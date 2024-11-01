‘My Husband & I Lowkey Hate Each Other’

Welp, it’s here. We’ve reached the time of year when we’re just sort of overrun with feelings. We still have a sugar hangover from Halloween candy, and we’re already stressed to the max about the holidays to come. In a word, we’re ~overstimulated.~ And when moms are overstimulated, feelings tend to go into overdrive. Some of us just need a release. Some of us need someone to step TF up and take some of this invisible load off our plate. Most of us are headed straight for the sweet disassociation we’ll need to survive what’s left of 2023 (cue the mom from this week’s Confessional who didn’t even flinch when her toddler took a literal sh*t on her foot).

So, here’s to you, moms: May this week’s roundup of confessions remind you that you’re not alone in feeling, well, all the things right now.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m having regrets about having my tubes removed. Confessional #44660023

I need a side piece. Confessional #43983080

My husband doesn’t want to be with me but knows sh*t won’t get done around here without me. Confessional #45928200

Feeling weird about how joyful I am over my divorce. Confessional #45655150

I don’t really like my job, and I need more money. Confessional #48284098

My husband and I lowkey hate each other. Confessional #44364599

Already overwhelmed with all the holiday stuff, and it isn’t even time yet. Confessional #41537799

Sick of sick kids. Confessional #47435931

Sometimes I dream of running away. Confessional #42832155

My toddler pooped on my foot in the shower with me today, and I just shoved it in the drain. Confessional #44517838

I regret signing my kid up for so many sports — I am exhausted. Confessional #46598650

I’m so overwhelmed by the mental load of my family that I want to hide. Confessional #43629308

I need this kid off my boob. Confessional #49698547

Counting the days until a work trip. Two nights to myself, no cooking, and no one to look after. Confessional #46875917