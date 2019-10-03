100+ Friday Quotes To Get You In That Weekend Mood

T.G.I.F. — thank god it’s Friday, y’all! It may have taken what seemed like a million years, but it’s finally the end of the week. Time to pull on those sweatpants and break out the vino. Maybe you’ve been waiting all week to squeeze in some extra sleep. Or you’ve been dying to crack some jokes with your friends. Your grand plans might just involve spending the next two days watching sad movies on Netflix. And hey, you’ll find no judgment here. Everyone needs a good cry every now and then. Why not get it all out during this blissful stretch of days when you don’t have to go into the office or school? Whatever your plans may be, they’re gonna be great because it’s the frickin’ weekend, baby.

Friday is comparable to Christmas Eve, or really any day before a major holiday. Whether you work from home or are still in the office, the workweek is draining. However, when Friday finally rolls around, it’s a sense of relief. You can finally stay up late or go to bed early. The only meetings you have tomorrow are scheduled with your bed and loungewear. And you can finally turn off your alarm (thank goodness). Some may even say Friday is better than Saturday (but you didn’t hear it from us).

These 100+ Friday quotes will make you laugh, inspire, and maybe even fascinate you. Or if you haven’t reached the end of the week just yet, they’ll hopefully make the time pass faster until Friday. What more can you ask for, really?

Note: These are just as much fun to read on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

1. “It’s 4:58 on Friday afternoon. Do you know where your margarita is?”

― Amy Neftzger

2. “When you are unemployed, weekends are seven days long.”

― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

3. “Friday’s a free day. A woman’s day.”

― Neil Gaiman

4. “Friday: The day after Thursday and before Saturday according to Rebecca Black. Also the most annoying day of the week now.”

― Aaron Peckham

5. “Oh! It’s Friday again. Share the love that was missing during the week, In a worthy moment of peace and bliss.”

― S. O’ Sade

6. “It’s Friday morning mankind! Good vibe. Don’t Frown and let the monster see you smile!”

― Napz Cherub Pellazo

7. “Its always difficult to keep Fridays confined within themselves..they tend to spill over.”

― Parag Tipnis

8. “Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest!”

― D.S. Mixell

9. “Only Robinson Crusoe had everything done by Friday.”

― Unknown

10. “Without Friday, the weekend would be half over already.”

― Anthony T. Hincks

11. “You know it’s Friday when the weekend comes knocking at your front door.”

― Anthony T. Hincks

12. “Tuesday just called and wants to know what happened to Friday!!”

― Neil Leckman

13. “Employers are at their happiest on Mondays. Employees are at their happiest on Fridays.”

― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

14. “Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom.”

― Lauren Oliver

15. “Hands up if you’re ready to do something you’ll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing.”

― Florence Welch

16. “Music always sounds better on Friday.”

― Lou Brutus

17. “The weekends are too short for sleep!”

― Bryant A. Loney

18. “Most people tell you there are certain moments you should celebrate in life: for example, the weekend coming, so you should party on a Friday. Or your birthday or New Year’s Eve. But what if you’re excited about being alive every day? Can’t you be in that celebratory state every moment you’re not dead?”

— Andrew W.K.

19. “I am a boring loner. I enjoy Friday nights at home in my rocking chair with no arms, rocking and relaxing. It’s not uncommon for Netflix to be involved. Records are a possibility, but most of it is spent in silence.”

– Valerie June

20. “I don’t believe we have a professional self Monday through Friday and a real self the rest of the time. It is all professional, and it is all personal.”

– Sheryl Sandberg

21. “I remember being a student, and I would go every Friday to the Louvre and stay for ages, just walking around.”

— Jemima West

22. “My mum always used to buy a record every Friday.”

Elton John

23. “I understand what’s it like to work all week and on Friday night just want to go and leave your brain at the door, buy some popcorn and be thrilled by something.”

– Don Cheadle

24. “I’m not around real dead people all that often – most people aren’t – but when you are, you tend to be very, very respectful and quiet, and people do tend to whisper ’cause you’re trying to show massive amounts of respect, but if this is your daily life, you have to figure out a way to go about it and not go insane by the time you reach Friday.”

– Brian Dietzen

25. “For most Americans, Friday afternoons are filled with positive anticipation of the weekend. In Washington, it’s where government officials dump stories they want to bury. Good news gets dropped on Monday so bureaucrats can talk about it all week.”

