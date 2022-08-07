The best hostess gifts don’t have to be expensive — after all, it’s the thought that counts. But what do you get the person who has everything? These perfect hostess gifts under $50 will ensure you are invited back again and again. From wine accessories to thoughtful housewarming gifts to some playful ways to get the conversation started — board games, anyone? — these gift ideas for hosts will ensure you make the best guest list every time.

From self-care musts to entertaining staples, we have you covered. And because no hostess gift is one-size-fits-all, we’ve included ideas for dinner parties, pool parties, and anywhere you and your friends gather.

Say goodbye to gifting stress and hello to being a thoughtful guest with these creative hostess gift ideas.

01 A Chic & Versatile Monogrammed Tote Amazon BeeGreen Personalized Monogrammed Canvas Tote Bag They'll be toting this from the farmer's market to the flower shop. $19.99 See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic monogrammed bag, and this canvas tote is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags that your hostess can use at the farmer’s market, wine shop, and flower store. Many happy shoppers have used it as a laptop bag, gym bag, and even everyday purse. We like the idea of filling it with other goodies (think: wine, a fancy dishtowel, a box of entertainment crackers) and turning it into a reusable gift basket. Helpful Review: “I love this bag/tote. I am a nurse, and this holds so much of my gear! It is quite thick, and there appears to be some kind of water-resistant product on the inside of the bag. It holds its shape and hoses with everything. The monogram is well done, and the button clasp is a greatly appreciated feature. This came well packaged, and the black and white ribbon was folded neatly without wrinkles. Great bag!”

02 Pinch Bowls Perfect For Snacks & Sauces Amazon Now Designs Terracotta Pinch Bowls, Set of 6 The perfect hostess gift in a pinch. $16.17 See on Amazon These multifunctional bowls are great for organizing ingredients as you cook and are bold enough for filling with hors d'oeuvres on the dinner table. Plus, it’s a six-pack. Helpful Review: “These unique bowls are perfect for any charcuterie display. The colors are a delightful contrast against the terracotta clay. Easy to clean, sturdy, and simply fun.”

03 A Self-Care Set They’ll Love Amazon Burt's Bees Gift Set, 3 Hand Repair Moisturizing Products - Almond & Milk Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Shea Butter Cream, with Gloves Because every host deserves a break. $14.99 See on Amazon All that cooking, scrubbing, and dishwashing can lead to chapped hands. This Burt’s Bees gift set has all the right touches — three ultra-rich moisturizing creams for hands and cuticles and gloves to seal in that sweet-smelling moisture. Plus, this sustainable set is climate pledge friendly and a certified CarbonNeutral product perfect for the eco-conscious hostess. Several shoppers liked it so much, that they treated themselves as well as friends. Helpful Review: “Burt's Bees Almond & Milk Hand Cream is so awesome that I immediately ordered a standard size jar to have at home, while I carry the small one from this box in my handbag... Both the hand salve and the cuticle cream are very good. I will order more of this box set for presents and before my holidays, so I can have my favorite products with me when I travel.”

04 The Ultimate Charcuterie Board Amazon Unique Bamboo Cheese Board, Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Including 4 Stainless Steel Knife & Thick Wooden Server (Bamboo) A show-stopper of a charcuterie board with over 8,000 reviews. $44.97 $27.48 See on Amazon There are cheese boards, and then there are CHEESE BOARDS. This deluxe bamboo charcuterie board has space for a dazzling spread plus a hidden pull-out compartment for four stainless steel cheese knives. It’s as practical as it is beautiful, and over 8,000 reviewers are as obsessed with it as we are. Helpful Review: “I bought one as a birthday gift for a friend in May, and I loved it so much that I purchased one for myself! It's wonderful! It's sturdy, easy to clean, and it looks so elegant! I used it [at] a gathering for friends, and they all raved about it!”

05 A Thermos & Tea Infuser For Liquid Zen Amazon LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer A practical beauty that lets them sip in style. $34.99 See on Amazon While alcohol is a common hostess gift, non-drinkers will be pleased as punch to receive this bamboo thermos that doubles as a tea infuser. It brews hot and cold drinks and keeps them hot for 12 hours or cold for 24, making it a great gift for all seasons. The detachable tea infuser slash strainer is easy to wash and ensures fresh tea on the go is always within reach. Reviewers swear by its ability to keep hot drinks hot all day. Helpful Review: “It’s so so pretty, and my tea stays warm forever.”

