12 Toddler Cash Register Toys That Will Keep Them Cashing-In For Hours

Cha-ching! You’ve got to spend money to make money — or at least you have to spend money to count money as far as your toddler is concerned. Watching your little one play out your weekly grocery run is only made better when they have a trusty toy cash register at the ready. But today’s selection of kid cash register toys may have more to offer than the broken keyboard and cardboard box that you remember from your childhood. New options range from fully loaded toys that sing (perhaps they can accompany your toddler guitar?), count, and basically recreate the self-checkout aisle on a small scale (there are even some that appeal to us mamas with more minimalist sensibilities).

However adorable you may find a kid cash register, they’re practically a toddler playtime essential. Developing skills like counting, color identification, and a general affinity for credit cards only gets more fun when you bring imaginative interactive play to the mix — and the lessons about money aren’t bad either. Opt for more elaborate sets that include a working calculator and a “realistic grocery experience” or keep things simple with a built in abacus and felt dollar bills. Whatever toy cash register you choose is destined to become part of your kid’s playtime routine for years to come. Maybe now, they’ll be of help when you hit the market for the milk your partner always forgets? (which may be our biggest pet peeve) A mom can dream, right?

Best Old School Cash Register

There’s nothing wrong with a little old-school panache to make imaginative playtime interesting. Who needs to relive the chaos of trying to enter in your rewards number when you can keep things refreshingly simple with this set that has a built-in abacus? The classic wood register and scanner come complete with play cash, coins, and naturally, credit cards for a little throwback era fun.

One Reviewer Says: “My three-year-old granddaughter has not stopped playing with this since it arrived. I am tired of playing customer, but she is full speed ahead as the checkout clerk. I have decided to not buy any more plastic toys and this has been a wonderful wooden toy. She is fine with the fact that she and I have to make sounds for the scanner, and for the credit card wiper; that is part of the fun! No batteries to replace, no plastic junk in a landfill five years hence.”

Best Realistic Cash Register

Realistic sounds, beeps, and a light-up scanner will virtually transport your toddler to a line-free self-checkout experience — and if that isn’t skill-building we don’t know what is. This sturdy buy even comes complete with pretend veggies, a mini grocery basket, and a little scale for your kid’s produce. And a key! Too much cuteness. Great for kids ages 3 and up as there are small parts, which 4’s+ will love. This is like buying a toy kitchen and register in one.

One Reviewer Says: “I ordered this for my two-year-old granddaughter. We played together with it for about 40 minutes the first time. She totally enjoyed scanning the play food and then bagging it in a plastic grocery sack. She enjoyed pretending to exchange money for food and using the mic to call for someone to help her.”

Best Fantasy Cash Register

Add a few Disney characters to your kiddo’s learning! They’ll be guaranteed to have more fun with it. This Disney Princess Style Collection Shop ‘N Play Cash Register includes a credit card, paper money, and coins. What sets this cash register apart — aside from the princesses — is its water-activated signature pad, which adds a little bit of realism to the toy. It currently has a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon, which means it’s worth checking out.

One Reviewer Says: “This was perfect... Easy to use and Disney Princesses made it even better!”

Looking for a bilingual toy register? The JOYIN Toy Cash Register works in both English and Spanish, in addition to coming with quite a lot of accessories, from food to cash and debit cards. Your little one will absolutely love the LCD display and the fun barcode scanner that’ll make them feel like a real cashier.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought this cash register for my grandkids and they love it! They really like the credit card and being able to swipe it and being able to scan groceries. The money is small, but realistic so we can teach about the coins amounts, who’s on it, etc. I love the dual language. It’s easy to switch back and forth between the two languages and my grandkids are learning a little of another language.”

This interactive toy cash register by Playkidz isn’t just good for your child’s pretend grocery store — it’ll let them pretend to be the owners of any business they can dream up. This register includes plenty of movable parts that younger kids will love while also helping older children improve at counting and math. This set includes realistic toy money along with “inventory,” meaning it can be fully played with right out of the box. This register has over 700 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One Reviewer Says: “Our 4-year-old granddaughter has really enjoyed this toy. Right out of the box she was announcing specials on aisle four, was scanning groceries for the family members, and was planning to open a diner attached to the store. What a hoot! This toy sparks creative play.”

