Here’s a confession: I’m a mom of three who loves lingerie. Not just to wear for my husband (although he does get to reap that benefit) — I love wearing it for myself. Honestly, if someone were to look through my photos, they’d find a whole bunch of photos of me in lingerie, from cute bra and panty sets to low-cut nightgowns and silk babydolls. Again, not because I send them to my husband (or anyone else, let me make that clear); I take them for me because I love the way I feel in lingerie.

So, I’ve slowly become that woman telling all her friends to buy the sexy nightgowns. Whether you prefer ultra-feminine looks or not, there are plenty of sexy nightgowns out there for the woman who wants to dive a bit into lingerie. You don’t have to wear fishnet stockings or garters or even anything with an underwire — these sexy nightgowns are comfortable enough to still sleep in and will give you all the confidence in the world.

And seriously, don’t buy these because you think your partner wants to see you in them. (Although, trust, they absolutely do.) Pick one because you want to wear it. Wear them to watch a movie with your boo, to snuggle up by the fire, or just to sit alone with a good book. No matter what, you’re going to feel like the sexy queen you are — and then sleep comfortably all night long. The real dream.

The Coziest Nightshirt Target Auden Cloud Knit Notch Collar Long Sleeve Nightgown $25 see on target OK, so this one doesn't scream "sexy" from the start, but I am obsessed with these Auden nightgowns from Target. They're a great price point, so soft, and super flattering. Plus, it always makes me feel like I'm wearing an oversized men's dress shirt, and that somehow feels sexy? If you want to up it a bit, throw on a sexy bra and panty set underneath and leave the top unbuttoned a bit.

The Perfect Silk Nightie Etam Milky Silk Nightdress $94.95 see on etam I know this is a more expensive option, but everyone needs a good silk nightie in their closet, and this one from Etam is so good. It doesn’t pull or feel tight anywhere, it’s incredibly soft and luxurious, and it washes beautifully. You can also adjust the straps to show as much cleavage as you want, and I can 100% guarantee you can sleep in it — I even made pancakes in it for my three kids the next morning. The lace detail at the top is perfection.

The Comfiest Babydoll Torrid Overt Innocence Wireless Babydoll $49.90 $34.93 see on torrid Va-va-VOOM. Friends, if you’re hesitant about lingerie or not sure how you’ll feel about something super sexy, I’m begging you — get this babydoll from Torrid. Not only is it wireless (perfect for sleeping in), but it also still manages to hold the lovely lady lumps up perfectly. Bonus: It’s a bit see-through, so you can show off some sexy undies, too.

The Sexiest Cotton Nightie Aerie Off-Duty Embroidered Cotton Nightie $54.95 $27.47 see on aerie I love cotton jammies. That’s why, in a world full of slippery bamboo, I’m so obsessed with this off-duty embroidered cotton nightie from Aerie. If you haven’t shopped at Aerie much, you need to know that their loungewear is unmatched. And literally, their “off-duty” title is meant to be a word for their items built for both lounging and sleeping, so you know they get it. I just love how sexy and cute this one is — you can wear it in so many situations. And seriously, it shows just the right amount of leg; it’s perfect for the warmer months.

The Perfect Tank Nightgown Lands' End Tank Nightgown with Embroidery $59.95 see on lands' end If you prefer something that reads like a traditional nightgown but doesn’t make you feel blah, you want this tank nightgown from Lands’ End. The color and pattern are super playful and fun, but it’s also unbelievably soft and cozy. I mean, it’s basically a cute spaghetti strap sundress, but in material you can sleep in. How much sexier can it get?

The Hottest Stretch Chemise Soma Stretch Luster Knit Chemise $79 see on soma Listen, I think what people get caught up on with lingerie is worrying that it will be uncomfortable — but Soma knows what’s up, and this stretch luster knit chemise proves it. Sexy with all the vibes you want from a nightie, it has just enough stretch to make it super comfortable and flattering.

The Sexy Innocent Nightgown JCPenney Adonna Ruffle Chemise Sleeveless Scoop Nightgown $27.20 $21.76 see on jcpenney I meeeean... come on. If this ruffle chemise scoop nightgown doesn’t give you “innocent but sexy” vibes, I don’t know what else you want. Whether you and your partner are going to do a little roleplaying (Does this not look perfect for “farm girl in the barn meets hunky ranch hand”?) or you just want something soft and sexy for yourself, this is the one. I love the swiss dot design, and the ruffles are just so feminine and darling.

The Cutest Nightie Abercrombie & Fitch Pointelle Nightie $50 $35 see on abercrombie & fitch Pointelle is just the best and coziest, but in this nightie from Abercrombie & Fitch, it comes off super sexy, too. The ruffle hem is my favorite, and I love this deep burgundy color. It’s giving “I want to be cozy, and I want to be hot.” Babe, you can have it all.

The Sexiest Chemise Pour Moi Viva Luxe Chemise $72 see on pour moi I love a good chemise, and this viva luxe chemise from Pour Moi is chef’s kiss good. The cut-outs on the top are so hot, and I especially love the see-through cuts going down to the hips. But it’s also incredibly easy to wear, so it gives off the vibe of sexier bras and more traditional lingerie sets without restricting any comfort.

The Perfect Maxi Nightgown Gap Mini Rib PJ Maxi Dress $69.95 $48 see on gap For those who want a little more fabric (or those trying to be hot in the cold months, I feel you), try this mini rib PJ maxi dress. It hugs your body in all the right places and is so easy to wear and sleep in.

The Best Nightie For Your Boobs Adore Me Mary Lou Unlined $57.95 see on adore me I’m sorry, but if you want your boobs to be the stars, you need this Mary Lou unlined slip from Adore Me. Even if you feel like you’re lacking in the breast department, I promise — this nightie will fix it. It’s unlined, so it’s super comfortable, and in this bright green, it definitely gives off hot, playful vibes. But the straps are fully adjustable, so you can get your boobs looking exactly how you want.

Again, don’t shop for these sexy nightgowns with just your partner in mind. There’s something here for everyone, and all it takes is you looking in the mirror and feeling hot AF to wear lingerie correctly. Don’t be intimidated, don’t get overwhelmed — just give yourself the confidence you deserve.