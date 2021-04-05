What Are Healing Frequencies? Tap Into The Practice Of Sound Wave Therapy

We all know music can be healing. Classical music is known to be soothing, and who doesn’t immediately cheer up whenever you hear your favorite pop anthem? (Y’all know you perk up whenever you hear “Watermelon Sugar.”) Music can even make us laugh. In fact, we’re so aware of the power of music that we give our children musical baby names. But what about healing frequencies? It might seem “New Age-y,” but sound frequency healing has been around for centuries to promote wellness for the mind and body.

Healing frequencies are used in holistic and eastern medicine to treat an array of ailments, including everything from anxiety and depression to menstrual cramps and insomnia. On YouTube, you can basically search for any issue you might have and — voilà! — there will be a healing frequency for it. Yes, even for dogs and cats. Another way people use sound therapy? As a tool to help bring a sense of calm and mindfulness to children. So, if the kids are driving you bananas, they might need to hear some soothing sounds to help cool their jets.

You may be wondering, Yeah, but how can healing frequencies help me? We’ll fill you in. As sound healing becomes more popular (and more needed than ever in this crazy world), here are a few things to keep in mind.

What are healing frequencies?

Healing frequencies are a type of sound wave therapy to induce a state of ease and harmony in the body. Different frequencies of sound can have a different effect on human brain activity. It’s believed that once a new frequency gets introduced to your brain, your brain waves feel compelled to sync to it — effectively launching you into a different “brain state” and having an overall holistic effect on your body.

Instruments frequently used in sound frequency therapy:

Singing bowls

Gongs

Windchimes

Pan flutes

Hang

Didgeridoo

Djembe

Rainstick

Drums

Tuning forks

Tongue drums

What are the benefits of healing frequencies?

There are many issues that healing frequencies are said to help alleviate. While there isn’t a ton of research to back up the benefits of sound healing, some of the most commonly reported benefits are:

Reduced stress and anxiety

Increased focus, concentration, and motivation

Improved confidence

Improved sleep

Better long-term memory

Deeper meditation

Lower cholesterol

Fewer mood swings

What are the solfeggio frequencies?

To prove that healing frequencies aren’t just a new Instagram sensation, we’re going to take you back to medieval Italy when an Italian Benedictine monk named Guido of Arezzo was looking for ways to teach melodies and harmonies to monastic choirs. He came up with “ut re mi fa sol la” to help express a musical scale, which eventually turned into what we now know as “do re mi fa so la ti do” (introduced in the 19th century).

Solfeggio is based on the word solfège, the name for this notation method of teaching pitch and sight singing. The solfeggio frequencies are part of this six-tone scale and can be heard in the famous Gregorian Chants. And, interestingly enough, research suggests that singing these ancient chants relieves fatigue and alleviates depression.

Is there a list of solfeggio healing frequencies?

Curious which healing frequency to try first? There are several different healing frequencies available, but below are the six main solfeggio frequencies rumored to balance the mind, body, and spirit.

The 174 Hz. This frequency releases pain and heals sick auras. It can reduce back, lower back, foot, and leg pain. The 174 Hz also takes care of migraines and stress. It soothes brain tissues and evokes feelings of love, courage, safety, and reassurance. 174 Hz targets chakras and the healing parts of the body.

This frequency releases pain and heals sick auras. It can reduce back, lower back, foot, and leg pain. The 174 Hz also takes care of migraines and stress. It soothes brain tissues and evokes feelings of love, courage, safety, and reassurance. 174 Hz targets chakras and the healing parts of the body. The 396 Hz . This sound helps is said to remove one from fear and guilt while also helping balance the root chakra to help you feel more grounded. It’s also known to turn grief into joy and give you the boost you need to help you reach your goals.

. This sound helps is said to remove one from fear and guilt while also helping balance the root chakra to help you feel more grounded. It’s also known to turn grief into joy and give you the boost you need to help you reach your goals. The 417 Hz . Listening to this sound is hailed for facilitating change on the physical level, including the physical body. It’s also known to help dissolve feelings of trauma as well as any emotional blocks. Some say it brings a new start to life.

. Listening to this sound is hailed for facilitating change on the physical level, including the physical body. It’s also known to help dissolve feelings of trauma as well as any emotional blocks. Some say it brings a new start to life. The 432 Hz . This frequency targets your heart chakra. The tone soothes your soul and encourages mental and emotional clarity and openness. Listening to this tone can help with your spiritual growth.

. This frequency targets your heart chakra. The tone soothes your soul and encourages mental and emotional clarity and openness. Listening to this tone can help with your spiritual growth. The 440 Hz . This tone is also known as cerebral music. It massages your brain and soothes anxiety. The 440 Hz also strengthens your cognitive growth and awakens your third eye chakra.

. This tone is also known as cerebral music. It massages your brain and soothes anxiety. The 440 Hz also strengthens your cognitive growth and awakens your third eye chakra. The 528 Hz . This frequency may help promote miracles, clarity, and peace, as well as transformations like DNA repair. It’s often credited with helping to remove illness and disease. Called the “miracle note” and love frequency, it reportedly rids the body of any toxicity, ushers in love and confidence, and balances out both your heart and solar plexus chakras.

. This frequency may help promote miracles, clarity, and peace, as well as transformations like DNA repair. It’s often credited with helping to remove illness and disease. Called the “miracle note” and love frequency, it reportedly rids the body of any toxicity, ushers in love and confidence, and balances out both your heart and solar plexus chakras. The 639 Hz . This frequency could help to heal and promote relationships and reconnecting. It’s said to produce positive feelings and encourage harmony and clear communication. It may also help you build a better relationship with yourself and help you reflect on what is most important to you.

. This frequency could help to heal and promote relationships and reconnecting. It’s said to produce positive feelings and encourage harmony and clear communication. It may also help you build a better relationship with yourself and help you reflect on what is most important to you. The 741 Hz . Listening to this level of solfeggio frequencies is reportedly fantastic for finding various solutions while allowing you to fully express yourself truthfully and/or in new ways. It’s also rumored to improve emotional stability, allowing you the space and safety to tap into your intuition.

. Listening to this level of solfeggio frequencies is reportedly fantastic for finding various solutions while allowing you to fully express yourself truthfully and/or in new ways. It’s also rumored to improve emotional stability, allowing you the space and safety to tap into your intuition. The 852 Hz . This frequency is said to help you connect to your intuition as well as the spiritual realms. Another perk? It might prevent you from overthinking and delving deep into negative thought patterns. As a result, your sense of self and inner strength are said to improve, and you reach a new level of energy and spiritual awareness.

. This frequency is said to help you connect to your intuition as well as the spiritual realms. Another perk? It might prevent you from overthinking and delving deep into negative thought patterns. As a result, your sense of self and inner strength are said to improve, and you reach a new level of energy and spiritual awareness. The 963 Hz. This frequency wakes up your intuition and crown chakra. It’s a great way to raise your positive energy and vibrations. To look deeper within yourself, 963 Hz helps you better connect to your inner self and reach your highest vibrational state. In the right mood, you may even reach oneness and journey to the spiritual world. This frequency balances you out and also brings you to your original and perfect state.