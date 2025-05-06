Does Liquid Collagen Actually Work? We Asked Skin Experts About The Viral Hype

I’ve seen the ads. You’ve seen the ads. We’ve all seen the ads. You know, the ones where women with taut, glowing skin rave about the benefits of taking liquid collagen: better complexion, stronger nails, joint health, metabolism boosting... it’s like the fountain of youth in a shot glass, if the viral reels are to be believed. But what’s the real deal with liquid collagen? Should I be adding to cart and keeping this beauty juice on a monthly subscription schedule?

As someone who is very susceptible to beauty marketing — hi, I’m a millennial — I’ll admit my curiosity about the benefits of liquid collagen has grown exponentially with each Reel I’ve come across. I suspect the reason the idea intrigues me (and other moms like me) is because, well, I’ve reached an age where I’d like to be a bit more proactive about my skin health. But also, it’s quick. What busy mom wouldn’t prefer to just toss back a quick shot rather than having to bust out the blender to make a protein shake with collagen powder?

So, I reached out to skin experts to get the real scoop about what this little beauty cocktail actually does and what you should be looking for before you buy.

What is collagen?

Collagen seems like one of those things we’ve all heard about, but like... don’t really know what it is? Dr. Stephanie Taylor, board-certified dermatologist and senior consultant at Medpak Solutions, explains, “Collagen is a natural protein in our bodies that helps maintain our skin to be firm, smooth, and stretchy. As we age, the body produces less of it. That's when we begin to notice wrinkles, dry skin, and even weaker hair and fingernails. I see it every day in my practice.”

In fact, according to The Cleveland Clinic, collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, accounting for 30%. In addition to our skin, it supports the strength of muscles, bones, and connective tissues. “It’s also found in your organs, blood vessels, and intestinal lining,” says the site.

Data from a 2019 study shows that we lose roughly 1% of our collagen every year once we hit 40. By age 80, we have 75% less collagen than young adults.

Is liquid or powder better?

So, naturally, there’s growing conversation about how to counter this loss and maximize any potential benefits from ingesting a collagen supplement. Which often points to one primary question: Is liquid or powder collagen better?

“As for liquid versus powder, liquid collagen is convenient and often has added nutrients like hyaluronic acid or vitamins,” offers Kristine Evans, medical esthetician at Seaside Skincare, “but from a science-based perspective, there’s no solid evidence that it works better than a well-formulated powder. It really comes down to personal preference and what you’ll actually take regularly, because consistency is key.”

Anecdotally, many people — as you’ve undoubtedly seen in the ads for various viral liquid collagens — swear by the difference liquid collagen makes. Taylor says she hears that, too.

“Some of my patients taking daily liquid collagen report that their skin feels softer, their nails grow more rapidly, and their hair is healthier looking,” she notes. “That aligns with what some limited studies have indicated: collagen supplements do improve skin thickness and elasticity with longer use. Creams and lotions are beneficial for the skin surface, but collagen acts deeper in the dermis, the inner layer of the skin. That's why oral intake can really be effective.”

Ultimately, she agrees with Evans: Consistency really makes the big difference here.

Angelica Winter, licensed esthetician and educator at Gambhir Cosmetic Medicine, offers a practical perspective: “Both liquid and powder collagen provide the same benefits. Some feel that liquid collagen is absorbed faster by the body, but the absorption rate also depends on the size of the peptide. Some differences between the two include price differences, as liquid collagen tends to be more expensive, and serving size — typically, one has to take more of the liquid collagen to equal the same benefits of powder.”

What to look for?

So, let’s say you decide you want to give it a shot (pun intended). How do you know what to get? Here’s what to look for on the label if you decide to try a collagen supplement, says Evans:

Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, specifically Type I and III, which are most effective for skin, hair, and nails

Marine or bovine sources

Vitamin C, which is essential for your body to synthesize and use collagen properly

Hyaluronic acid, to boost hydration and skin plumpness

Zinc and biotin, which support hair and nail growth

Branded collagen types like Verisol, which have clinical studies backing their benefits for skin

As for what you should avoid, steer clear of “products with vague proprietary blends, added sugars or artificial flavors, and over-the-top claims like ‘skin tightening in seven days,’” she cautions. “Stick with formulas that are transparent, clinically supported, and part of a bigger skin health plan.”

TL;DR?

So, this one’s sort of a toss-up? Very few studies have been performed that demonstrably prove collagen peptides do everything you hear about in the ads for viral liquid collagen. Plus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t regulate collagen supplements, so that’s something to consider.

However, the limited research out there does seem to suggest that collagen supplements — both liquid and powder — have some anti-aging and other body-benefitting properties, such as improving joint function.

“Here’s the deal,” says Evans, “Collagen supplements can support skin health, but they’re not magic. Whether it’s liquid or powder, what matters most is the type of collagen, the dosage, and whether it’s hydrolyzed (which means it's broken down for better absorption). Most quality collagen supplements (liquid or powder) contain hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which studies suggest can improve skin elasticity, hydration, and even reduce the appearance of fine lines with consistent use over eight to 12 weeks.”

All of that said, Evans adds, “Collagen supplements are just one piece of the puzzle. Your skin's collagen production is influenced by sun exposure, stress, sleep, diet, and skincare habits, too. Want to really boost collagen? Pair your supplement with medical-grade skincare like retinoids or peptides, and treatments like microneedling, lasers, or PRF.”

In other words, it’s probably not the fountain of youth in a shot glass being touted on social media. Still, experts say liquid collagen could deliver on at least some of the promises — if you’re looking at it as part of a well-rounded approach.

“You can't get perfect skin in a hurry,” says Taylor. “But with the right support and some patience, your skin can remain healthy and resilient.”