– John Sununu

26. “Now on Friday nights, if I want to go hang out with friends, I go hang out with friends. If I want to stay in and be in the hot tub and have people over to watch movies, I do that.”

– Demi Lovato

27. “I date, don’t get me wrong. I’m not up here filing my fingernails on a Friday night. I want to find someone to share my life with.”

– Tamron Hall

28. “I just started as a part of the public school music program. I took lessons at the school every Friday and was a part of the school band. I was just a normal kid taking instrumental lessons at school, nothing special.”

– Kenny G

29. “We have dinner every single night, Monday through Friday, with our children. We sit down around 6 or 6:30 and it’s a family dinner – it’s time to check in, just to be around each other.”

– Mark Consuelos

30. “On a Friday night, I like to go out because my friends, who have been working normal hours, just want to let go after a stressful week at work.”

– Douglas Booth

31. “Football games on Friday nights followed by field parties every weekend was how I spent my high school years.”

– Abbi Glines

32. “To me, country music’s about life. It’s about Monday through Friday. It’s the blue-collar, 40-hour week, songs about life. It used to have more of a sound, but I think the heart of that’s still the same. It’s still American music.”

– Gary Allan

33. “The government’s view is that the best time to announce bad news, news that it doesn’t want the public to dwell on is late on a Friday, when it will wind up in the Saturday papers, which if you were readers, then the week day editions. A holiday weekend is even better.”

– Bob Schieffer

34. “Composers today get a TV script on Friday and have to record on Tuesday. It’s just dreadful to impose on gifted talent and expect decent music under these conditions.”

– Alex North

35. “We turn off the TV, video games and computer – except for homework – during the week. The TV’s reserved for Friday night, Saturday and Sunday just because that’s the time to do homework, and it makes it that much less chaotic in our house.”

– Candace Cameron Bure

36. “Making food is a wonderful way to spend a Friday night.”

– Chrissy Teigen

37. “Deep down, I have always been 72 years old. In college, my friends used to make fun of me because I would sometimes skip a Friday night party to stay in my dorm room watching Turner Classic Movies.”

– J. Courtney Sullivan

38. “I’m not that girl from Freaky Friday any more! I’m a real adult. In fact, I hate children! I hate them all!”

– Lindsay Lohan

39. “I’ll get home from work on Friday night and take out some beans and soak them. The next morning, I’ll put them in a pot for soup, then just keep chopping, chopping, chopping – carrots and celery and cabbage – and in two or three hours, you have this wonderful, mellow soup that fills up the whole house with its aroma.”

– Lidia Bastianich

40. “My flat in Ladbroke Grove, west London, is in the best building in the world. It’s like a commune – everyone gets on – and on Friday evenings I often cook us all dinner.”

– Oona Chaplin

41. “Friday night is our date night. We really carve out time for each other.”

– Karen Kain

42. “I came home every Friday afternoon, riding the six miles on the back of a big mule. I spent Saturday and Sunday washing and ironing and cooking for the children and went back to my country school on Sunday afternoon.”

– Ida B. Wells

43. “Work hard. I got tenure a year early. Junior faculty members used to say to me: ‘Wow, what’s your secret?’ I said: ‘It’s pretty simple. Call me any Friday night in my office at 10 o’clock, and I’ll tell you.'”

– Randy Pausch

44. “I play drums and guitar, I snowboard, I do martial arts and acrobatics. I go to the movies every Friday.”

– Cameron Monaghan

45. “I, myself, don’t like to see a film on Friday night and then forget it by the next day.”

– Julia Leigh

46. “Happy Days, which we did for 11 years, we did with three cameras in front of a live audience. Very special. We had a party every Friday night. The boys, Ron, Henry, they grew up on that show.”

– Marion Ross

47. “I’m a minimalist Jew, but on Friday night, I celebrate Shabbat. At sundown, we light candles, say the blessing, and I don’t turn on my computer for 24 hours.”

– Jill Soloway

48. “I can’t remember a Friday when I was younger when I wasn’t eating a pizza, flirting with the barman.”

– Florence Pugh

49. “On Friday night, if you want to go out on a date with your wife or your girlfriend, nothing on Netflix competes with that, right? Because you’re getting out; that’s what you’re doing. If you don’t want to put your shoes on, nothing in the cinema competes with the worst thing on Netflix.”

– Ted Sarandos

50. “I’m a very ritualistic, routine-oriented person, and I discovered over the years that I love working Monday through Friday.”

