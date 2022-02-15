Backless Bras That *Actually* Give You Lift And Keep Your Boobs In Place

Backless bras, backless strapless bras, low-back bras, self-adhesive or sticky boobs: The options are so overwhelming. How can you find the best strapless (or backless, or lifting, or — well, you get the drill) bra for you? It’s no wonder that many of us have given up hope on finding a the ideal specialty bra that can actually hold up our girls without needing extreme weather Duct Tape. Especially if you’re post-breastfeeding and are done with your nursing bras, you might think that you’re destined to wear matronly tops and dresses for the rest of eternity. Heck, you might not even know where to get backless bras anymore. But we’re here to say you can still enjoy plenty of fashion moments just like you did before — and we’ve got the undergarments to prove it.

You might not be hitting up the clubs like you did in your college days, but there are still reasonable excuses to wear a backless bra—hello weddings, graduations, anniversaries, girls getaways (you get it). For one, most formal gowns cry out for a backless bra. So the next time your friend asks you to be a bridesmaid or you have to attend another dreaded black-tie affair? You’ll be glad you have the perfect undergarment to keep yourself lifted under cover.

Since finding a quality backless bra that lives up to its hype can feel like mission impossible, we went digging for the best bras that are not only backless, but are comfortable to wear for a long night out and actually stay put (even with a nagging toddler trying to pull your top down). Below, find our top picks plus some helpful tips from a bra expert.

What To Look For In A Backless Bra:

We’ll be honest: Finding the right backless bra isn’t the easiest task. There are a ton of different styles all designed to appear hidden under that little black dress or super low halter top without causing you discomfort or adding back rolls or sad side boob. Or, all of the above. That’s why Jessica Pfister, VP of Le Mystere, says the most important quality in a backless bra is without-a-doubt support. “If the bra is an adhesive backless, it needs to support and stay in place,” she says. It makes a lot of sense.

But, support doesn’t look the same for every single gal. For example, an adhesive type of backless tends to be most useful for smaller busts. “If you are a full busted size D or larger, and the outfit allows, I would definitely recommend a convertible low back bra as opposed to an adhesive bra.” This way, she explains, you’ll get the shaping and support needed to carry the weight of your bust.

Best Backless Bras For Large Busts

Best Bras For Backless Shirts

Best Strapless Backless Silicone Adhesive Adhesive Bras