National Geographic's Best Of The World 2025 Travel List Just Dropped

With 2024 rapidly coming to an end (seriously, how are we already *this close* to the end of the year?!), everyone’s looking toward 2025. What will the year hold? If you’re anything like me, you’re wondering where the new year might take you. And now we’ve all got a lot more wanderlust motivation, because National Geographic just released their highly anticipated Best of the World 2025 list featuring a new slew of must-visit travel destinations.

Sure, you might not be thinking of making any major trips right this minute — everything feels so expensive right now, and many of us have buckled down our budget just to help fund the basics. But recent data shows that people are prioritizing travel more and more, with the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer predicting that international tourism will soon surpass pre-pandemic levels. That’s no small feat when you consider that 2020, just a few short years ago, was “the worst year in tourism history” (not to mention those current economic challenges so many people are facing).

Nat Geo’s Best of the World 2025 list reflects both the inherent value people find in travel as well as the shift in how people are traveling: Travel trend reports from Expedia and Booking.com show that vacationers are seeking out destinations that are unique, authentic, and a little off-the-beaten-path.

So, whenever you’re ready to start making those travel plans, here are the locales that made Nat Geo’s list to inspire your next big adventure.

A Few of Our Favorites From This Year’s List

Abu Dhabi, UAE

The five-star Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental (seen here) in Abu Dhabi is just a short drive from the five-year Saadiyat Island Cultural District Exhibition. The collection of cultural institutions is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025 but already features the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo by Amr Alfiky

Why Nat Geo says you should go now: “An opulent dream years in the making, Abu Dhabi’s cultural playground of Saadiyat Island is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The district already boasts the Louvre Abu Dhabi and will soon unveil the Zayed National Museum, named for the founder of the United Arab Emirates and a showcase of the nation’s history and culture, and the long-awaited Guggenheim Abu Dhabi; its design by architect Frank Gehry was inspired by the region’s traditional wind towers.”

Greenland

Visit northwestern Greenland to see picturesque places such as Uummannaq, known for the heart-shaped Uummannaq Mountain towering above the town’s main center and port. The mountain serves as a hub for adventure amid Uummannaq Fjord’s enormous icebergs. Photo by Ciril Jazbec

Why Nat Geo says you should go now: “Locked in ice largely above the Arctic Circle, Greenland is tough to reach — but a new international airport in its capital, Nuuk, and flights to North America have made the world’s biggest island more accessible. Canadian North, in partnership with Air Greenland, has launched weekly nonstop flights in the summer from Nuuk to Iqaluit (with same-day connections to Ottawa and Montreal), while travelers can jet directly from New York to Nuuk on United starting in June 2025. Once there, Greenlandic adventures include spotting colossal bergs in the Ilulissat Icefjord or experiencing Indigenous Inuit culture in Kulusuk.”

Ocala National Forest, Florida

The sun rises over Ocala National Forest’s Juniper Prairie Wilderness, highlighting the diverse ecosystems that provide essential habitat for threatened species such as the scrubjays, red-cockaded woodpeckers, and gopher tortoises. Nearby, the Florida National Scenic Trail is a popular backpacking destination for avid hikers and explorers. Photo by Nick Conzone

Why Nat Geo says you should go now: “Most visitors to Central Florida are drawn to the area’s theme parks and beaches — but tucked between them is a green oasis. The southernmost national forest in the continental United States, Ocala is home to manatees, black bears, and rare plants, along with 600 lakes and natural springs spread across 387,000 acres. The National Forest Foundation has further expanded recreation opportunities for visitors with new fishing piers and improved trails, while also working to restore the preserve’s longleaf pine ecosystem by removing invasive species and planting seedlings.”

Senegal

On the left, Senegalese fishermen, in their colorful painted wood boats, release their nets in hopes of a bountiful fresh morning catch to sell at a local market. Ifceebu jën, the country's national dish made with fish, doesn’t suit your picky palate, consider trying chicken yassa (on the right). (L) Photo by Cem Ozdel, Anadolu/Getty Images; (R) Photo by Melissa Alcena

Why Nat Geo says you should go now: “Senegal’s West African cuisine is a tantalizing blend of Wolof and French influences. Must-try meals include ceebu jën, the national dish of fish, rice, and vegetables, and soupe kanja, a Senegalese gumbo. Take a cooking class or street food tour in Dakar with Relish Africa and be ready to share — many dishes are eaten communally in the spirit of teranga, the nation’s culture of hospitality.”

Brasov, Romania

Brasov, with its new airport, has made Romania more accessible for tourists to explore its historic landmarks like the Black Church, built by the Transylvanian Saxon (German) community during medieval times. While in the country, outdoor enthusiasts may want to consider a trek along Via Transilvanica hiking trail. Photo by Matthieu Paley

Why Nat Geo says you should go now: “The medieval city of Brasov is the gateway to the Transylvania region, a land of ancient forests, rustic villages, and Carpathian peaks.​​ And with its new airport — Romania’s first in 50 years — Dracula’s homeland is more approachable. Explore the region along the Via Transilvanica, a hiking trail completed in 2022 that runs 870 miles from the Ukrainian border to the Danube. The Terra Saxonum section of the route passes through Saxon hamlets and the 12th-century town of Sighişoara, a UNESCO World Heritage site, while the Terra Dacica section winds among vineyards and Dacian fortresses.”

The Rest of the Best

Antiqua, Guatemala

Bangkok, Thailand

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Guadalajara, Mexico

Cenobitic Monasteries, Italy

Los Angeles, California

Kanazawa, Japan

Eastern & Oriental Express, Malaysia

Cerrado, Brazil

Northland, New Zealand

Haida Gwaii, British Columbia

Barbados

Suru Valley, India

Boise, Idaho

Murray River, Australia

Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa

Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden

Cork, Ireland

Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Tunisia

For more of Nat Geo’s Best of the World 2025 list, visit Natgeo.com/BestoftheWorld.