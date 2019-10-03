155+ Pick Up Lines For Girls To Get Bae Laughing

While sending your new crush a quick “hi” and a smiley face might be more than enough to intrigue them, sometimes it’s nice to have a sassy or funny pick-up line to keep things interesting. We know: you hear “pick up lines” and immediately hear cheesy but having a fun pick-up line in your back pocket is a great way to break the ice and leave them wanting more. For some reason, pick-up lines said by women just seem funnier (and are typically more successful. Sorry boys!) Yes, they are super corny, but they’re also hilarious.

And if you’re searching for pick-up lines for girls, know that you have some company. According to the latest search data available, that query is searched for nearly 60,500 times per month. Which is why we chose the funniest, sassiest, sweetest, and sexiest pick-up lines that you can use in your next text to ramp up the romance.

They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well, apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you. For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you definitely turned me on. Is there an airport nearby or is it my heart taking off? Was your dad a boxer? Because damn, you’re a knockout! I was wondering if you had an extra heart. Mine was just stolen. Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living? Did the sun come out or did you just smile at me? Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right? Hey, you’re pretty and I’m cute. Together we’d be pretty cute. Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for. There must be something wrong with my eyes, I can’t take them off you. I’m sorry, were you talking to me? Well then, please start. Was your father an alien? Because there’s nothing else like you on Earth! Was your mother a thief? ‘Cause someone stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes. Do you have a pencil? Cause I want to erase your past and write our future. Can you take me to the doctor? I just broke my leg falling for you. You don’t need keys to drive me crazy. Sorry, but you owe me a drink because when I looked at you, I dropped mine. You must be a broom, ‘cause you just swept me off my feet. Have you been to the doctor’s lately? Cause I think you’re lacking some vitamin me. Kiss me if I’m wrong, but isn’t your name Richard? Are you a keyboard? Because you’re just my type. Nice shirt! What’s it made of, boyfriend material? Excuse me, but I think I dropped something. MY JAW! Excuse me, is your name Earl Grey? Because you look like a hot tea! Hello. Cupid called. He wants to tell you he needs my heart back. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put ‘I’ and ‘U’ together. Did your license get suspended for driving all these girls crazy? If I’m vinegar, then you must be baking soda. Because you make me feel all bubbly inside! Can I walk you home? Cause my parents always told me to follow my dreams. For a moment I thought I had died and gone to heaven. Now I see I am still living, but heaven has been brought to me. Can I borrow a kiss? I swear I’ll give it back. You’re so sweet, you’re giving me a toothache. You are like my favorite cup of coffee, hot and lip-smacking! Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me! Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile. I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out? Do you know what would look really good on you? Me. Do you believe in love at first sight — or should I walk by again? Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you’re sexy! I would flirt with you, but I’d rather seduce you with my awkwardness. I don’t need Twitter, I’m already following you. Give me your name so I know what to scream tonight. You’re definitely on my to-do list tonight. Are you feeling a little down? I can help feel you up. I lost my teddy bear. Can I sleep with you tonight? Know what’s on the menu? Me ‘n’ u. Your body is a wonderland, and I want to be Alice. Your lips look lonely. Let me introduce them to mine. Are you a fireman? Because you came in hot and left me wet. For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you definitely turned me on. Life without you is like a broken pencil… pointless. I’m going to give you a kiss. If you don’t like it, just return it. You’re kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind. Are you the online order I placed a few days ago? ‘Cuz I’ve been waiting for you all day. Hey, can you help me get to a doctor? My heart keeps skipping a beat when I’m with you. Were you in Boy Scouts? Because you sure have tied my heart in a knot. Are you a football player? Because I’d like you touchdown there! Are you a supermarket sample? ‘Cuz I wanna taste you again and again without any sense of shame. You must be a vodka shot because you hit me hard and spun my world around. Let’s save water by taking a shower together. Do you have the time? (Tells you the time) No, the time to write down my number? That’s a nice shirt. Can I talk you out of it? Your hand looks heavy can I hold it for you? You look so familiar… didn’t we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry. There must be a light switch on my forehead because every time I see you, you turn me on! If I had a star for every time you brightened my day, I’d have a galaxy in my hand. Do you want to be my dirty little secret? You look familiar. Did you graduate from ‘The University of Handsome Men’? Do you play soccer? Because you’re a keeper! You’re hotter than the bottom of my laptop. Do you like Nintendo? Because Wii would look good together. Are you Netflix? Because I could watch you for hours. I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Could you try calling it for me to see if it rings? I’m going to have to report Spotify… Because I didn’t see you in my hottest singles last week. Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Because you look like a snack. I’m not a hoarder, but I really want to keep you forever. “I knew you before I met you. I’ve known you my whole life.” — Nayyirah Waheed I should charge you rent for spending so much time in my head. “You are a unicorn beyond my Minotaur. You are a eureka beyond my maitai. You are a Yuletide beyond my minesweeper. You are a euphemism beyond my myna bird.” — Harryette Mullen “You might not have been my first love but you were the love that made all other loves seem irrelevant.” — Rupi Kaur “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach when feeling out of sight For the ends of being and ideal grace.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning “I dreamed that you bewitched me into bed and sung me moon-struck, kissed me quite insane. (I think I made you up inside my head.).” — Sylvia Plath “I would like to be the air that inhabits you for a moment only. I would like to be that unnoticed & that necessary.” — Margaret Atwood “All I ever wanted was to sit by a fire with someone who wanted me in measure the same to my wanting. To want to make a fire with someone, with you, was all.” — Katie Ford “I have to tell you, there are times when the sun strikes me like a gong, and I remember everything, even your ears.” — Dorothea Grossman “My river runs to thee. Blue sea, wilt thou welcome me? My river awaits reply. Oh! Sea, look graciously…” — Emily Dickinson “I don’t bite, you know… unless it’s called for.” — Regina Lampert, Charade “Was that cannon fire, or is my heart pounding?” — Ilsa, Casablanca “Take me to bed or lose me forever.” — Carole, Top Gun “I appreciate this whole seduction thing you’ve got going on here, but let me give you a tip: I’m a sure thing.” Vivian, Pretty Woman “I gotta warn ya, every man I’ve ever gone out with has been ruined.” — Bugsy, Pretty Woman “I know what I want because I have it in my hands right now. You.” — P.S. I Love You “Why don’t you come up and see me sometime?” — She Done Him Wrong “You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do.” — Who Framed Roger Rabbit “I’d like to kiss you but I just washed my hair.” — The Cabin in the Cotton “You’re, like, the coolest person I’ve ever met and you don’t even have to try.” — Juno “You give me premature ventricular contractions. You make my heart skip a beat.” — No Strings Attached “Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time.” — Casablanca “I’ve fallen in love. I’m an ordinary woman. I didn’t think such violent things could happen to ordinary people.” — Brief Encounter “I guess when you’re young, you just believe there’ll be many people… you’ll connect with. Later in life, you realize it only happens a few times.” — Before Sunset “Roses are red, my face is too, that only happens when I’m around you.” — Unknown “Do you have a name or can I call you mine?” — Unknown I’ll have what you’re having. Should I walk by again or have you already realized I’m your soulmate? They say if you share a PSL with someone it means you’re tied for life. Want a sip? Is that a mistletoe above your head or are you about to kiss me? I have some Hanukkah gelt in my pocket, want to help me find it? What’s that wonderful scent you’re wearing? Oh! That’s just you? I love it. Want to spin a dreidel with me? I’d never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find. I would take you to the movies, but they don’t allow snacks. Guess what I’m wearing? The smile you gave me! Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine? Do you have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you. Are you religious? Because you’re the answer to all my prayers. I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours? I’m lost. Can you give me directions to your heart? Are you sure you’re not tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day. Is your dad a terrorist? Cause you’re the bomb. Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart. I may not be a genie, but I can make your dreams come true. Are you a dictionary? Cause you’re adding meaning to my life. I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it. I hope you know CPR because you just took my breath away! Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got “fine” written all over you. Are you an artist? Because you’re really good at drawing me in. Are you a magician? It’s the strangest thing, but every time I look at you, everyone else disappears. Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me! If I had four quarters to give to the cutest guys in the world, you would have a dollar! Are you HTTP? Because without you, I’m just :// If you were a president, you’d be Babe-raham Lincoln. Is that hand sanitizer in your pocket or are you just happy to be within six feet of me? Since all the public libraries are closed, I’m checking you out instead. You can’t spell quarantine without “U R A Q T.” You must be the speed of light because time stops when I look at you. Are you a fisher? Because I think you’re a reel catch. You must be debt ’cause my interest in you is growing. Let’s make like fabric softener and Snuggle. I hope you’re a doctor because I am sick for your love. If you were a book, you’d be fine print. Baby, our love is like dividing by zero — it cannot be defined. You look like such a hot rod and I would love to be your driver. Hey, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date? I must be in a museum because you truly are a work of art. If you were a chicken, you’d be im-peck-able. Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re hot. Is this the Hogwarts Express? Because it feels like you and I are headed somewhere magical. We’re not socks, but I think we’d make a great pair. Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem Wright for me. You’re so beautiful that you made me forget my pickup line. “You need kissing badly. That’s what’s wrong with you. You should be kissed often, and by someone who knows how.” — Clark Gable, Gone with the Wind “How would you like to have a sexual encounter so intense, it could conceivably change your political views?” — John Cusack, The Sure Thing Are you a black hole because I am sucked into your beauty. Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes? Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.