06 Cooling Cups For Their Next Pool Party Amazon HOST Cooling Cup Set of 4 Plastic Double Wall Insulated Freezable Drink Chilling Tumbler with Freezing Gel, Wine Glasses for Red and White Wine, 8.5 oz, Assorted Colors Keep it chill. $35.94 See on Amazon These brilliant tumblers keep drinks cool as you sip by the pool — and the bold colors ensure guests won’t confuse whose drink is whose. My husband and I use them whenever we have guests over to swim and they keep drinks ice cold, even in the hot tub. Glassware and pools can be a dangerous combo, so this is a safe, reusable alternative to disposable plastic cups. We keep them in the freezer and take them out when guests arrive. Helpful Review: “I've got the 4-piece smaller glass set and the 3-piece larger glass set. And they are absolutely AMAZING!!! We live in Florida and spend a lot of time outside by the pool. Trust me, you do NOT want actual GLASS out there, possibly breaking! (Try to find all of those glass charts and pieces, and have possibly gone into your pool too)Plus, everything heats up so much too! I highly recommend this for inside and especially outdoors too. I am extremely happy with my purchase.”

07 Napkin Rings That Are Delicate And Durable Amazon Kaizen Casa Handmade Round Mesh Napkin Rings Holder for Dinning Table Parties Everyday, Set of 12 (Gold) Like 'em? Put a ring on it. $13.89 See on Amazon Add a golden touch to their next party with these gorgeous and sturdy napkin rings. They’re a great upgrade to any table setting — and you can’t beat the price. Helpful Review: “These are really nice and such a great price! They’re sturdy because they are soldered at several points, but they really look delicate. Mine were all the same size and really beautiful for Sunday Breakfast! I’m completely happy with them, and I believe they will last a very long time.”

08 Oprah’s Favorite Hand Cream Amazon La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set | Plant-Based | Made in France with 20% Organic Shea Butter (Gardenia, Orange Blossom , Rose Acacia, or Passion Fuit or Cherry Almond) 3 x 1 fl. oz So nice it was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things List twice! $27 See on Amazon This Oprah-approved plant-based set is not tested on animals, so you can feel as good about buying them as your friend will using them. Made of 20% organic Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Argan oil, each pack comes with a variety of luxury scents like orange blossom and rose acacia. Reviewers love them so much, they are buying them for themselves as well as gifting them to loved ones. Helpful Review: “I first bought one of these sets as a gift and was impressed with how nice it was for the price. So I bought one for myself, and love it even more! There are several versions of the metal box it comes in, but all are beautiful and the sort of thing you'll keep even after the hand cream is gone. I'm using mine to keep manicure stuff in. The hand creams themselves have light, pretty scents. They're really more of ointments, thick and rich, delivering plenty of moisturizing power.”

09 A Bouquet That Doubles As A Centerpiece Amazon Benchmark Bouquets Flowering Fields, With Vase (Fresh Cut Flowers) Say it with flowers. $48.33 $43 See on Amazon Fresh flowers are a classic hostess gift, and these stunning bouquets are the perfect thank-you gift to send ahead of time or the day after a dinner party. Unlike other delivery services, Benchmark Bouquets are a true “farm to front door” vendor, meaning they grow, design, and distribute their own blooms. They’re also a far more affordable flower delivery service than most. Worried they won’t arrive looking as lovely as advertised? Don’t! Reviewers rave about the quality. Helpful Review: “These flowers are so full, so fresh, and so beautiful. I was using another service before, but to get this kind of fullness, I had to keep ‘upgrading,’ these come exactly as it shows.”

10 A Mixology Set To Shake Up Cocktail Hour Amazon Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Stylish Bamboo Stand | Perfect Home Bartending Kit and Martini Cocktail Shaker Set For an Awesome Drink Mixing Experience (Silver) Mix things up. $79.99 $44.99 See on Amazon Go beyond a bottle of wine with this ultimate bartending kit. Your hostess will be entertaining in style with this super-versatile mixology set in stainless steel that comes complete with its own bamboo stand. It’s compact and easy to store but so beautiful they may want to keep it out for guests to admire. It comes complete with a tall spoon, jigger, muddler, corkscrew, strainer, shaker, and two liquor pourers, plus a storage stand. Helpful Review: “The beautiful set sits so lovely on my mini bar while taking up minimal space, which is perfect for that ‘Big-little’ touch. The craftsmanship of this set has even been approved by friends who work in the bartending business as being high quality industry standard.”

