Calling All Sesquipedalians! 130+ Big Words To Enhance Your Vocabulary

Language really is a beautiful thing. Just think about it — all around the world, people are using different languages to speak and communicate with each other. Language is so vast that we can even communicate thoughts and feelings solely by using our bodies. Expanding on your vocabulary is always a great thing, especially if you’re looking for new ways to get your point across. Big meaningful words shouldn’t be intimidating. Instead, these words should be embraced and used way more often. You’re not an egghead if you use different words to express yourself! Rather, you call that a sesquipedalian (aka lover of long words).

Writers love learning unfamiliar words, but so do kids. That means that language can be a blast and an excellent way to bond with your family. Your family can try to use fancy words every day as a challenge. Making those words positive is even better. Right now, our world needs every little bit of cheer it can get, right? So, here are some fun big words for good, words for beautiful, and — of course — the fanciest of words to express love.

Big Words for Good

Exceptional — unusually excellent; being out of the ordinary Positive — fully assured; having or showing a mind free of doubt Adept — very skilled; proficient Stupendous — astounding and marvelous Delightful — highly pleasing Favorable — winning approval; marked by impressive success Magnificent — great in deed, or exalted in place; impressive to the mind or spirit Quintessential — perfectly typical or representative of a particular kind of person or thing Marvelous — causing wonder; of the highest kind or quality Tremendous — notable by reason of extreme size, power, greatness, or excellence; being such may excite trembling or arouse dread, awe, or terror Commonsensical — sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or the facts Righteous — genuine, excellent Virtuous — having or exhibiting virtue; morally excellent Exemplary — deserving imitation because of excellence Immaculate — having or containing no flaw or error

Big Words for Beautiful

Resplendent — shining brilliantly Statuesque — majestic dignity, grace, or beauty Pulchritudinous — physically beautiful Sublime — supreme or outstanding Beauteous — beautiful Ravishing — enchanting; entrancing Splendiferous — extraordinarily or showily impressive Ravishing — unusually attractive, pleasing, or striking Aesthetical — concerning or characterized by an appreciation of beauty or good taste Bewitching — powerfully or seductively attractive or charming Exquisite — pleasing through beauty, physical fitness, or perfection Captivating — charmingly or irresistibly appealing Comely — having a pleasing appearance Fetching — attractive, appealing Alluring — having a strong, attractive, or enticing quality Junoesque — imposingly tall and shapely Telegenic — very photogenic

Big Words for Smart

Resourceful — able to deal skillfully with new situations Prompt — quick or alert Sagacious — having or showing keen mental discernment or judgment; shrewd Canny — astute and skilled Astute — very clever and sometimes cunning Intelligent — having or indicating a high or satisfactory degree of mental capacity Insightful — exhibiting or characterized by insight Perceptive — capable of exhibiting keen insight or sympathetic understanding Perspicacious — of acute mental vision or discernment Discerning — showing insight and understanding Knowledgeable — having or showing knowledge or intelligence Well-informed — having extensive knowledge, especially of current topics and events Enlightened — freed from ignorance and misinformation Comprehending — grasping the nature, significance, or meaning of something Ingenious — having or showing an unusual aptitude for discovering, inventing, or contriving

Big Words for Amazing

Prodigious — wonderful or marvelous Astonishing — causing astonishment or surprise; amazing Astounding — capable of overwhelming with amazement Phenomenal — highly extraordinary or prodigious; exceptional Breathtaking — exciting, thrilling; very great, astonishing Extraordinary — going beyond what is regular or customary; exceptional to a very marked extent Sensational — exceedingly or unexpectedly excellent or great Awe-inspiring — that arouses awe Incomparable — eminent beyond comparison Indescribable — surpassing description Ineffable — incapable of being expressed in words Transcendent — extending or lying beyond the limits of ordinary experience; being beyond comprehension Wondrous — that is to be marveled at Majestic — having or exhibiting majesty Flabbergasting — overwhelming with shock, surprise, or wonder

Big Words About Love

Devotion — earnest attachment to a cause, person, etc Adulation — excessive devotion to someone; servile compliments and flattery Allegiance — loyalty or devotion to a person, group, cause, or the like Amorousness — the act of being in love Amativeness — relating to or indicative of love Enamored — affected by strong feelings of love, admiration, or fascination Enchantment — the act or art of enchanting Reverence — honor or respect felt or shown Infatuated — filled with or marked by a foolish or extravagant love or admiration Affection — a feeling of liking and caring for someone or something; tender attachment Tenderness — gentleness and affection Besottedness — related to being blindly or utterly infatuated Canonize — to treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred Canoodle — to engage in amorous embracing, caressing, and passionate kissing Predilection — an established preference for something Fondness — affection for someone or something Endearment — a phrase that expresses love

Other Big Words to Use

Elucidate — to explain or make something clear Selcouth — unusual, strange Halcyon — characterized by happiness, great success, and prosperity Orphic — mystic, oracular; fascinating, entrancing Malaise — physical discomfort or a general feeling of being under the weather Scintillating — something fascinating or brilliantly clever Ebullience — the quality of lively or enthusiastic expression of thoughts and feelings Quiddity — whatever makes something the type that it is; the essence Aeonian — lasting for an immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time Coruscate — to reflect or give off light in bright beams or flashes; sparkle Atelophobia — the fear of not doing something right or not being good enough Cimmerian — very dark or gloomy Adamancy — the quality or state of being adamant; obstinacy Evenfall — the beginning of evening, dusk Orgulous — proud Parsimonious — frugal Tantalizing — tormenting or teasing with the sight or promise of something unobtainable; exciting one’s senses or desires Teasing — in a sexual sense, it means to be sexually arousing Pulchritudinous — attractive or beautiful Bellwether — a leader, trendsetter, or boss Accoutrements — accessories Magnanimous — courageous, noble, unselfish, or extremely generous Unencumbered — free or unburdened with responsibilities Acumen — quickness to judge Unparagoned — having no equal; matchless, incomparable Osculator — someone who kisses Anomalistic — deviation or departure from the norm or rules; phenomenal, exceptional Usufruct — the right to use and enjoy the profits and advantages of something belonging to another Luminescent — something that displays light that is not caused by heat Auspicious — favorable, flourishing Winebibber — a person who drinks too much wine Excogitate — thinking of something carefully or thoroughly Gasconading — to brag or gloat Idiosyncratic — traits that belong to a person’s character Nidificate — to nest Cacophony — a loud, obnoxious blend of sounds Ennui — feeling simultaneously bored and annoyed Aquiver — feeling overcome with emotion Umbrage — displeasure, resentment, or anger Glib — suave or smooth-talking Ubiquitous — universal or everywhere Nefarious — wicked or criminal Capricious — whimsical, fickle, or careless Boondoggle — work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of value Sycophant — a person who flatters someone important in order to take advantage of them Mellifluous — sweet or musical, pleasant to hear Brogue — a strong outdoor shoe, usually made of leather Intelligentsia — intellectuals who form an artistic, social, or political vanguard or elite Consanguineous — of the same blood or origin; someone who descends from the same ancestor Grandiloquent — a lofty, extravagantly colorful, pompous, or bombastic style, manner, or quality, especially in language Psychotomimetic — relating to, involving, or inducing psychotic alteration of behavior and personality Perfidiousness — a betrayal of trust Preposterous — contrary to nature, reason, or common sense Anagnorisis — the point in the plot especially of a tragedy at which the protagonist recognizes his or her or some other character’s true identity or discovers the true nature of his or her own situation Circumlocution — the use of an unnecessarily large number of words to express an idea