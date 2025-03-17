When it comes to skincare, trends come and trends go. “Cold cream? That’s for our grandmas. Here, try this scratchy, astringent-soaked cotton pad: the painful stinging lets you know it’s really working!” There always seems to be some new information or debate about the best way to maintain a healthy glow. Chemical versus physical exfoliation. Retinol versus bakuchiol. Traditional moisturizer versus… apparently beef tallow? We’re doing that now, I guess. But there is one eternal truth when it comes to maintaining healthy skin, an important final step to your routine that every dermatologist recommends, not just for beauty but for health. A step too few of us actually follow: wearing sunscreen.

“I can’t overstate the importance of consistent sun protection,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens told me over email. “Yes, even on cloudy days or when you’re mostly indoors.” The problem is, at least in my experience, that slathering on sunscreen after the rest of your routine feels kind of counter-productive. I just spent 10 minutes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing my face to perfection with a parade of not-cheap products. You want me to put an SPF on top of that?

Because let’s call it like it is here: there’s no mistaking the feel of sunscreen. From drugstore brands to luxury skincare brands, to brands you can only get in Japan, I’ve tried them all, and none of them feel good on top of the rest of my routine. Perhaps now is where some of you mention moisturizers with SPF. Again, I have to be honest: I was never happy with those either. To me, it always felt as though those products proclaiming themselves “moisturizers” were getting by on a technicality, because they sure as hell felt a whole lot like sunscreen to me... until I tried Olay’s Super Cream.

Your girl is now a convert. A convert moisturized to dewy perfection and happily protected from the sun’s damaging rays.

Stats

Price: $19.99 to $34.99

$19.99 to $34.99 Sizes: The standard size for this product is 1.7 ounces, but you can get a mini “trial size” (0.5 ounces) at some retailers.

The standard size for this product is 1.7 ounces, but you can get a mini “trial size” (0.5 ounces) at some retailers. Who it’s for: Any skin type, including sensitive skin.

The Ingredients

As my colleague has said, “Most ingredient lists on skincare products make zero sense unless you’re a cosmetic chemist.” I was fortunate in two ways with the Olay Super Cream: one, the touted ingredients are all things I’d heard of, and two, Dr. Stephens took the time to let me know what each of them does for your skin:

Collagen peptide : This ingredient, Stephens explains, supports your skin’s renewal processes, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

: This ingredient, Stephens explains, supports your skin’s renewal processes, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin E : A powerful antioxidant that helps retain moisture and strengthen the skin barrier.

: A powerful antioxidant that helps retain moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid : If you’re into skincare, then you’ve been hearing about this one for the past few years. “Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient for hydration,” says Stephens. “It helps the skin to retain moisture to help plump the skin and leave a glow.”

: If you’re into skincare, then you’ve been hearing about this one for the past few years. “Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient for hydration,” says Stephens. “It helps the skin to retain moisture to help plump the skin and leave a glow.” Vitamin C : Another powerful antioxidant that helps to brighten dull skin and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation (think dark spots or uneven complexion).

: Another powerful antioxidant that helps to brighten dull skin and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation (think dark spots or uneven complexion). Niacinamide : Also known as Vitamin B3. Like Vitamin E, niacinamide helps to strengthen the skin's barrier to improve skin texture.

: Also known as Vitamin B3. Like Vitamin E, niacinamide helps to strengthen the skin's barrier to improve skin texture. SPF 30: OK, technically “sunscreen” is not in and of itself an ingredient, but I don’t think any of you are going to stroke your chins and say, “Oh, 3% avobenzone, you say! And 6% octocrylene?! Fascinating.”

The Results

Jamie Kenney

Olay Super Cream fits right into my meticulously constructed skincare routine, which is kind of the highest compliment I can give because I’ve spent years getting that balance just right. Not only do I not feel that sunscreen feeling when I put it on, but I swear I can feel the moisture locked in for hours. It leaves my skin feeling lush and plump and protected without feeling like I have a heavy layer of gunk making my skin feel greasy and heavy all day. Plus, I feel like it has brought out brightness in my skin.

How I Use The Olay Super Cream

Olay Super Cream is part of my morning skincare routine. (At night I switch things up a little bit and moisturize with Olay’s Micro-Sculpting Cream, which I also really like.) I start with Femmue Cleansing Balm. I’ve been going on about cleansing balms for years as a great way to wash your face without drying it out. I like this one because it smells amazing and doesn’t leave a residue on your skin afterwards. Next, I use another product from Femmue: their Rose Infused Face Toning Pads. Again, the smell on this is really nice and it’s among the more nourishing toners I’ve used.

On dry days, I follow that up with Biossance’s Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil; this is a tried-and-true product for me that brightens and helps my skin retain moisture. Technically you’re supposed to put oil on after your moisturizer, but since Olay Super Cream has sunscreen in it, which is supposed to be the last step in your routine, I go oil first.

The Super Cream locks in all that other good stuff and leaves my skin feeling fresh and dewy.

Dr. Stephens also recommends some lifestyle improvements that can keep your skin looking healthy, and I’m working on all of them to varying degrees of success:

“One habit I consistently recommend to my patients is increasing water intake,” Dr. Stephens said. “Staying well-hydrated helps maintain skin moisture and strengthens the skin’s natural barrier. For women in their 30s to 50s, I also encourage setting aside time each evening to unwind, whether through meditation or reading, to promote better sleep quality. Improved sleep and reduced stress levels can work wonders for your skin’s health.”

“Another game-changer is protecting your skin from within through a balanced, antioxidant-rich diet,” she continues. “Think colorful fruits and veggies, healthy fats like avocado and olive oil, and lean proteins to support collagen production. Daily movement, whether it’s a quick walk or a workout, also helps boost circulation and deliver oxygen and nutrients to the skin.”

OK, so ya girl is good on a healthy diet and exercise. Some day I dream of not being a doomscrolling coffee goblin with an apparent allergy to just drinking a glass of water like a normal person. But I digress.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Unlike literally every other moisturizer/sunscreen combo I’ve tried, it actually feels like a moisturizer and not a sunscreen.

It leaves skin feeling soft, healthy, and enriched for hours.

It has a light, pleasant fragrance (floral with a hint of ginger). There’s no trace of that strong SPF smell.

You can buy it from a number of retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Cons

Considering you’re supposed to reapply every two hours, it’s neither practical nor cost effective to bring this in your bag to put more on throughout the day.

If you’re someone who is sensitive to fragrance, the scent might not be your speed.

It’s sold at a higher price point than you’re probably used to seeing for a drugstore product.

The Final Verdict

As a recovering teacher’s pet, people pleaser, and Catholic, I’ve always felt sort of guilty for being so inconsistent with my use of sunscreen. But because this product feels so nice on my skin, I can follow the rules and still feel like I’m pampering myself with a thoughtful skincare routine in the morning.

The TL;DR

Olay Super Cream is the ideal solution for moisturizing and protecting your skin from sun damage. It is rich, light, nourishing, and well worth the price.

