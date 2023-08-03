It may still feel like the dead of summer, but plenty of places are already looking ahead to Halloween. And one of those places is, of course, Disney World. Each year, Disney World hosts Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a special Halloween-themed event that takes place after the park closes to regular guests.

The separately ticketed event includes special entertainment, low wait times for rides, themed treats, and plenty of Disney characters. However, it also comes with a pretty hefty price tag, adding more money to an already expensive Disney World vacation. So, is the party worth the price?

What is Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (aka MNSSHP) first debuted in the 1990s as a kid-friendly Halloween event at Magic Kingdom. While the event only took place on a handful of nights when it first debuted, nowadays, it takes place on nearly 40 nights from August to November.

With the price of your ticket, you and other guests can dress up in your Halloween costumes, go trick-or-treating, enjoy special-themed entertainment and treats, and also take advantage of the low wait times that come with lower crowds at the park.

Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

Dates and Ticket Pricing

This festive celebration takes place on 38 separate nights from August through November. Ticket pricing ranges from $109 all the way up to $199 per person, depending on the date you will be visiting.

A ticket for the party will give you access to Magic Kingdom starting as early as 4 p.m., with the party lasting from 7 p.m. through midnight. You can find the complete date-based pricing breakdown on Disney’s Halloween party page.

Additionally, Disney World Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can save $10 off their ticket price when checking out.

Entertainment, Treats, and Other MNSSHP Attractions

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party includes event-exclusive entertainment, treats, and more. An added benefit is the chance to enjoy Magic Kingdom rides with a lower wait time than during the day. Once the party begins, the park closes to non-party guests, so only those with a special ticket can get onto rides for the remainder of the night.

Here's a breakdown of the special food, entertainment, and events you can enjoy as part of MNSSHP.

Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular: A stage show in front of Cinderella Castle hosted by the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. Also includes appearances by other iconic Disney villains.

Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular: A special party-exclusive fireworks spectacular with spooky projections on the castle, including skeletons, ghosts, and Disney villains.

Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade: A party-exclusive parade featuring your favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Trick-or-Treat Stations: Find trick-or-treat stations throughout the park to pick up some candy.

Photo Opportunities: Take pictures with special characters and enjoy new Halloween Magic Shot opportunities.

Cadaver Dans Quartet: The Dapper Dans put on their spooky looks as they sing for you in Frontierland.

Disney Junior Jam: Dance party in Tomorrowland with Disney Junior characters.

Special treats: While they haven't been announced just yet, the event features party-exclusive goodies you can purchase.

Costumes: As part of the event, lots of partygoers wear costumes, which is not typically allowed over a certain age in the Disney parks.

Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

Is MNSSHP worth the price?

There's no way around it — this event is expensive. A ticket can cost up to $199 per person, more costly than a full day in Magic Kingdom. For that reason, whether the party is worth the cost is ultimately up to you and whether it fits into your budget.

However, when considering who MNSSHP may be worth it for, these are some considerations to take into account.

You want to get as much done in Magic Kingdom as possible.

With smaller crowds, you can get quite a bit done at MNSSHP. You can enter the park starting at 4 p.m., and once the party begins, only guests with tickets for the event can get on the rides at Magic Kingdom.

You and your group love Halloween — and want a not-so-scary take on it.

Love Halloween but don't want to be scared out of your wits? MNSSHP is a great alternative to something like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal, as the spooky factor at the Disney event is entirely tame and kid-friendly.

You don't go to Disney often and want to get as much as possible out of your trip.

There are a lot of unique opportunities you will only find at this event, so if you are trying to take in as much of Disney as you can, it may be worth it.

With that in mind, there are also those that MNSSHP won't be worth it.

You have kids who won't stay up late.

The party takes place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., so if you have kids in your group who won't be able to stay up the entire time, it may not be worth the price tag for just part of it.

You have kids who don't like characters.

While you can certainly avoid the characters during MNSSHP, they are a pretty big part of the event. If you have kids who don't like them, or are completely indifferent to them, you may find that this major selling point of the party isn't worth it.

MNSSHP is an incredibly popular event at Disney World for a reason. For many guests, this is a must-do if they're visiting during the Halloween season (which, obviously, lasts a long time at Disney World). If you want to check out the event for yourself, you can purchase a ticket here.