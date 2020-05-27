8 *Nearly* Indestructible Dog Toys That Will Stand Up To Even The Toughest Teefs

Not every chew toy for dogs is created equal–but, of course, you knew that already. If you’re the parent of a pup who demolishes even the most seemingly-indestructible dog chew toys, the struggle is real–especially now, when you’ve got human kids to keep busy at home. If you’ve been through an array of what you thought were tough dog toys, only to find yourself on to the next one a day later, you need stronger-than-average options. That’s where we come in.

Whether you’ve got a big dog or a smaller pup, aggressive chewers can end up costing you a fortune in replacement toys and, more seriously, vet bills. There’s also the extra time you spend cleaning up after eviscerated plush stuffies, rubber balls, bones, and even dog beds–or, God forbid, your own furniture. More stress? Right now? Hard pass. Finding indestructible, or nearly-indestructible dog chew toys is a pet necessity for saving money, time, and general sanity.

So what exactly are the best dog toys for aggressive chewers? That depends on the size of your pupper, as well as your dog’s needs/favorite way to play. Is he a fetch ball fanatic? A chew stick connoisseur? An energetic pup who needs a problem-solving puzzle-style toy? Ahead you’ll find options for every power chewer, big or small.

Best Stick Chew Toys for Dogs

Benebone offers flavored wishbone dog toys for aggressive chewers of all sizes. Available in small (for dogs under 30 lbs) up to giant sizes (for dogs under 120 lbs), these chews are made from ultra-durable nylon flavored with food-grade bacon, chicken, and peanut — so they taste like real bones, but last way longer. The wishbone design isn’t just for aesthetics, either: A curved shape makes it easy for puppers to grab this chew bone and hang on, keeping them happily gnawing away for weeks.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is one of the only chews we have bought that our dog doesn’t go through in a matter of hours or days. One lasts her about 3-5 months depending on activity. We had a friend's dog over and I was surprised that our dog let theirs gnaw on it but she did. We ordered our friend’s dog one for their house!”

This tough toy comes in extra small through extra large sizes, and four flavors, so whether your little monster is under 15 lbs or over 50 lbs, there’s an appropriate option that can stand up to the teeth test. Speaking of teeth, Nylabon’s dog toys for aggressive chewers not only satisfy that gnawing feeling, but they also help keep chompers clean and control plaque and tartar buildup. Win-win!

One Reviewer Wrote: “My dog is a power chewer. Nylabones are the only bones I give him. This one is his favorite. The bigger size helps him grip it better so he can really get to the chewing.”

A splinter-free chew toy for dogs who are obsessed with sticks? Sounds fantastic. For pups who can’t resist twigs, branches, and everything in between, these tough dog toys offer the texture and taste of real wood in a safe, durable, non-toxic form. Choose from real wood or mesquite barbecue flavor, in sizes petite through large, and keep your pupper busy.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is such a great chew toy. My Old English Bulldog, Pearl, is a prolific chewer. Anything she can get ahold of she'll chew: leather shoes, cords, tools, sticks, you name it. She's obsessed with this stick, and it keeps her occupied for a long time. She likes this better than the heavy-duty rubber chew toys, even if they're meat flavored. This stick is very sturdy, too. I will be buying more for her!”

Best ‘Indestructible’ Dog Chew Toys for Hiding Treats

Is there anything this nifty little toy doesn’t do? The Tux chew toy for dogs can be stuffed with treats to keep your pup engaged and occupied or tossed as a fetch toy sans treats; it even floats if your doggo likes to swim and fetch at the same time. All the while, this nearly-indestructible dog chew toy stays intact. Added bonuses: It’s 100% recyclable, non-toxic, and free of BPA and phthalates, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

One Reviewer Wrote: “We use these to place treats, frozen treat mixes, or Himalayan chews that have been chewed down to smaller pieces. Dogs Love the mental stimulation and these are very durable and easy to clean.”

When it comes to chew toys for dogs, the Kong is a must-have – especially for parents of teething puppies or anxious/energetic dogs who need to be kept occupied. That said, not all Kongs are the same: For pup parents looking for nearly indestructible dog chew toys, the Kong Extreme has the maximum level of durability. Made of the strongest rubber the brand offers, this version features everything that makes the original so beloved–the design and the unpredictable bounce, for example – and comes in black instead of classic red for easy distinction.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have an 18-month-old, 60-pound Labrador retriever/German shepherd mix that is an extremely aggressive chewer. Most toys last a day or two. I bought him another brand a rubbery chew toy made for aggressive chewers and it lasted a week. This Kong toy is at a little over two weeks and not one issue. It is still in its original form with just a bit of the glossy look it came with worn off. Best toy we have gotten for him by far. Affordable price as well.”

Best Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers Who Like to Play Fetch

Plenty of dogs love to play fetch, but plenty of adults aren’t fond of constantly replacing chewed-up tennis balls. Swap them out for these Chew King balls. With safety vents to prevent dogs from getting their tongues trapped inside, these balls were built to last. You can even wash them in the top rack of your dishwasher if they get a bit too slobbery. Two fetch balls arrive per pack.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have a 15 lbs chiweenie with little needle teeth that can chew through almost anything. She chewed a medium size red Kong in half and there are little pieces missing from her black Kongs. This ball is in perfect condition after several months. Bonus, it's a bright color so we can find it in the yard easily.”

Best Tough Dog Toy for Playing Tug

For big doggos who don’t know their own strength, the Goughnuts Tug Toy offers a safe, durable way to play tug. It’s 11 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 1.5 inches in cross-section: Just hold onto one side and let your pup grab onto the other and, well, go nuts! Think of these as dog toys for “aggressive chewers” who aren’t actually aggressive–let’s call it enthusiastic.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This toy is awesome. My pitbull loves it and this is the first toy she’s not been able to destroy. She doesn’t even put teeth marks in it... this toy holds up! Highly recommend for heavy chewers.”

Monster K9 is known for their virtually indestructible dog chew toys — and their lifetime replacement guarantee (they will issue a refund or one-time replacement for any dog toy that doesn’t last “as long as you think it should.”) This super-durable chew toy for dogs is puncture-resistant and made from a natural rubber compound that is safe and non-toxic, so you can allow your power chewer can go to town, worry-free.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My K-9 American son, Sergeant, is a big heavy dog player and chews everything within a matter of minutes. The ChewRing has survived weeks of fetch... Sarge gets the ChewRing and tries to chew it up, but the toy has lasted. It’s a good buy!”