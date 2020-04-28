If you’re climbing the walls at home and your kids are climbing on, well, everything, then this is the perfect time to start shopping around for bean bag chairs they can use (and abuse). The best bean bags for kids are a mix of fun and function, the kind of cushion they can toss around and get excited to plop down on or jump on top of— instead of your couch, bed, or home office furniture (why do they have to LOVE your bungee chair so much?).

Bean bag chairs for kids are easy to move around and offer a comfy nesting spot for them to watch TV, read a book, play educational games on the tablet, and even have a rest. The littles can drag them from the bedroom to the playroom to the living room for family time without you having to worry they’ll rip the couch or smush your throw pillows. What’s better than that?

Not all bean bag chairs look like discards from the set of That 70s Show, either. The shoppable options run the gamut in terms of fabrication, function, filling, and overall style. Many even double as toy storage these days–what a time to be alive! Whether you’re looking for something fun and themed to coordinate with your child’s bedroom, like a furry unicorn, or a knitted pouf that can do double duty as both a grown-up decor piece and kid cushion, we’ve rounded up some of the best bean bags for kids available online.

Best Small Bean Bag Chairs for Kids

Move them room to room, these chairs give kids their OWN place to sit and chill.

If you’re thinking, “If only there was a bean bag chair that’s compact and stores my kid’s massive stuffie collection,” well, you’re in luck! The Amazon best-selling Posh Stuffable bean bag chair offers the best of both worlds. This 27-inch sphere comes in a whopping 33 color/pattern options so you’ll find the right style to fit your kid’s space, even if it’s small. Factor in the super-affordable price tag, and heck, you can get two (one for the living room, perhaps?). If that’s still not enough, this company has you covered — you can snag the large (38-inch) or extra-large (48-inch) versions.

One Reviewer Says: “My wife bought this in an attempt to help clean up my daughter’s stuffed animal herd. It seems that no matter how many beanie babies, unicorns, stuffed bears, puppy dogs, or monkeys that I stuff in this thing, there is still room for more! This product is constructed with a canvas-type material that seems to be holding up well to multiple jump sessions, puppet shows, and multiple Dr. Seuss book sessions.”

Compact, sturdy, and stylish, this is the option for mamas who’ve been scrolling through small bean bag chairs and thinking “Do I really have to put that in my house?” Unlike its ultra-kiddish counterparts, this hand-knit cotton pouf with filling can function as a decor accent piece, an ottoman or footstool, and a bean bag for kids without missing a beat. It’s lightweight and available in chic, versatile hues like dusty rose, soft blue, grey, and navy, which means this bean bag can fit seamlessly with virtually any decor.

One Reviewer Says: “I love this pouf. I was looking for a footstool to go with our rocking chair in our nursery and this was a good price and had good reviews... [It’s] easy to pick up and move, too. Would recommend [it] to anyone!”

According to product descriptions, this kids bean bag cover can fit up to 90 stuffed animals inside it–and off your floors. Fill it with toys or other space-consumers like seasonal clothes, extra towels, or baby bedding you can’t bear to throw away, and it becomes a giant stuffed animal of its own. Bonus: The plush velvet is soft and durable, and machine washable, so kids can climb all over this bean bag chair to their hearts’ content. And they do, according to reviews.

One Reviewer Says: “Finally a solution to ever-growing number of stuffies in my house! Way bigger than I expected, was able to get several 3-foot teddies in there with everything else. 100% worth every penny.”

Best Storage Bean Bags for Kids

This canvas cover doesn’t come with stuffing but once filled with stuffed animals, soft toys, pillows, and the like, it becomes an ideal option if you’re searching bean bag chairs for babies and toddlers. An extra long, round zipper means it’s easy to get to any toys inside, and less likely to scratch your little.

One Reviewer Says: “I’m strongly considering purchasing another one of these because my kids have a plethora of stuffed animals that won’t go away. This is a good storage option. I can’t believe how many stuffed toys you can fit in it. Other than the occasional eyeball or nose, this is comfortable to sit on.”

A cushy spot to relax and store stuffed animals and teach your kiddos to enjoy clean-up time? Um, win, win and WIN. Made with double-stitched seams and a heavy-duty zipper, this bean bag doubles as a storage spot for stuffed animals, pillows, costumes, and blankets. Just tuck toys and more inside, zip it up, and you’ve got a cozy cushion (and more floor space!). Available in large and extra large, each of these stuffed animal storage bean bags comes with a heavy-duty handle so your kiddo can take it anywhere in the house.

One Reviewer Says: “I’m a very practical person and like multi-function items. Stuffed animals never look tidy and this hides them while giving us a super fun beanbag.”

When full, this cotton canvas toy storage bag transforms into one of the best bean bags for kids: soft, study, and available in a dozen cute prints to match any room. It fits approximately 80-100 plush toys or 52 gallons of beans–but you can certainly clear closet or floor space by stuffing it with pillows or extra bedding. Thanks to its lounge chair-esque design, this bean bag chair is extra comfy and ideal for watching TV (in a de-cluttered space, of course).

One Reviewer Says: “This is awesome! I have filled it with extra blankets and pillows. I kept going to get more as it holds a lot! It is pretty big so by the time I finished filling it I can hardly move it around. It has a good handle attached though which makes pulling it around the floor easy. The cover is a nice heavy fabric that seems like it will hold up well”

Can stuffing a cute unicorn chair actually motivate your kiddos to clean up their rooms? Maybe. The Chener Animal Beanbag Chair is totally adorable, and your youngster will love stuffing her full to take an imaginary “ride.” It’s made of super soft material that’s fun to snuggle, and it makes a cozy perch for reading or storytime. Reviewers say that these extra-large creatures have TONS of room and if there aren’t enough stuffies to fill the belly, pillows, blankets, or comforters can help plump it up.

One Reviewer Says: “My toddler has SO many stuffed animals that I have no place to keep. I bought this item and the day it came, loaded it up with all of her soft/plush stuffies. She loves sitting on it like a beanbag chair. Her favorite thing to do is get a running start and then fling herself into it. Cracks herself up!”

Is your kid in the midst of a cow phase? Or, maybe a cow print just matches their room decor. Whatever the reason, this bean bag cover will surely be a big hit. This extra-large polyester chair cover can hold approximately 100 stuffed animals, but you can also fill it with extra blankets or sheets that need a home. Parents have referred to it as a “perfect storage solution” on Amazon.

One Reviewer Says: “My son has outgrown his stuffed animals, but is still attached to them. This provided a great solution while providing comfortable seating. The fabric is good quality and the print looks great. It's big enough for a teenage boy, but one of our cats has claimed it for her own.”

