Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Favorite Family Flight Hacks (& Relatably, A Stiff Drink Is One)

Listen, I 100% ~felt~ it when Kaley Cuoco said she didn’t like being called “Mama” by other people since welcoming her daughter Matilda nearly two years ago — as if once you become a mother, that’s your sole identity. Cuoco was and is a lot of things, from entrepreneur to philanthropist to actor and more. I respect all of those things about her... but you know what? I really do love watching her mom era unfold: the precious snapshots she and fiance Tom Pelphrey share of Matilda, the rare Mom-and-Dad’s-night-out photos, her super relatable stories about navigating the bumps of parenting with your partner.

Maybe it’s because millennial moms like myself have “grown up” watching her — 8 Simple Rules and Charmed overlapped with my college years, and The Big Bang Theory carried me through welcoming both of my babies. More recently, Cuoco’s shows The Flight Attendant and Based On A True Story have become favorites for streaming once the kids go to bed. She just feels like a friend.

So, when I had the chance to pick her brain a bit about family travel hacks, I couldn’t resist. Cuoco stars in Priceline’s new “buzzer beater” campaign, running now through April 6, which offers deals on flights to college basketball tournament host cities. The gist? Getting travelers off the sidelines and on adventures.

Because, not surprisingly, travel is just another area where Cuoco feels like one of us: She’s a firm believer that, even though vacationing as a mom is more complex, you never really regret the memories you make with your kids along the way. Here’s what she shared about her go-to in-flight entertainment, the best snacks to pack, and her definitive stance on window seat vs. aisle.

Scary Mommy: Flying with kids is not for the faint of heart. Even when it goes well in my family, I have so much anxiety ahead of time. Has learning to navigate travel as a family been all clear skies for you?

Kaley Cuoco: Traveling with a kid, a dog, and the whole family is very, very difficult, so now I am ultra-prepared. You end up bringing so much crap — there are a million snacks and toys, which, by the way, most don't even end up being used! They just want to watch the little TV, use the headphones, and eat whatever you're eating. But if you can travel with someone, like your partner, or have someone to help, it's much easier. But it's still not easy. You just hope people aren't going to hate you by the time you get off the plane, and you know you're going to apologize to a lot of people.

SM: All moms know the ultimate key to successful family travel is… snacks. What are you packing to ensure there are minimal hangry meltdowns?

KC: For me or for her? I like snacks we can both have. Though nothing slimy or wet, that's just the worst. Any crackers and lollipops. We love supporting the lollipop situation. For me, you know, a nice stiff drink on the plane. Once we're settled in, it's always the way to go.

SM: Speaking of packing, as a busy working mom on the go, what are your carry-on non-negotiables?

KC: I have to have my earbuds and my iPad for sure, and I usually have some sort of small blanket with me because I'm always freezing on a plane. Those are my must-haves.

SM: What’s your favorite thing about traveling with your family?

KC: It’s the memories and lots of laughs with our daughter — she is hilarious! Also, the pictures. Traveling with little ones is tough, but it’s so worth it.

SM: If you have a few minutes to pop in your earbuds while traveling, are you watching a show or listening to a podcast? What are you watching/listening to?

KC: Lately, I've been into podcasts and Audible's autobiographies. I've listened to three in the last few weeks. I did Ina Garten's and Riley Keough's, and right now, I'm listening to Josh Gad's. And I'm not just saying this because I've been on it twice, but I can't get enough of Conan's podcast — I think it's brilliant. It keeps me laughing, and I listen to every single episode.

SM: Do you ever fly with any of your pets, and if so, what are your top pet-parent travel hacks?

KC: Yes, I've traveled with many of my small dogs. I'm actually venturing on a big trip coming up with Opal. I don't go anywhere without Oh Norman "Calm the Eff Down" supplements for my dog. And it's not just because it's my product — it is so helpful. I've been known to take a shot of it, too. "Clean The Eff Up!" Wipes also help keep them nice and clean. Every flight has different rules. So sometimes, on a really nice flight, with nice people working, they will let me hold them, but usually, they have to stay put in their carrier.

On the Priceline app, there are filters for parents, which are really cool. You can use the pet-friendly filter, making it super easy to find hotels when you're traveling with an animal. There are also family-friendly filters, which I love. It just gives you that peace of mind that you're picking the perfect place to stay.

SM: I’m a firm believer that moms should take time to travel solo or with their friends. So, if you’re jetting off somewhere on a “you” trip, where are you going next?

KC: I totally agree; moms definitely need girls' getaways. I'm lucky that my partner's always telling me I need to take time and get away with my friends. Literally to go away! Just kidding. The last trip I took with my friends was a work trip to New York. I had all my girls with me, and it was so wonderful. I think going to a spa or anywhere, just being with your friends is really important. Take that time. It makes you feel better, makes you a better mom, and makes you realize we all need the support of our friends.

Priceline just did some research that said moms with kids under 18 are three times more likely to say they need a vacation for themselves, with 72% saying the thing they were most excited about was the extra sleep. The uninterrupted sleep is a huge one, except no matter what, I still wake up at the same time my daughter would usually wake me up. But just being able to make a coffee and sit and watch what you want to watch is a treat. I mean, we love Bluey… I'm just saying I don't always want to watch Bluey!

Bonus round: Rapid fire!

Window seat or aisle? Aisle. Always. I'm extremely claustrophobic. I also have to pee like 45 times during a flight, and I hate climbing over people.

Both.

Hmm…I'd say ginger ale but spiked ginger ale. If I get coffee on a plane, I will pee the entire way!

I like a red-eye because I can sleep.

I like a red-eye because I can sleep. Very first row or emergency exit? Neither! You can’t travel with a small child in the emergency exit row, and in the first row, you can’t put anything anywhere. When traveling with a kid, a word to the wise: You always want to be a few rows back to have room to stow all of your stuff — because there’s always a lot of stuff!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.