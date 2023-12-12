It's that time of year to light the menorah, spin the dreidel, and, of course, consume latkes... lots of latkes. That's right; Hanukkah, the eight-day holiday celebrating the rededication of Jerusalem's Second Temple, is here.

Hanukkah, also known as the "Festival of Lights," is often viewed as a symbol of light and hope for a new beginning and a time for Jews to rekindle their connection with God. Each night of Hanukkah, Jews light candles in memory of God's miracle — when a tiny bit of oil allowed the menorah to burn for eight nights in the Temple that the Maccabees saved — and presents and good food (bring on the challah and sufganiyotare!) often shared and exchanged with loved ones.

If your family is preparing to celebrate the holiday of miracles, then you most likely want to share your festivities with your nearest and dearest online. Who doesn't want to tease and tantalize your friends and family with how you're celebrating the eight nights? Which is why you need some great Hanukkah captions for when you inevitably share your festive photo dump to Instagram.

Stuck with coming up with the right words? Fogelt about it! Whether you're a foodie obsessed with latkes and jelly donut snaps or someone who loves the brightness of the season, you'll find a fitting caption here.