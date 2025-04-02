Everyone I know is currently leaning into their granny era. They’re baking bread, they’re making quilts for their babies, they’re spending a whole lot of time making jam in their kitchens while listening to 50 Cent — the millennials are tired. And in a world where doomscrolling seems to be the #1 hobby for most of us, it’s time to lean into some old lady hobbies and take back our lives.

The thing about these hobbies is that they’re all about making something. Maybe that something will take a few tries to get right, or maybe you’ll finish that something and think, “Now, what do I do with it?” But here’s the thing — you’ve got friends, you’ve got family, you’ve got neighbors. Make something and then give it to someone else. Make something and then invite people over to share in it with you. Make something and then teach your kids how to join in. Old lady hobbies aren’t just soothing or relaxing; they are productive in the most wholesome way and encourage community and gathering.

In today’s landscape, I think we could all afford to sit down with each other more and share the cakes we decorated or the flowers we grew in our own backyard.

Embroidery Clever Poppy Stitch Sampler Beginner Kit $40 see on clever poppy I’m not saying crafting is always soothing, but there is something about settling down on the couch with a good podcast or sitting on your front porch and working on an embroidery hoop that will make you feel like everything’s going to be alright. Whether you want to learn this skill for embroidering gifts like handkerchiefs and tea towels or you want to embroider your own sweaters (or just hang something sweet in your home), the options are endless. This is a great hobby for those who find themselves reaching for their phone to scroll social media while they watch a movie — just reach for your embroidery scissors instead.

Sourdough Bread Remember during the pandemic when everyone and their mother began sourdough starters? It’s still one of those super homey hobbies that hasn’t lost its magic, and in this dumpster fire of a world, why not make something with your own hands and have a perfect crust? There are a million places to start with sourdough bread, but try following some Instagram accounts like @thatsourdoughgal and @amybakesbread.

Gardening Say it with me: less toil, more soil. The minute you feel anxious about the state of the world, diving wrist-deep into your garden is the best solution. Whether you start a container garden on your deck, bring in one tiny plant, or decide to turn your backyard into a full-on veggie farm, there are plenty of ways to make gardening part of your life. On Instagram, @gardenaryco is a great resource for getting started, along with @wkndgardener for busy lifestyles that want to make gardening a priority.

Canning And if you get super into gardening and have a surplus of tomatoes or green beans or whatever, why not add canning to your old lady hobby repertoire? This is a lost art that’s made a comeback on all the homesteading TikToks and Instagram, but for good reason — there’s something super satisfying about canning your own food and having it ready for your family. Even if you aren’t growing any veggies, try canning up your own jams, butters, fruits, and more that you buy in bulk. Start off with some recipes from @barefoot.mimosas — she has a ton of great, tasty, and beginner-friendly canning videos.

Cake Decorating Baking is always a great hobby, whether you want to make cakes, pies, or cookies, but there is something specifically, wonderfully old-fashioned about working on decorating cakes. Birthdays, baby showers, a random Sunday afternoon — it doesn’t matter. A beautiful cake is always welcomed. And you don’t have to get super fancy with fondant or any artwork: Just order you a basic cake piping kit and follow along with Wilton Cakes YouTube tutorials.

Piano Donner 88-Key Digital Piano $329.99 See on Amazon Any musical instrument is incredible to learn, but there’s something so cozy about learning how to play the piano. There are a million YouTube videos to follow for basic piano lessons, but looking for a piano teacher in your area is a really great idea. There’s nothing like in-person music instruction, and imagine how lovely it’ll feel to fill your house with music when everything else seems so terrible? You can even get a fairly inexpensive keyboard or electric piano before you invest in the real thing. (Check your local Facebook marketplace — there are always a million pianos for free.)

Crochet Kits The Woobles Joe The Coffee Mug Crochet Kit $30 see on the woobles I won’t pretend to know which is better or more difficult between crocheting and knitting — but I do know crochet kits are all the rage now and are extremely fun and satisfying. So go ahead and pick one up. Before you know it, you’ll be toting your crochet hooks around with you everywhere you go.

Quilting It just doesn’t get more granny-core than taking up quilting, my friends. Quilting is so much work, but the amount of love and energy you will pour into a quilting project is forever. Whether you want to make something small like a banner or bunting or something large like an heirloom family quilt, there are tons of quilting projects to take on. Follow @staceyleecreative on Instagram and YouTube for all her tutorials, supplies you’ll need, encouragement, and more.

Watercolors Emily Lex Studio Emily Lex Flowers Watercolor Workbook $24 see on emily lex studio Nothing makes me feel more like a lady in a literary novel than pulling out some watercolors. Deeply soothing, deeply satisfying, deeply inexpensive — it’s all a win. Start with some of the Emily Lex Studio watercolor books, and you’ll soon have a ton of art to hang up around your house and a totally relaxed, old-lady vibe.

But the most “old lady” of all the hobbies to avoid doomscrolling might be scrubbing your floorboards, pouring a cup of tea, and going to bed by 9 p.m. And I think that’s fine, too.