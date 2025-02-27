Spring break is around the corner and if you’re like me, you might have been holding out for a deal on flights or a place to stay with the family. Well, time is winding down, and let’s be real, for a family of four to fly anywhere in the U.S., it’ll cost you a pretty penny! Sometimes, taking a good old-fashioned road trip can be a better option for cost and convenience.

Chicago residents know that the overcast cold of winter can get old, and even driving just a few hours south can lead to warmer temperatures and fun in the sun. We’ve narrowed down some of the best kid-friendly day trip destinations within 10 hours of Chicago.

Saugatuck, Michigan (3 hours)

Saugatuck resides on the west side of Lake Michigan, just 200 miles from Chicago or about a three-hour drive. This charming lakeside town offers quaint beaches, an innovative art scene, and tons of dining options.

Head to Oval Beach, a perfect spot for families to enjoy a swim (if it’s warm enough!) or bundle up and take in the gorgeous lake views. Then, head to the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, which often puts on kid-friendly performances, art classes, and events. Stop by The Southerner for some mouth-watering Southern comfort food, right on the Kalamazoo River. Its fried chicken, biscuits, and mac and cheese are not to be missed. Stay at one of the many bed and breakfasts right in town or head off the beaten path where tons of vacation rentals are offered.

2. Galena, Illinois (3 hours)

Right out of a Hallmark movie, Galena offers quiet luxury with historical charm. Walk along the cobblestone streets and browse tons of unique shops before heading to get ice cream at the American Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor, serving premium Cedar Crest Ice Cream in homemade waffle cones since 1970. If your kid loves trolleys, the Galena Trolley tour is a great way to see local landmarks without walking too much because... kids!

For outdoorsy families, the Chestnut Mountain Resort offers skiing and snowboarding, while in the summer, there's a great alpine slide, hiking, and zip-lining. For those looking for a more low-key vacation, stay in town! Galena is known for its quiet, laid-back vibes.

3. Indianapolis, Indiana (3 hours)

Three hours south of Chicago, Indianapolis is really a hidden gem when it comes to road trip destinations. Yes, it’s the capital of the state, but it’s so much more! From interactive museums to outdoor adventures, the city offers tons for families.

First, plan a visit to the Indianapolis Zoo, which features a children's zoo where younger kids can pet farm animals and interact with wildlife. Then, visit Eagle Creek Park for some of Indiana’s best hiking trails and a nature center with educational fun for kids. Lastly, and most importantly, Indianapolis is home to one of the best children’s museums in the world. Yes, the world!

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis features exhibits on everything from dinosaurs and outer space to Indiana's history. The museum also has an outdoor carousel, a full sports area, and a kid’s playground.

Kids will love a dinner at The Eagles Nest, located on top of the Hyatt Regency. This rotating restaurant offers panoramic views of the city! Eat some fried chicken and southern-style sides while enjoying a 360 view of the city. Indianapolis also offers hotels and accommodations that cater to families, with amenities like pools, free breakfast, and spacious rooms.

4. Louisville, Kentucky (4.5 hours)

About a 4.5-hour drive south of Chicago, Louisville hosts a slew of restaurants, live music, and kid-friendly activities that could easily fill up a family’s vacation agenda. For baseball fans, the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is a must. Kids can see how Louisville Slugger baseball bats are made, and they can even hold a real bat used by famous players. There’s also a giant bat outside the museum for a cute photo opp.

Families can also head to The Kentucky Science Center, which is filled with hands-on science, technology, and nature exhibits. There’s even a water play area where kids can climb through a giant bubble. For food, the options are plentiful. The Bristol is a family-friendly restaurant that serves American cuisine with a Southern twist plus kid-friendly options like pizza, pasta, and burgers.

When it comes to Louisville, there is no bad time to visit. Throughout the year, the city hosts all sorts of family-friendly festivals, such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, WorldFest, and the Louisville Waterfront Park concerts.

5. Madison, Wisconsin (2.5 hours)

Just a quick couple of hours north of Chicago, Madison has all the city vibes with a small-town feel! Madison is known for its beautiful lakes, specifically Lake Monona and Lake Mendota. For outdoor-loving families, rent some kayaks, canoes, or paddle boards for a water-centered activity, or just walk or bike ride along the lakes’ scenic trails.

Madison is also home to a free (yes, free) zoo! The Henry Vilas Zoo is home to over 200 animals, including lions, giraffes, and penguins. After taking in all the furry friends, ride the carousel or train to cap off the day. When your stomach starts grumbling, the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. offers a family-friendly vibe with delicious bar food. For a slightly more upscale but still family-friendly option, Graze offers meals with locally sourced ingredients plus a gorgeous view of the capitol building.

6. Franklin, Tennessee (7.5 hours)

Franklin is a lesser-known Tennessee destination for families looking for that Nashville charm without so many... bachelorette parties. Franklin has an adorable, historic downtown filled with local shops and a more relaxed atmosphere that makes it a wonderful place for families. There is live music and history without being too “Nashville.” You get all the benefits with none of the hassle.

Grab some coffee from Frothy Monkey and a pastry from Biscuit Love before venturing to the Nashville Zoo or The Factory at Franklin, where kids can run off some energy while you enjoy some window shopping. Plus, if you really want to get in some actual Nashville venturing, you’re about 20-30 minutes away.

Within just a few hours, Chicago families can feel like they’re really having a vacation without the fuss and muss of flying or venturing too far from home. Hopefully, you can decide on one of these spots to check out for your next fun, family-friendly getaway!