– Edie Falco

51. “My mother worked in a school canteen – then worked in the canteen of a chicken factory. Every Friday, the pay packet money would be allocated to cover bills.”

– Ian Rankin

52. “The nice thing about doing a weekly record is you’re rehearsing all week and working on getting the script better. Come Friday, when it’s time to actually film it, you feel like you’ve done most of the work!”

– Rory Kinnear

53. “When I was a kid growing up in the States in the late ’70s and early ’80s, as soon as ‘Dallas’ came on on a Friday night on CBS at 9 P.M., we stopped everything from that moment on as a family.”

– John Barrowman

54. “I’m not a person who would get up at 5 A.M. to write, but I could sacrifice my Friday night and just order in dinner, sit at home and get into it.”

– Lauren Weisberger

55. “Every night, I was read to. Every Friday, we were taken to the library. I always received at least one book for my birthday. I have a few of them yet. Early on, I had my own collection of books. I loved to read. Still do.”

– Avi

56. “My love for American music and American movies is from an early age. I was 10 or 11 when I heard Fats Domino and Little Richard and Buddy Holly. And the movies, my dad used to take my brother and I to the movies every Friday. It was incredible: we got to see just about every movie that came out for a period of years.”

– Ian McLagan

57. “I didn’t have any real art training, but when I was about twelve nad thirteen, another boy and I went to a sign painter’s house every Friday night and took lessons.”

– Rube Goldberg

58. “I’m kind of boring – I like to watch the ‘Newshour’ on Friday nights.”

– Deborah K. Ross

59. “I had a fifth grade teacher who, as a very small way of trying to contain my class clown energy, gave me 10 minutes at the end of class every Friday to present whatever I wanted. A lot of the time, I did an Andy Rooney impression. I would sit at her desk, empty it, and just comment on what was in there.”

– Andy Daly

60. “Whatever one thinks of Twitter, the Friday Reads hashtag is kind of a cool tradition.”

– James Bernard Frost

61. “You know what we say in the Hamptons: If you have to come out on a Friday afternoon or go back on a Sunday night, you’re not rich enough to have a house there. So, you have to be able to come and go when you feel like it in the Hamptons.”

– Steven Gaines

62. “Look, have whatever in your collection at home, but everybody needs a little Friday night. And really, that is Chic.”

– Bernard Edwards

63. “My ideal Friday and Saturday evening would be… Friday to go out and have dinner with my girlfriends. Saturday night, I would stay in. I would have somebody cook for me out there because I do not cook very well.”

– Nina Agdal

64. “My wife and I take what we call our Friday comedy day off. We watch standup comics on TV. The raunchier the better. We love Eddie Izzard.”

– Gene Hackman

65. “When I’m working, I look forward to weekends. Film sets give your time a structure; otherwise, one day can run into another. I often find myself in unusual locations, so Friday nights I might head out with some of the cast and crew to explore the town.”

– Thomas Brodie-Sangster

66. “If my boss knew how unproductive I am on Fridays, he wouldn’t want me here either.”

– James Johnson

67. “Make a Friday a day to celebrate work well done that you can be proud of knowing that you just didn’t put in time to the next paycheck.”

– Byron Pulsifer

68. “Friday: The day after Thursday and before Saturday according to Rebecca Black. Also, the most annoying day of the week now.”

– Aaron Peckham

69. “Life must be terrible for working people, considering they spend every Friday night celebrating a two-day break from it.”

– Robert Black

70. “If you must have motivation, think of your paycheck on Friday.”

– Noel Coward

71. “I don’t care if Monday’s blue, Tuesday’s gray and Wednesday too. Thursday I don’t care about you. It’s Friday I’m in love with.”

– The Cure

72. “It’s Friday, Friday

Gotta get down on Friday Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend.”

— Rebecca Black (duh!)

73. “cozy+smell of pancakes-alarm clock=weekend”

– Amy Krouse Rosenthal

74. “I understand what’s it like to work all week and on Friday night just want to go and leave your brain at the door, buy some popcorn and be thrilled by something.”

– Don Cheadle

75. “I know every day is a gift but where are the receipts for Mondays? I want to return it for another Friday.”

– Unknown

76. “Youth is like a long weekend on Friday night. Middle age is like a long weekend on Monday afternoon.“

– Richard Nelson Bolles

77. “Thursday, which is ‘Friday Eve’ in Optimisian.”

