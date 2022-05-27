Still stuck on what to get the favorite dad in your life for Father's Day? Sometimes, salvation comes from the strangest of places. Case in point: Miller Lite just launched beer-infused charcoal aptly called Miller Lite Beercoal. Order a bag, slap a bow on that sucker, and call Father's Day gifting done — because, really, is Dad ever more in his element than when he's clicking his tongs next to the grill? In fact, it feels entirely possible that every time the word "Beercoal" goes out into the universe, a new dad magically gets his first set of grill tools.

"Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers, which means plenty of Miller Time," said Anne Pando, director of marketing for Miller Lite, said in a press release. "Summer is also beer season, and as a light beer known for great taste, it only made sense to pair Miller Lite with the distinct and beloved flavor grilling offers. We see Miller Lite Beercoal as the perfect way to kick off a season-long celebration of beer, grilling, and hanging out with friends and family."

In a stroke of truly meta marketing, they've turned "Miller Time" into "Griller Time."

Miller Lite's new beer-infused charcoal.

While infused charcoal isn't a new concept, it's typically infused with flavors like mesquite or applewood. Miller Lite not only capitalizes on an untapped market here, but they actually reduce their beer down to a concentrate that becomes a coating for the charcoal. The end result, they say, is the iconic taste of the original lite beer giving a smoky, pilsner punch to whatever you toss on the grill.

Dads love novelty items. And they love beer. Almost as much as they love dad jokes (it's the trifecta). Plus, for many dads, Miller Lite is an especially nostalgic smell and flavor — they remember their dads drinking it. So, stop stressing over what to get the favorite guys in your life for Father's Day or any other special occasion this summer. Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Miller Lite Beercoal will be available at MillerLiteBeercoal.com and can be purchased nationwide for $11.99 plus shipping while supplies last.

Feeling a little weird about showing up to Father's Day with a bag of briquettes and, perhaps less obviously, more work for your dad to do on his big day of celebration? Remember that for many dads, grilling is fun. It's as enjoyable of a pastime for them as going fishing or sleeping through reruns of NCIS. (Gibbs is probably a charcoal guy, too.) Not only do they get to play with meat and fire, but they also get to feed you. That makes them happier than you probably realize.

You could also pair the Miller Lite charcoal with actual Miller Lite beer since it's not like the scrumptious-smelling smoke from Beercoal will give Dad that much-needed buzz.