of her weight loss journey, but regardless of your goals, this salad looks both delicious and nutrient-dense. A little air-fried salmon, edamame, and cream cheese make this one seem like a good high-protein lunch too.

03 Greek Cucumber Salad Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen’s recipe will teach you how to make a classic, flavorful Greek salad in about 20 minutes. Plus, it’s a great reminder that any of these cucumber recipes would be so tasty over top of a bed of your favorite grains.

04 Creamy Cucumber Salad Budget Bytes Ranch lovers, you’re going to like these creamy cukes from Budget Bytes a whole lot. They’re dressed in a tangy sour cream dressing (could be swapped for Greek yogurt) seasoned with onion, dill, and lemon. Once you perfect your version, this would also make a delicious summer barbecue side dish.

05 Everything Bagel Cucumbers OK back to Logan real quick: cucumbers with red onion, avocado, salmon, and whipped chive cream cheese does not sound bad at all. Add capers, fresh dill, and everything but the bagel seasoning and shake vigorously for what is essentially a brunch salad, IMO.

06 A High-Protein Cucumber Salad Recipe Creator Myriam Estrella takes inspiration from Logan Moffitt’s cucumber recipes but makes her rendition super high in protein. The 78 grams listed on the screen is for two servings, but still, getting nearly 40 grams from a salad is not half bad. Just be warned: this one involves cottage cheese, which isn’t for everyone, but if you like it, you’ll love this.

07 Cucumber & Pepper Salad Rachael Kirkconnell is known from her time on The Bachelor, and now for making food videos on Tik Tok — with this salad being one of her most viral posts. It’s got crunchy cukes and sweet peppers topped with chili crunch (spice), ginger dressing (sweetness), and everything but the bagel seasoning (saltiness).

08 Pepino Salad Healthier Steps This recipe from Healthier Steps keeps the salad pretty simple, tossing together sliced cucumbers and red onion and dressing them up with lemon juice, oil, fresh ginger, and just a dash of maple syrup. It’s simple and fast, and sometimes that’s really all you need.

So, which cucumber salad are you whipping up this week?