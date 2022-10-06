If you try the latest TikTok food trend with your kids this weekend, you might just earn yourself a mom of the year award. TikTok'er Briana Archuleta recently shared her husband's ingenious pancake hack, which flips the script on the breakfast favorite in the best way. Are you ready for this? Spaghetti pancakes. We know, it sounds *amazing.*

Generally speaking, spaghetti and pancakes are two foods that should never be together — unless you're an inventive 5-year-old, maybe. However, this hack is delicious, and there's not a dried spaghetti noodle in sight. Instead, this pancake evolution is like a funnel cake, minus the messy process of frying.

In the video, Archuleta's husband pipes thin lines of pancake batter onto a piping-hot griddle covered in what appears to be butter. He then uses tongs to gently pick up the "noodles," and then he puts them in a bowl where they look an awful lot like spaghetti. From there, he tops them with a dash of powdered sugar — the dessert equivalent of parmesan. Add a drizzle of syrup, and you have a new breakfast creation that will wow even the pickiest youngster in your house.

The best thing about this recipe is that while it looks impressive, it doesn't take any longer to put together than your regular Sunday morning pancakes. That's good news for busy families who still want to have a little fun in the kitchen. Check out the original video below, as well as a few ideas on how to kick the unconventional dish up a notch.

What do you need to make pancake spaghetti at home?

There’s an excellent chance you have everything you need to make pancake spaghetti sitting in your cupboard right now. Archuleta doesn’t share her husband’s exact recipe, but there’s no reason why your favorite pancake recipe (from scratch or from a mix, because come on, who has time to measure baking soda first thing on a weekend morning?) won’t work. Here’s what you need to make this fun recipe for your fam:

Prepare your favorite pancake recipe as usual.

Pour the batter into a squeeze bottle.

Warm griddle and cover with butter or a nonstick spray.

Squeeze small lines of batter onto the griddle, being careful not to put them too close together so they turn into one giant squiggle pancake.

Use tongs to gently lift the noodles from the griddle and drop them directly into a bowl.

Top with warm syrup and powdered sugar.

How can you kick pancake spaghetti up a notch?

Pancake spaghetti is already a kid’s dream come true, so you can make the recipe as is and be prepared for happy kiddos asking for seconds. But if you do want to take things up a notch, the comments section on Archuleta’s post is full of fun ideas, including:

Add maple sausage meatballs for a heartier dish.

Slice up your favorite fruit and mix it in.

Crumble up bacon or add pecans for crunch.

Add cinnamon or pumpkin spice to your pancake batter for a fall-flavored variation.

Make pancake spaghetti a new holiday tradition.

If your kids beg you to make Buddy’s terrifying spaghetti creation from the movie Elf every holiday season, then this is the year you don’t have to play the Grinch. Pancake spaghetti is the perfect way to make Buddy’s sweet spaghetti a real option for movie night. Let your kids go wild with M&Ms, sprinkles, chocolate syrup, and any other sweeties they decide to toss in. Sure, there will be a sugar crash in your future (and possibly a stomachache), but making Buddy’s spaghetti courtesy of this super simple pancake recipe might just become a holiday tradition if your family is obsessed with Elf.