– Unknown

78. “Dear Monday, I want to break up. I’m seeing Tuesday and dreaming about Friday. Sincerely, It’s not me, It’s you.”

– Unknown

79. “Everyone from Pullman porters to hostesses at swank New York parties will tell me they always watch ‘Miss Brooks’ on Friday night.”

– Eve Arden

80. “Growing up in San Antonio, I was the dork at the Friday night football games with my head buried in a book – Jack Kerouac or Oscar Wilde, years before I really understood them.”

– Amy Chozick

81. “My dad would pick me up every other Friday at 6 o’clock and drop me off every Sunday at 6 o’clock, and I remember those last couple hours, like around 4 o’clock, my dad would get kind of sad because he knew that he was about to not see me for two more weeks.”

– RaeLynn

82. “Friday. The golden child of the weekdays. The superhero of the workweek. The welcome wagon to the weekend. The famous F word we thank God for every week.“

– Unknown

83. “You know, I was a regular on the Friday afternoon drill squad. Um, which… The year after I left school, I went back and thanked the sergeant major because I was so fit.”

– John Newcombe

84. “The perfect party for me is having six to 12 people for dinner Friday or Saturday – good, fun friends, a lot of artists. I have a beautiful deck that looks over the canyon and Los Angeles on one side, so it’s very pretty at night. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with friends.”

– Sofia Milos

85. “The Hamptons are filled with people who are winners Monday through Friday.”

– Jerry Della Femina

86. “Friday is my night for letting my hair down, and once a month a group of my old male friends will come down and stay at our house in Hampshire.”

– Rupert Penry-Jones

87. “It’s Friday… any plan of being a productive member of society is officially thrown out the window.“

– Unknown

88. “You have to budget time for the inevitable problems that come up with children. You have to always be ahead of the game. If your proposal is due at NASA on Friday, it has to be finished on Wednesday because, on Thursday, it could be fevers and head lice.”

– Heidi Hammel

89. “Good old-fashioned, puritanical work guilt is, for me, a better colleague than any Muse. If I reach my weekly word target by Friday afternoon, then the weekend is guilt-free.”

Jim Crace

90. “Now a movie goes out to two, three thousand theaters and by Friday night at 10 o’clock they know if you are in or out. That desperate competition is, I think, horrendous. It’s awful.”

– Mark Rydell

91. “Nature is a big part of my weekend. Whenever possible, I take Friday and Monday off and spend four days outdoors. We should remind ourselves that there was something here before us, a force more powerful than us.”

– Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

92. “I’m 53, and it’s hard to get to the gym every day. If I know on Friday I’m going to be wrestling, then I don’t want to look bad, so it gives me motivation. Plus, once you’re in motion, it’s a lot easier to stay in motion.”

– Kevin Nash

93. “My father had a perfectly good drummer who he had an argument with. So one day, on a Tuesday, my father came in with a cheap pawn shop set of drums and said, ‘Put your foot here, and you kick there, and you play this, and this is the high hat.’ And Friday night, I was playing in a honky-tonk.”

– Rodney Crowell

94. “Some people ask the secret of our long marriage. We take time to go to a restaurant two times a week. A little candlelight, dinner, soft music, and dancing. She goes Tuesdays, I go Fridays.”

– Henny Youngman

95. “Friday is like a superhero that always arrives just in time to stop me from savagely beating one of my coworkers with a keyboard.”

Rico

96. “Welcome to Friday. In preparation for takeoff, please ensure all negative attitudes are properly stowed. On behalf of your captain, Jack Daniels and myself, welcome aboard. I expect sunshine and good attitudes today for our trip. Enjoy the ride.”

– Unknown

97.“Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever.”

– Unknown

98. “I have never in my life found myself in a situation where I’ve stopped work and said, ‘Thank God it’s Friday.’ But weekends are special even if your schedule is all over the place. Something tells you the weekend has arrived and you can indulge yourself a bit.”

– Helen Mirren

99. “When you leave work on Friday, leave work. Don’t let technology follow you throughout your weekend (answering text messages and emails) take a break you will be more refreshed to begin the workweek if you have had a break.”

– Catherine Pulsifer

100. “Every Friday, I like to high five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, will power, and inappropriate humor.”

– Nanea Hoffman

101. “How do you know it’s Friday? Look at everyone around you counting down the seconds until the weekend starts.”

–Unknown