Patrick From 'The Family Stone' Is The Ultimate In-Law For The Holidays

We’re very close to being knee-deep in the holiday season, which means a lot of family time. And spending that much time around family, particularly in-laws, can be stressful, exhausting, and at times, traumatic. The holidays are supposed to be a time of giving and love and peace on earth, but, let’s be realistic for a second: that’s very rarely the case.

For some of us, after decades of marriage, we’ve kind of gotten into the groove of safely navigating in-law time without completely losing our minds. For those newer to the in-law game, two podcasters from the Least Important Things podcast have found the perfect model for how to slay the in-law game and come out unscathed: Patrick from The Family Stone.

For context, the holiday film The Family Stone follows the Stone family during the week of Christmas. The entire family is coming home for Christmas, and some are coming with new love interests (much to the matriarch’s chagrin). Patrick, married to the family's youngest brother, Thad, is a veteran in-law, never showing fear and always remaining calm. Patrick, played by actor Brian J. White, is the all-star of the film and what we should all aspire to as far as in-laws go.

“Watch this movie and study Patrick,” podcast host Luke Ferris says.

“It is a master class in being an in-law or being a partner coming to a family's house. Stay into the radar, be supportive, help with the chores.”

Postcast guest Audrey chimes in, “Earn the respect of the matriarch.”

Luke continues, “Patrick knows everything. It's why he's drinking throughout the movie.”

Audrey jokes, “He's the only one who's got that glass of red on him ... He is constantly cooking, constantly cleaning ... Keeping the peace. Being a good sport.”

“Be the Patrick. Be the Patrick. Be the Patrick in your family today,” Luke says.

“Be the Patrick you wish to see in your family,” Audrey reiterates.

Other TikTok users agreed with the podcasters’ take, noting that Patrick truly is the unsung hero of the film.

“Wait — this is a BRILLIANT analysis of his character. I need to learn to fly under the radar, but I love making things about me,” one user joked.

“I need a Patrick POV venting to his family about the Stones… 😂,” another said.

“Love Patrick. He knows what Meredith is walking into so he perfectly balances being Switzerland between the two,” another pointed out.

One user pointed out, “Patrick was such a good partner/son-in-law. And outside of awkward scene where they were playing charades, I appreciated that he and Thad weren’t othered. They integrated their relationship dynamics.”

“I love Patrick!! The scene when he’s closing up the kitchen and turning out the lights always reminds me of my sweet husband,” one user noted.

Time to go do my annual rewatch of The Family Stone and this time, really take notes on Patrick’s every move!