Oatmeal Stuffed Apple

Ingredients: 4 apples, 1 c oats, ¼ c brown sugar, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ c butter

Instructions: Cut out core of each apple and place them on a baking sheet. Mix oats, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon together. Then spoon mixture into each apple and place them in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes and serve.