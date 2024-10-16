Fall is always a fun fashion season. Depending on the climate in your area, you can go for lots of layers or just light additions, and the color palette is unmatched. But if you’re overwhelmed at where to start with fall looks and outfits, consider turning to the stars for guidance. Astrid Bly, an astrology expert with California Psychics, believes your astrology sign can inspire you to pick a fall fashion staple that will work for you all season long. By leaning into your zodiac characteristics, you can find a piece to work all of your fall outfits around, making you feel grounded, comfortable, and above all — stylish.

So, whether you’re a take-charge Scorpio or a soft Cancer, there’s a fall fashion staple for you. You don’t have to stick to only these ideas, obviously, but it’s a nice jumping-off place to help you feel like your best self this autumn.

Aries

OK, Aries. You’re all leaders, right? You like to have this pizazz about you and sort of take over the room without really taking over the room, so Bly suggests you stick to cape coats this fall. Cape coats give a very regal, glamorous feel to any outfit, and honestly, they work well for nighttime and daytime looks if you want to invest in one you’ll actually wear. Plus, you can find them at a range of price points and designs.

Taurus

All the Tauruses love to be comfy, cozy queens, and that’s where a corduroy jacket comes into play. Explains Bly, “A corduroy jacket perfectly mirrors their warm, dependable nature, being both stylish and relaxed. The soft, textured fabric embodies their sensuality and love for tactile experiences, while its classic style ensures a striking look with timeless charm.” A corduroy jacket is always a great wardrobe staple and can move pretty well from dresses and blouses to jeans and tees — it’s a very versatile look.

Gemini

Gemini’s time to shine this fall is in plaid shirts, which complement “their versatile nature,” Bly shares. “Its bold, eye-catching patterns align with their vibrant energy and ability to switch up their look with ease, pairing well with just about anything — much like Gemini can.” It’s true; you can wear a plaid shirt in any kind of style this fall, and you’re still going to look great.

Cancer

Alright, Cancers, assemble: We’re officially in our Lenny Kravitz stage. Since so many of us are nurturing and steady, Bly thinks we need to lean into large scarves this season. “It can be styled in a wide variety of ways, and it also provides comfort and a sense of protection that is much-beloved by the sign of the crab.” You don’t have to tell me twice to get all cozy.

Leo

“Leos naturally radiate warmth and confidence,” Bly says, “and a fitted sweater in rich wool accentuates their sunny personality. Whether it’s merino or cashmere, this piece allows Leo to showcase their regal elegance while staying in the spotlight.” Nobody looks as glam as a Leo, right?

Virgo

I love the strength of a Virgo, so it makes sense that leather boots — especially knee-high leather boots — would be their fall fashion staple. “Leather boots embody their strength and reliability. Practical yet sophisticated, boots reflect Virgos’ wise, self-assured personality type, giving them the sturdy foundation they’re so known for,” Bly says. Go forth and make fall do your bidding, Virgos.

Libra

Libras, you have it easy this fall — just wear all the denim. Every Libra seeks balance and loves a timeless vibe, and denim is all about that. “Effortlessly stylish and always in fashion, denim reflects Libra’s easygoing charm, natural adaptability, and desire to make everyone feel comfortable and adored,” Bly says.

Scorpio

Sleek leather moto jacket: Is this not the most Scorpio phrase you’ve ever heard? Thanks to Scorpio’s “intense and magnetic personality,” Bly says this fashion choice is “edgy yet protective,” capturing their outer toughness while “hinting at the soft, passionate heart underneath, ready to win anyone over.” I’m already in love with every Scorpio wearing one of these.

Sagittarius

“Naturally philosophical and adventurous, Sagittarius loves exploring new places and ideas, and a tweed coat mirrors their intellectual spirit,” Bly says. “Its classic and durable design is perfect for journeys near and far, embodying both their wanderlust and wisdom.” If you’ve ever, for one second, wanted a perfect fall day in the library, then a tweed coat is just right for you, Sagittarius. Luckily, there are tons of styles now, and there are plenty of non-fussy tweed coat options for the fall.

Capricorn

Capricorns, it’s time to break out the turtlenecks. Since you are all such a disciplined, ambitious bunch, Bly thinks this fall fashion staple, “both practical and polished,” complements your drive for success while showcasing your elegant, no-nonsense approach to life. Plus, a turtleneck can be dressed up or down, and you can choose a slim, fitted option or a chunkier version.

Aquarius

Not that you need an excuse, but I wish I was an Aquarius so I could just wear all Mary Janes/Oxfords all fall long. “Aquarius is unique, colorful, and always marches to the beat of their own drum, making eye-catching and classic shoes such as Mary Janes or Oxfords the perfect fit,” Bly says. The best part is that these shoes go well with any outfit and add a nice little touch. Bly says this reflects Aquariuses’ “forward-thinking style while still being grounded in timeless originality.”

Pisces

“Pisces, the dreamy romantic, finds comfort in oversized cardigans, which wrap them in softness while allowing them to float through life with ease. This cozy piece perfectly mirrors their imaginative, emotional nature, providing warmth as they move dreamily through life,” Bly says. I couldn’t agree more — don’t you just love wearing something that basically feels like a blanket, Pisces?