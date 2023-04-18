Name something — anything — better than dipping your Chick-fil-A waffle fries and nuggets (or your cauliflower sandwich) into one of their delicious sauces. And because sometimes dreams do come true, the fast food chain offers these "magic" sauces in bottles so you no longer have to beg, borrow, or steal the tiny drive-thru versions. You probably have your go-to (what is it, and why is it Polynesian Sauce?), but that could change soon. Chick-fil-A just announced you can now get two more of their sauces by the glorious bottle: Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce and Barbecue.

As a mom, this news feels like a little gift. Because, c'mon, who among us hasn't gotten our kid to eat whatever they swore was "yucky" by giving it a delicious drizzle of their favorite Chick-fil-A sauce? In the olden days (circa pre-2020, when the first bottled Chick-fil-A sauces started hitting shelves), we'd have to rummage through our junk drawers to find a few stray packets of said sauce.

Having 16-ounce squeezy bottles at our disposal has been a game-changer for parents of picky eaters. It's incredible how much better broccoli and Brussels sprouts dunked in Chick-fil-A sauce taste to a child! Not to mention, the bottles are perfect for those days you decide to try a Chick-fil-A dupe recipe.

What are the new bottled flavors?

When Chick-fil-A first started offering bottled versions of their beloved sauces, only two were available: Polynesian Sauce (the best, obvs) and Chick-fil-A Sauce. In early 2023, they're adding 16-ounce bottles of their signature Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Barbecue to their grocery store offerings. While the Barbecue was previously available for purchase in stores in an 8-ounce bottle, this is Sweet & Spicy Sriracha's first time being bottled for enjoyment at home.

Chick-fil-A describes their barbecue sauce as "seasoned with spices, onion, and garlic for a rich and bold flavor" and promises it's a fan favorite. The Sweet & Spicy Sriracha sauce "features sweet and tangy flavors seasoned with a hint of chili peppers for a spicy and delicious twist." Both can be found online or at your local retailer that carries Chick-fil-A branded sauces.

Currently, Chick-fil-A's sauce line includes 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian Sauce, and the newcomers of Barbecue and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha. Available in 8-ounce bottles are Chick-fil-A's Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch, and Barbecue. Chick-fil-A also revealed that oh-so-magical Chick-fil-A Sauce is newly available in 24-ounce bottles, giving you more bang for your buck and demanding fewer trips to the store to stock up on your family's favorite sauce. If we could get the Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Honey Roasted BBQ, we'd be golden.

Feel like you're stuck in a sauce slump? (Nearly) Everyone's favorite chicken place recently shared a personality "test" to help you find the sauce that's right for you.

What’s this we hear about merch?

Why halt your Chick-fil-A fandom at buying sauces, though? The well-known (and highly contested) chicken place has launched a new line of merch, too. Each sauce package and bottle has its own unique label color, and Chick-fil-A has used those color schemes to launch apparel and accessories so you can show off your fandom in style. Each colorway offers:

Pocketed short-sleeved shirts

Tote bags

Long-sleeved, ombre shirts

Reversible bucket hats

Trucker hats

"Sauce Drip" watches

Shoes

Shoelaces

Socks

Water bottles

Pins

Or, if you're feeling particularly funky, you can put a pair of cow print laces in your new kicks.

The colorways are:

Zesty Buffalo Orange

Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Green

Polynesian Purple

Honey Mustard Yellow

Garden Herb Ranch Blue

Chick-fil-A Sauce White (and red)

Barbecue Red

Not saying that you have to buy the entire line in your "saucer" color... but then again, YOLO.