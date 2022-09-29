Whether you’re clicking away or leisurely walking up and down the aisles, a successful Target trip or online shopping sesh is nothing short of magical. Couple that with the fun of basically any holiday season, and that haul somehow becomes even more exciting. (Any excuse to add more to cart than usual, am I right?) And as for that Target Halloween haul this year, there’s plenty of new Halloween decorations and unique costumes to get you and the fam into the spooky spirit.

From matching family pajamas to velvet pumpkin pillows and golden-hued skeletons that put a chic spin on your typical seasonal decor, Target’s 2022 Halloween offerings are nothing short of bewitching. (And of course, you’ll find all your perennial favorites too, like your kiddos’ candy of choice.)

With fall now in full effect, I scoured Target.com to find all the best Halloween buys so you won’t miss out. So pour yourself some pumpkin spice coffee, put that out-of-office email on for an hour, and fully go into Target mode to prep your home for the hauntingly fun holiday.

Scroll on for 19 Target treats ahead.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 60" Posable Gold Skeleton Halloween Decorative Mannequin $40 See On Target Time to toss that old white plastic skeleton everyone has and upgrade your stash of Halloween decor with this gilded version. This poseable, five-foot skeleton is perfect for your indoor or outdoor decor setup, and its golden color makes it totally IG worthy.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique LED Skeleton Hands Halloween Novelty Path Stake Lights White $15 See On Target Ideal for outdoor use, these funky LED skeleton hands can be staked in your yard to light the way, so the kids can keep on trick or treating (and rocking on) once the sun sets.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Black Midnight Moon Ceramic Crescent Moon Figural Candle $10 See On Target I can’t be the only one who somehow always comes home with a new candle every time they go to Target, right? With its spicy scent and crescent moon ceramic container, this candle will add a bit of mystical flair to your space. It also boasts a 30-hour burn time, so it should see you throughout October.

Meri Mei Octopus Costume 3-6 Years $75 See On Target I must say, I’m a little obsessed with this octopus Halloween costume. With its shiny teal material and eight dangling limbs (complete with sequin suckers, naturally), it’s so darn cute. And, thanks to its snap fastener at the neck, it’s also super easy to get on, then off once your kid inevitably decides they’re done dressing up an hour later.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Animated Eyes in the Dark Halloween Decorative Prop $25 See On Target This animated decoration is perfect for your mantle or entryway table. With big, spooky owl eyes and a textured gold finish, it’ll light up and play spooky Halloween sounds when the motion sensor is activated.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Eyeball Hot Cocoa Bomb $3.99 See On Target Give your hot chocolate an upgrade with this hot cocoa bomb. The white chocolate eye ball will melt in warm milk and spill out mini marshmallows for the ultimate seasonal treat.

Opalhouse x Jungalow Velvet Pumpkin Shaped Throw Pillow Orange $25 See On Target For seasonal decor that errs on the more elegant side, look to this cozy-chic pillow from the Opalhouse x Jungalow collab. With a plush fill and velvet exterior, this pumpkin pillow features a warm, spiced hue and comes complete with fluffy tassels.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Hey Boo Bath Rug $10 See On Target Don’t forget about your bathroom when it comes to holiday decorations! This bath mat makes for a cheeky and seasonal addition. The soft knitted fabric is machine washable and it won’t slide around thanks to its latex underside.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Light Up Moving Tinsel Ghost In Pumpkin $50 See On Target I dare you to find anything cuter than this adorable little ghost peeping out of a pumpkin. The sculpture can be used indoors and outdoors, lighting up with 35 clear incandescent bulbs while also moving up and down for a super cute game of Halloween hide and seek.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Adult and Kids' Carousel Light Up and Sound Halloween Costume $35 See On Target Spend less time stressing over a unique, creative costume this year — I’ve already found the perfect one! This one-size, battery-operated light-up carousel costume is great for kids and adults alike. It goes on apron-style and has strap closures for easy on and off.

Disney Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization $24.99 $16.78 See On Target Introduce your preteen to your favorite witchy sisters with the book version of the classic Halloween movie. Ideal for ages 12 and up and beautifully illustrated, this Hocus Pocus novelization is the perfect book for them to read during spooky season.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique French Bulldog Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop $15 See On Target Inspired by your favorite bougie pup, this French bulldog skeleton puts an unexpected spin on your more standard ghoulish decor. The ivory statue is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and would look particularly perfect in the entryway so your new canine companion can welcome in guests.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Mummy Bowling Game Halloween Party Kit $10 See On Target Whether you’re looking for some at-home family fun or a Halloween party activity for the kiddos, snag this mummy bowling game. It features mummy-shaped pins as well as a pair of bowling balls — and, clocking in at $10, it’s a total steal.

Mondo Llama Halloween Sand Art Potion Kit $5 Another great Halloween activity for children, this sand art kit comes with three bottles and lids, five packets of colored sand, tools, and stickers. Kids can let their creativity flow just as freely as the sand! (Just, uh, be sure to put down some newspaper first...)

Halloween Express Baby Wolf Costume $59.99 See On Target While your little one is anything but big and bad, this wolf costume will make the perfect first Halloween outfit. It comes complete with the fluffy, plush body, animal face hood, and shoe covers. If you’re into dressing up, too, may I suggest a ruby red cape?

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Dino Skeletons Matching Family Pajama Set See On Target Have the whole fam slip into these matching Halloween PJs, pop in a family-friendly spooky movie, and then break out the Halloween candy! Available in men’s, women’s, toddler, kids’, infant, and even pet sizes, the jammies tote a colorful print of dinosaur skeletons and comfy features like crewneck tops and gathered cuffs.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Animated Halloween Wheel of Fate $25 See On Target With the fortune telling powers of a crystal ball, this animated wheel of fate gives carnival-meets-Halloween vibes. The motion-activated light-up wheel plays themed phrases and predicts fortunes, such as “Happy times ahead” and “Treats will be yours!”

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 71" Light Up Pumpkin Street Lamp Halloween Decorative Prop $75 See On Target With this sign standing proud outside, there’s no secret whose house is ready to rock Halloween. Perfect for your porch, driveway, or yard, this jack-o-lantern street lamp stands almost six feet tall and lights up for a perfectly spooky glow.