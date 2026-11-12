As a child, I remember the holiday season feeling like the most magical time of the year. Thanksgiving, in particular, seemed like a big deal because it meant Christmas was right around the corner. The house always felt so warm and cozy with fall decorations on full display — their last hurrah before Christmas took over. And the food. There was always so much delicious food to consume. It was wonderful. It was special. And now, as an adult, I realize it was all thanks to... my mom.

Who decorated the house like that? Mom. Who invited the guests and organized the whole Thanksgiving affair? Mom. Who made all of that yummy food? You guessed it — Mom! For me, all of that stuff just seemed to magically get done without much fuss. But there was a fuss. And it wasn’t magic. It was Mom. And now that I’m a mom myself, I realize just how much she had on her plate, figuratively speaking. (Literally, she probably didn’t have much on her plate at all because she was too busy hosting to actually enjoy the meal she created.)

The point is, Thanksgiving can prove to be such a stressful time for moms with all the planning and cooking and putting everyone else’s needs above their own. So much effort is put into making this day perfect for everyone but themselves. But moms deserve to enjoy this holiday too, which is why I say it’s time to invoke a new tradition known as the Lazy Thanksgiving.

Now I know what you’re thinking, but don’t let the name fool you; a Lazy Thanksgiving doesn’t mean a Lame Thanksgiving. There are still plenty of ways to make this day feel special without completely wiping yourself out in the process. Here’s how.

Make It A Potluck

Even if you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, that doesn’t mean you should automatically carry the load of the entire meal on your shoulders. Do what any good boss does and delegate an assortment of dishes to other members of the family for them to bring over on the day of. If there’s one thing that you personally enjoy making, then by all means have at it. But everything else should be outsourced to others. Don’t let the burden fall solely on you.

To add a fun twist, reveal that anyone who contributes a dish gets their name entered into a raffle for a special prize at the end of the night. This could be something hassle-free and small, like a cute little ornament or a goodie bag of chocolate. This not only serves as a great incentive to help lighten your cooking load, but it also gives the winner a sweet keepsake of the occasion. (It’s worth noting that this prize part is completely optional — no family member should need to be bribed to help out.)

Don’t Be Afraid To Veto

If you don’t feel comfortable with a potluck approach, but still feel overwhelmed at the thought of making so many dishes, feel free to just simply not make some of those items. (Think of it as a food-ocracy and you’re the president.) Cranberry sauce may be thought of as a Thanksgiving staple, but if only a spoonful or so gets eaten each year, then you are well within your rights to take it off the menu. The same goes for squash or yams or anything else that never ends up feeling worth the effort you put into making it. Odds are, no one is going to care or miss it, and those who do obtain the right to make it themselves.

Get Everything Delivered

If you really want to unburden yourself and maximize your relaxation time, you could always get the food from somewhere else and either pick it up or have it delivered right to your door. Honey Baked is always a solid option with great choices for a delicious holiday feast.

It’s more expensive than making it yourself, but a lot less time-consuming, and if various family members chip in to make it happen, it could end up being more than worth the cost. That way you can sit down and actually have time to enjoy everyone’s company for a change.

Opt For An Easy Clean Up

Do you enjoy cooking but dread the massive clean-up job that comes at the end of it all? Trade in regular dishes and cups for paper ones. Sure, there will still be some dishes to contend with that the actual food was cooked in, but this swap definitely helps cut down on the task and leaves extra room for everything else to go in the dishwasher.

As a bonus, you can make use of all the extra paper plates by turning it into a fun craft competition for the kids. Whether they use them to make a snowman or some Thanksgiving-inspired creation, this is a great way to get their artistic juices flowing. Choose a family member to be the judge and give out a prize to the winner each year: something like a small toy or maybe even a NeeDoh if you really want the crowd to go wild and can get your hands on one. The kids will love the challenge and look forward to it as part of an annual tradition.

Buck Tradition Entirely

Then again, do you want to go completely rogue? Throw tradition out the window and order takeout or make an easy casserole that will feed everyone and involve zero stress. No turkey. No stuffing. No gravy. No hassle.

However you choose to invoke your “Lazy Thanksgiving,” just make sure that it’s the right fit for you. The whole point is to put less pressure on this day, and by extension, yourself. Remember that less work for you doesn’t equate to a less enjoyable time for everyone else. You being around more, instead of running back and forth to the kitchen, is something the whole family will be thankful for in the long run.