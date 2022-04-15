Do you know someone who loves to stop and smell the roses? Are they also hellbent on routine and freak out at the slightest change? It sounds like you know — or are — a Taurus. The sensualists of the zodiac, Taureans are enthralled by anything and everything that hits their senses. They relish delicious foods and cozy textures (maybe a favorite comfort snack and blankie, if you have a tiny Taurus in your household). Hedonistic bulls will always take a beat to appreciate beautiful scents and gorgeous vistas. They want to be indulged by life — they understand "we're here for a good time, not for a long time." Want to learn even more about this aesthete zodiac sign? Taurus quotes can clue you into many of the Bull's trademark traits.

Those traits include determination, practicality, and ambition. Yes, Taureans are homebodies who delight in a good Netflix binge. But don't count them out when it comes to hard work! This earth sign abides by the motto "slow and steady wins the race." They have their sights set on big dreams and big money (Taurus is hungry for financial security more than any other zodiac sign). They're willing to do whatever it takes for however long it takes to achieve their long-held wishes. Having said that, they're not on a clock. Bulls enjoy the journey even more than the destination.

Ruled by the planet Venus, Taurus is also in love with love. Whatever or whoever makes their heart skip becomes their whole world. They fall hard, fast, and forever. Innately creative and artistic, Taurus wants to create a romantic world for themselves in every way, from what they eat to what they wear to how their house looks. And stubborn like a bull, they will not take no for an answer. But for as stubborn as they can be, Taureans have an easy-going and friendly nature. They can get along with people from all walks of life. Endlessly charming and fascinating creatures, Bulls make the world a far more beautiful place. And we can thank famous bulls like Adele, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, and Michelle Pfeiffer for that.

These Taurus quotes from Taureans, about Taureans, and a little bit of both pay tribute to the Bulls of the world.

Insightful Taurus Quotes

"Taurus won't budge an inch. Once his mind is set, he folds his arms calmly and digs in his heels." — Linda Goodman "A Taurus is good-humored with a magnetic allure that is hard to deny and a tactile style of affection that is simply irresistible." — Courtney O'Reilly "Taurus is an earth sign, so despite these bulls' hedonistic tendencies, Taureans are logical and financially responsible (though there's always a budget for facial cream)." — Aliza Kelly "To be Taurus is to always be in love." — Colin Bedell "Taureans would rather entertain hospitably at home than go to the trouble of visiting." — Linda Goodman "Taurus has an instinct for where the money is — the possibilities of a new project, the chances of an idea being lucrative — and no one is better at saving, collecting, and putting away for a rainy day." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk "Taurus will say whatever in the nicest possible way or say nothing at all." — Janet Bowman Johnson "A Taurus always appears to be calm and steady, even when they feel like punching you in the face." — Unknown "One special thing about being a Taurus is that if a way to getting what you want isn't readily provided to you, you have no problems with making your own way." — Mecca Woods "...Taurus is a fixed earth sign endowed by its ruling planet Venus, with grace and a love of beauty despite its depiction as a bull." — Stella Andromeda "Appreciative of all things tasty, comfortable, luxurious, and sensually pleasing, your Sun in Taurus knows how to enjoy the physical realm." — Chani Nicholas "Taurus humor is warm and earthy, playful, and reminiscent of Falstaff. These people are seldom, if ever, really cruel or vindictive." — Linda Goodman "A Taurus can be your 'rock' better than anyone else." — Jake Register "Taurus is in absolutely no rush, so embrace the opportunity to move slow and steady, letting the relationship unfold naturally." — Elaine Dawn "People with the Sun in Taurus love repetition and routine; if they're having a grand time with you, they're going to want to do it again and again." — Jessica Lanyadoo "Taurus constantly strives for financial and emotional independence; they hate having to rely on others to support them!" — Astrology Answers "Moreover, the Taurus is anything but mischievous: on the contrary, his kindness leads him, at times, to trust too much of the next and be disappointed (if not duped) by the latter." — Susan Daniel "Taurus won't forget it. Taurus doesn't forget anything." — Linda Goodman "From flowers to priceless perfume, Taurus likes to surround himself with good smells." — Liz Greene "The tragedy with a Taurus is that their pain is just as fresh today as it was the first time." — Sylvia Browne "Taureans are stubborn as hell. They never want to tell you what sign they are… But underneath that tough Taurus hide beats the heart of a hopeless romantic." — Armistead Maupin "Like a pig sniffing truffles, a Taurean can literally sniff out unfaithfulness. As a creature of the earth, you have a finely tuned animal-type sense about your partner." — Michele Knight "Taurus worries. Don't give them anything to worry about. Anticipate problems. Report mistakes. And don't confuse Taurus with too much information." — Matthew Abergel "Don't take advantage of a Taurus' kind heart and nature. Once bitten, they will be twice shy." — Astrology Answers “Taurus is not in a rush. Taurus is focused on the present.” — Annabel Gat

Spot-On Quotes By Taureans