If you’re someone who receives support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you’re probably well aware of which stores and restaurants in your area accept EBT cards as payment — and it should be most of them. But if you happen to pass by a Trader Joe’s when you’re in a different part of town, you might wonder, “Does Trader Joe’s accept EBT cards?” We get it. They’re known for their affordable grocery prices and specialty snacks you won’t find at other stores — lookin’ at you, cookie butter and mini ice cream cones. So, here’s everything you need to know about EBT at TJ’s before you head inside.

Does Trader Joe’s accept EBT cards?

In short: yes! The Trader Joe’s website clearly states which forms of payment their stores can accept, and EBT cards are on that list. The vast majority of grocery stores and restaurants do accept EBT cards when paying, but there are a few that only take them in select states, as reported by The U.S. Sun: Starbucks, DoorDash, Dominos, Cici’s, Burger King, Little Caesar’s, Pizza Hut, and Denny’s.

In a Reddit thread about this question, a Trader Joe’s crew member responded by saying your TJ’s cashier can actually “run an EBT inquiry with no charge to your card” to check your balance for you, if you need.

What products are EBT eligible at Trader Joe’s?

TJ’s is fantastic for affordable grab-and-go lunches in the $5 to $7 range, freezer meals, produce — so much, really. In general, you’ll want to shop at Trader Joe’s like you would other stores: by following the SNAP rules for eligible items. The program website lists the following items as EBT-eligible:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry, and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Other foods, such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food (like the little basil plants they sometimes carry)

Items you might find at TJ’s that are not eligible for EBT include:

Beer or wine

Vitamins, medicines, and supplements

Foods that are hot at the point of sale

Pet foods

Cleaning supplies, paper products, and other household supplies

Hygiene items and cosmetics

As always, you should separate your EBT-eligible and non-eligible items at checkout to make your experience run smoothly. And if you’ve never been to TJ’s before, set aside some time to really browse. There’s really good stuff in there you just don’t see anywhere else.