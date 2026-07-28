If you’ve ever been to Great Wolf Lodge, you know it’s got a special kind of magic. The kind where the baby, the big kid, even every adult in the group somehow all seem to have the time of their lives at once. Maybe it’s that nostalgic “feels like we’re at summer camp” feeling we all chase after childhood? But that’s why this next part is worth setting an alarm for: On Aug. 4, Great Wolf Lodge is running one of its biggest sales of the year.

For one day only, you can book an overnight stay starting at just $84 a room as part of an end-of-summer flash sale.

How does the $84 sale work?

You might be thinking, Why $84?! If that seems like such an oddly specific figure, it’s because it is. The rate is a nod to the resort’s signature 84-degree indoor water park. The key thing to note is that it’s $84 per room, per night based on double occupancy... not per person. That works out to two guests scoring an overnight stay for $84 flat.

When you add a third or fourth guest, it tacks on an extra $20 per person. If you do the math, that puts a family of four's total around $124 a night (before taxes and fees). Of course, the Great Wolf’s expansive indoor water park is included in the rate.

To take advantage of this deal:

Book on August 4, 2026

Use the promo code 84DEGREES

Choose from select dates August 4 through December 17, 2026, at participating U.S. Great Wolf Lodge locations (blackout dates and restrictions apply)

Is it a good deal?

A Great Wolf stay tends to be one of those vacations that always feels worth it, so locking in a late-summer, fall, or early-holiday getaway at this rate is about as good as it gets.

Let's look at the numbers, though. A regular nightly stay for a standard room at Great Wolf Lodge typically runs from around $150 to $300+ per night, and that range fluctuates depending on the specific location, season, and days of the week. Weekends can bump the higher end up to $450+, and peak holiday travel can push it even higher.

One thing to be aware of: the $84 covers your room and full water park access. In fact, you can go to the water park before your official check-in at 4 p.m. on the day you arrive, and even after you leave your room on checkout day. But on-site extras like MagiQuest, the ropes course, arcades, and dining are there for you if you want them, just not baked into the sale price.

At the end of the day, you’ll definitely be saving some money on that end-of-summer hurrah or celebratory back-to-school trip you were planning to take anyway. Consider this the push you needed to go ahead and get it on the books. Just make sure you set an alarm for Aug. 4 so you don't miss the 24-hour booking window. After that, the deal's gone.