Most Durable Cash Register

The competition is fierce, but this painted wood toy cash register was built to stand the test of time. Press-down buttons and a credit card slider are obligatory perks, but not many models can boast a roll of register paper too for your fake receipts! And the wooden coins, they are just the right size for little hands and store perfectly inside the cash, we mean coin, drawer.

One Reviewer Says: “Top Race's stuff is solidly constructed with quality wood which I love. It holds up well to children [who] bite, throw and bang every item they get their hands on. The bright colors and solid wood construction are fun and durable.”

Best High-End Toy Register

If you’re going to commit to a playtime theme — commit with this math skill-building buy that comes with a whopping 73 pieces. Unlike most options on the market, this play cash register comes with hilariously realistic coins and life-sized dollars so you can teach your tiny one the value of losing pennies in your couch — even if they aren’t actually real. Also, may we point out that this register is solar-powered with an LCD display for those important, late-night number crunching sessions?

One Reviewer Says: “My four-year-old grandson is pretty hard on toys, but this holds up well. Still going strong after four months. He absolutely loves setting up a fake store with whatever he finds around the house, and we all go in and buy stuff. Also a great teaching tool about money!”

Best Shopping Experience

Shopping for something other than the obligatory checkout aisle impulse toy buy is a skill best refined at home. Start your toddler off on the right foot with this play set that includes a slew of healthy fake food and a wee little basket for ultimate pretend convenience. This interactive toy also features fun phrases and over 80 songs, though “Omg, I forgot my canvas totes!” and “Where did I leave my credit card?” is most likely not among them. Makes a great gift for littles. PS-Batteries are required as this one’s a talker.

One Reviewer Says: “This cash register is one of our favorites for our granddaughter. She enjoys playing with the little pieces and the cash register has so many buttons and dials for her to interact with. It provides a good variety of interactive [sounds] and responses. Great, great buy.”

Best Disney Cash Register

Even though the princess cash register is impressive, it’s hard to beat this Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Marvelous Market, which is a cash register and then some. Alongside the register, this set comes with a shopping basket, reusable shopping bag, play money, a credit card, and plenty of produce and groceries. The conveyer belt is powered, making it more realistic, and it’s an excellent set-up for siblings to play together. You’ll need four AAA batteries, which aren’t included, to get everything set up.

One Reviewer Says: “The assembly was easily done in about 15 minutes with pictorial instructions. The market is sturdy. I love the little conveyor belt.. My daughter has been enjoying running her little grocery which is the perfect size for her. She is 6 years old for reference.”

Best Toy Cash Register for Your Home Decor

When it comes to classic kids toys that don’t clash with your interior design plans (whatever is left of that charade), Melissa & Doug is the brand to turn to. This timeless, pretend-play must-have keeps the bells and whistles to a minimum but that doesn’t mean your tiny one won’t have hours of fake grocery fun. Working levers, spinning pictures, and a wee little cash drawer are just a few of the features of this low-key addition.

One Reviewer Says: “My granddaughter had great fun ‘going shopping’ with this register. She quickly learned to put the coins into the correct slots based on coin size. This comes with 3 coins which are sized to go into slots numbered 1,2, and 3. She enjoyed pressing the buttons which took some practice for her little fingers to depress fully. The credit card slot caused us to laugh but she caught on to the use of that too. The register gives her many hours of fun each day.”

Most Sturdy Cash Register

This tamper-proof toy cash register practically made for the heavy-duty wear and tear that comes with the grind of running your own itty bitty convenience store. The built-in calculator, hilariously realistic bills, and adorably retro credit card will transport you and your little one to the bygone days of actually carrying cash. It might be the only time they see it, but at least they’ll recognize it in the future.

One Reviewer Says: “My grandson loves to play restaurant with pretend food made with his play dough. He is learning to count money. He LOVES the cash register to collect money from the orders. I liked how it can add, subtract, multiple, and divide. And he loves the play credit card you can ring through with sound effects. He plays with it all the time.”

Best Count Along Cash Register

A singing register that counts along with your mini? Sounds like torture, but it’s actually quite adorable with this adorable buy. Give the customers what they want with colorful fake food items and then make adequate change with the included coins when they reach the limit of their faux credit card. And since this is by Leap Frog, there is real learning involved. Get your batteries ready, this one’s like having a math teacher for your mini at your very own home.

One Reviewer Says: “My 5-year-old daughter had been wanting a cash register for years. Was finally able to get her this one and it’s been so fun to use. Adjustable volume. The screen has buttons you can press and foods that can be scanned and a slot for the coins. It’s perfect.”