11 A Highly Rated Colorful, Absorbent Dish Towel Amazon Urban Villa Set of 6 Kitchen Towels $24.99 See on Amazon A tea towel is a classic hostess gift that can be sent alone (psst: the vendor can even wrap it and add a personalized note!) or be wrapped elegantly around a bottle of wine. This highly rated set comes in 15 different colors, making this one of our favorite options on a budget. Helpful Review: “I needed a towel that actually absorbed water. Imagine that? but some other small kitchen towels I had were terrible. These are a great size, tuck into the apron well or are good as temporary covers on bowels as well as under cutting boards to keep from slipping or just for cleaning up messes or drying hands.”

12 A Gourmet Tray Guests Will Go Nuts Over Amazon Oh! Nuts 7 Variety Roasted Salted Nuts Holiday Gift Basket - 1.8 LB Prime Gourmet Assortment Nuts Tray Go nuts without breaking the bank. $29.99 See on Amazon When they say “bring an appetizer” but you don’t have time to cook, this assortment of gourmet nuts checks all the boxes. It’s vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly. Plus, it’s way more affordable than bulk nuts at most grocery stores, and reviewers keep it on repeat order. We rest our case. Helpful Review: “I received this box of nuts as a Christmas gift; since then, I have ordered 8 boxes on separate occasions as gifts. The nuts have arrived fresh; the quality has been excellent.”

13 A Kit So To Grow Their Own Herb Bebés Amazon Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit - Certified USDA Organic Non GMO - 5 Herb Seed Basil, Cilantro, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Potting Soil, Plant Kit - DIY Kitchen Grow Kit for Growing Herb Seeds Indoors For the home chef who has everything. $29.97 See on Amazon This indoor herb kit will take your favorite home cook’s dinner parties to the next level. Each kit has five types of certified USDA Organic non-GMO seeds — basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme — plus five compostable peat pots, potting soil discs, custom wood-burned plant markers, and a growing guide. Spade & Fork is family owned and operated in Oregon, so you can feel good supporting a small business. Shoppers were impressed with the upscale packaging, with one comparing it to “unboxing an Apple product,” and reviewers are wild about the quality. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love that everything included is organic and non-GMO! The detailed instructions made it very easy for me to set everything up and plant the seeds...Since [buying] this kit, I’ve also bought another for a family member! These would make an amazing, unique gift for such a reasonable price.”

14 Quirky Candles To Set The Mood Amazon SSleng Cactus Tealight Candles, Handmade Delicate Succulent Cactus Candles Tablescapes > Landscapes $9.99 See on Amazon These succulent tea lights add character to any tablescape. Shoppers love their funky, modern, design and reasonable price. Plus, scentless candles don’t compete with the smell of home cooking. Helpful Review: “This is the second time I have bought these as a gift. They are so pretty and, according to the first recipient, burn well. Excellent price and packaging.”

15 The Softest Throw Blanket Amazon Chanasya Textured Knitted Super Soft Throw Blanket with Tassels They threw the party. You gift the throw blanket. $54.99 $32.99 See on Amazon Your hostess will be thrilled to curl up in this cozy blanket after entertaining all day. It comes in 19 colors to match any decor, and its thick weave and tassels give it an ultra-luxe look without the ultra-luxe price. Need more convincing? It has over 6,800 reviews on Amazon. Helpful Review: “This is the most luxurious, softest, coziest blanket I have ever purchased. It's truly incredible. It's the perfect weight for all seasons, not too heavy, but heavy enough to snuggle on a winter night, breathable enough for a summer nap on the sofa.”

16 An Heirloom-Worthy Recipe Book Amazon Jot & Mark Recipe Organizer 3 Ring Binder Set (Winter Orchard) | 50 Recipe Cards 4x6, Full Page Dividers and Plastic Page Protectors All their favorite recipes in one place. $25.99 See on Amazon If people are always asking your hostess for her recipes, this is a beautiful way to show your appreciation. Jot & Main is known for their stunning stationery, and this book feels as good as getting a handwritten letter in the mail. It comes with a binder, 50 recipe cards, plus sleeves and dividers to keep things organized. It’s like a Trapper Keeper for their kitchen, and it comes in seven cute designs. This also works well as a group gift; just compile favorite recipes from each guest to commemorate a dinner party or inspire new meals. Helpful Review: “This is the third version of this recipe binder I have bought. I love the fact that I can store my handwritten recipe cards in the plastic pages and keep them both clean and in order. I love that I can purchase extra plastic pages. The matching recipe cards are thick and sturdy. The only thing that would improve this binder is if it were a 3-inch thick binding rather than a 1.5-inch. Overall, it is the perfect way for me to store my hundreds of recipe cards. I know recipe cards are an old-fashioned way of storing recipes, but it is the way my mother and my grandmother kept their recipes, and it will always be the way I store them!”

17 Coasters Worthy of 9,500 Reviews Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder, Absorbent Coaster Sets of 6, Marble Style Ceramic Drink Coaster, 4 Inches Because the only thing guests should leave behind on tables are empty plates. $15.89 $13.50 See on Amazon Nobody likes to be the hostess who has to remind guests to use a coaster. This set makes it easy for them to show, not tell, since these coasters come with a decorative holder and marble-like design they’ll want to leave on display. Over 9,500 people loved these coasters so much they left a review — and with an 86% 5-star rating, we just had to see why. The cork bottom means they won’t be slipping and sliding around the table, and the elegant design looks like marble while absorbing liquid, meaning your cup won’t stick to your coaster and result in a mid-party mishap. Helpful Review: “These coasters work great! The condensation from the glass gets totally absorbed. No more liquid on your table and no more coasters sticking when you lift the glass up!”

18 A Wine Carrier They’ll Bring Everywhere Amazon Tirrinia 2 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier - Insulated & Padded Versatile Cooler Bag Their own portable wine cave. $22.99 See on Amazon BYOB restaurant? Picnic in the park? If your hostess is a wine lover, this insulated two-bottle wine bag is a home run. It comes in 11 colors and is way better than bringing wine to the party in a brown bag (trust us). Keeps chilled wine chilled and expensive bottles at an even temperature. Think of it as their own portable wine cave. We love how this shopper got creative and filled it with extras. Helpful Review: “I purchased this as a gift for a friend. It was sturdy and well made—looked expensive compared to the actual price. I included a bottle of wine on one side of the carrier and two wine glasses on the other. There was enough room for a small tea towel that I made in a wine lovers theme tucked into the top before I zipped it closed. My friend loved it!!!”

19 A Board Game To Keep Conversation Flowing Amazon Pictionary Picture a fun-filled night. $21.99 $20.47 See on Amazon The perfect compliment to their cooking is a classic board game to keep guests talking. Pictionary is a classic that’s as fun for all-adult affairs as it is for family night with kids. This playful choice will show your hostess your fun side. Helpful Review: “I think this is universally fun! Fun with kids, with adults, with drunkards, or whoever, great great game, came well packed and not damaged. Solid price too. Worth it with prime. Highly recommend any home to have a copy!

20 Bath Bombs For A Little Well-Deserved R&R Amazon LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 USA Made Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Better than bombing them with compliments. $25.46 See on Amazon Hosting is hard work, which is why your hostess will love hanging up the towel and jumping into the bath with these beauties. These made-in-the-USA bath bombs come individually wrapped inside a beautiful wooden box. Each moisturizing bath bomb has a unique scent (think: black raspberry vanilla and mango papaya) and comes in a swirl of colors that will brighten their day. Reviewers compare them to pricier bath bombs by Lush. Helpful Review: “If you’re planning to give this set as a gift, your recipient(s) will be completely wowed. It is packaged so beautifully... I’ve now purchased a total of 17 boxes of these bath bombs...Several recipients actually asked where we got them and repurchased them as well.”

21 A Food-Focused Memoir For The Coffee Table Amazon Laurie Colwin's "Home Cooking" For the literary foodie. $14.39 See on Amazon If your host is an avid reader as well as chef, introduce them to Laurie Colwin with this classic mix of memoir and love letter to food. Colwin was a novelist and food columnist at Gourmet magazine known for her carefree and comfortable approach to hosting. The New York Times Book Review calls Home Cooking “as much memoir as cookbook and as much about eating as cooking,” and Nigella Lawson says, “It’s everything food writing should be: funny, profound inspiring, and unaffected.” We just call it a satisfying read. Helpful Review: “I have worn my paperback copy to shreds, so I just bought a secondhand hardback copy via Amazon. That alone should tell you much about this book! It is basically a collection of essays about food and family It does contain excellent recipes, but more importantly, the author frequently references other cookbooks. Through this, I have read many other books that I would never have known existed. It is a book I come back to and always enjoy.”

These affordable hostess gift ideas prove you don’t have to choose between showing up empty-handed and emptying your wallet. Sometimes, it’s the smallest gifts that have the biggest impact. Great ideas for hostess gifts start with knowing your hosts likes and dislikes, so we hope we’ve included something for everyone on your list with these gifts for foodies, home chefs, cocktail makers, and movers and shakers. Now go out there and enjoy the party.